ID Quantique integrates its quantum chip in Vsmart Aris 5G Smartphone
ID Quantique's latest Quantis QRNG chip brings a new level of security to the mobile phone industry. This is truly the first mass market application of quantum technologies.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in quantum-safe security solutions, today announced that its newest Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip has been integrated in the ‘Vsmart Aris 5G’ smartphone.
— Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique
ID Quantique’s Quantis QRNG security chip embedded in Vsmart Aris 5G uses quantum physics principles to create truly random and totally unpredictable sequences of numbers which enhances the safety and security of user data on the phone, especially sensitive data such as banking, medical or personal finance information. It delivers a unique differentiation by providing a much higher level of trust to users, and is the basis for new revenue streams especially in combination with e-sim and quantum secured datacenters.
Grégoire Ribordy, co-founder and CEO of ID Quantique said: “With its compact size and low power consumption, our latest Quantis QRNG chip can be embedded in a smartphone to ensure trusted authentication and encryption of sensitive information. It brings a new level of security to the mobile phone industry. This is truly the first mass market application of quantum technologies.”
Tran Minh Trung, Deputy CEO of VinSmart said: “Implementing ID Quantique QRNG in the Aris 5G smartphone is part of getting VinSmart customers access to the most advanced technology in the world. This breakthrough in terms of quantum enhanced security technology offers benefits for services including banking, medical data and personal information. In the near future, Vinsmart will continue to research and perfect the next-generation of its 5G offering to accelerate the universalization of this technology in VietNam.”
The 5G era could establish a hyperlink with 43 billion devices over wireless network in 2026. With a low level of consuming energy, IDQ’s QRNG micro chip can be embedded in every smartphone, transmission device, or IoT to ensure reliable authentication and encryption of sensitive information.
IDQ was the first company to develop a quantum random number generator (QRNG) in 2001 and it is the top leading company in the market for quality and reliability. IDQ is actively developing QRNG products to provide customers in various fields such as automobiles, electronic consumption, computers, mobile phones, finance, and games.
