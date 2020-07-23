RigNet Secures Government Partnership and Initial Contract

Alliance brings unparalleled security and connectivity to the government’s mobile tenant environment

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), a leading provider of ultra-secure telecommunications and intelligent networking solutions, announced a collaboration with CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) on CACI's Steelbox™ Secure Voice and Text App for government users. CACI's Steelbox combines technologies from Microsoft Azure and from BlackBerry's SecuSuite® to deliver a government cloud-hosted, FedRAMP-certified, secure mobile tenant environment. RigNet will provide telecommunications interconnectivity throughout the United States, increasing the utility and convenience to government entities.



“RigNet has been providing highly secure, highly reliable telecommunications to customers for four decades,” commented retired rear admiral Jamie Barnett, RigNet’s Senior Vice President for Government Services. “This is another strategic venture into the government sector, and we are delighted to be working with CACI and Blackberry on SteelBox™ connectivity.”

Authorized users can simply download the secure app onto an existing government cell phone via the app store or via a government-authorized Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is convenient to the user and results in significant savings to the government by eliminating the lifecycle costs of acquiring, delivering, and maintaining government-owned hardware and software.

“SteelBox has already opened new lines of secure communications for government agencies at a time when that capability is more crucial than ever,” according to Dab Kern, CACI’s Senior Vice President for Capabilities & Technology Integration. “We are pleased to partner with RigNet to continue expanding SteelBox’s secure communications capabilities.”

CACI is a $5.7 billion company whose mission and enterprise technology and expertise play a vital role in national security, safeguarding troops, and enabling the U.S. government to deliver cost-effective and high-quality support for all Americans.

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized Over-the-Top applications, Industrial-IoT big-data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

