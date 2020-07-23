Alfasigma USA, Inc. Engages Indegene, Inc. to Expand the Promotion of ZELNORM® to Healthcare Professionals in the United States

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alfasigma USA, Inc. today announced a strategic deal with Indegene, Inc., a global life sciences and healthcare solutions provider, to co-promote its Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) drug, ZELNORM® (tegaserod), to prescribers across the United States. ZELNORM® was approved for reintroduction by the FDA for the treatment of adult women less than 65 years of age with IBS-C in March 2019. Alfasigma acquired the brand in July 2019 from Sloan Pharma S.à r.l, a subsidiary of US WorldMeds Holdings, LLC.

According to William Griffing, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Alfasigma USA, “ZELNORM® is a unique treatment for IBS-C with demonstrated efficacy and safety. Our partnership with Indegene will complement our ongoing commercial efforts to make ZELNORM® a viable therapeutic option for women less than 65 years of age who suffer from IBS-C. We will continue to invest in our current field force while at the same time expanding our footprint in the US by bringing Indegene on board.”

IBS is prevalent in 7%-21% of adults worldwide and in 5%-9% of US adults. Its prevalence has increased over the past several decades and is particularly high in adult female patients less than 50 years of age.1-5 IBS is associated with substantially impaired quality of life, including effects on lifestyle, daily activities, and sleep, as well as work absenteeism.

ZELNORM® is the only selective serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist approved to treat IBS-C. It provides a unique treatment by targeting the 5-HT4 receptor at multiple neurons (sensory motor, secretory motor) and smooth muscle cells in the gastrointestinal tract to induce contraction and relaxation and decrease pain signaling.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, EVP, Global Product Commercialization, Indegene, “There is substantial evidence in the growth of digital channel adoption by physicians now more so with the drop in face to face interactions. AI-enabled physician targeting through Indegene’s proprietary APEX platform is a sure-fire way to engage the prescriber and patient community in the new normal. We are upbeat about taking ZELNORM® to a new level of awareness amongst prescribers using Indegene APEX. Backed with demonstrated outcomes, ZELNORM® prescriptions will definitely see an uptick in the coming months.”

Indegene’s APEX platform is a comprehensive suite of solutions including Creative Services; Omnichannel Marketing; Digital-Enabled Sales; Global Regulatory; Safety & Compliance; Medical Affairs; Training & Communication; Pricing; Market Access; Payer & PBM Management; and Logistics & Distribution, thus providing drug makers a ready-built, fully integrated and tested commercial infrastructure.

For more information, please see the Medication Guide and full Prescribing Information for ZELNORM® at www.ZELNORMus.com.

About Alfasigma USA, Inc.:

Alfasigma USA, Inc. is the American affiliate of Alfasigma, a leading Italian pharmaceutical company. Alfasigma is present in more than 90 countries, with a workforce of around 3000 people and 5 manufacturing plants. Alfasigma USA, Inc. distributes a portfolio of prescription nutritional products to help individuals who are suffering from GI disorders (VSL#3®), major depressive disorder (DEPLIN®), diabetic peripheral neuropathy (METANX®), and mild cognitive impairment (CerefolinNAC®). With the acquisition of ZELNORM®, Alfasigma USA is building on their commitment to making “Pharmaceuticals with Passion” in the United States.



For more information, please visit www.alfasigmausa.com or email info@alfasigma.com.

About Indegene:

Indegene (www.indegene.com) is a leading global life sciences and healthcare tech solutions provider. The company deploys cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning to bring maturity to the digital journey of life sciences and biopharma companies across the world. Indegene employs 2500 people across its offices in North America, Europe, India, and China. The company works with the top 20 global life sciences companies.

