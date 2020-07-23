Highmark Interactive and University at Buffalo Partner to Implement the First FDA Cleared, Gamified Brain Tech in NCAA

Highmark’s momentum in the sport sector continues with its emergence into the NCAA, providing athletic programs unprecedented innovation for student-athletes with EQ Elite

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive (Highmark), creators of the world’s first mobile, gamified, FDA cleared functional neurological assessment tool, announced today that it has partnered with the University at Buffalo (UB) for the deployment of its technology across Buffalo’s intercollegiate athletics program.



UB will be implementing ‘EQ Elite’, the high-performance sport module within the EQ Brain Performance platform, which is designed to provide top-level athletes and athletic programs a medical-grade digital tool for ongoing brain assessment across several areas of neurologic function. Buffalo’s student-athletes participate in 16 intercollegiate sports in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Mid-American Conference and will begin EQ assessments with its athletes in advance of the upcoming fall season.

”When we were introduced to EQ Elite by our team physician Dr. John Leddy, as a sports medicine department, we were excited to be able to implement a great tool that is engaging for our student-athletes as well as insightful for our staff,” Director of Sports Medicine and Wellness at UB, Brian Bratta stated. “We look forward to continuing the partnership with Highmark and giving our student-athletes the best care possible.”

EQ Elite, a module designed specifically for high performance sport, is an engaging mobile technology that utilizes clinically derived games to assist in the ongoing assessment of cognitive, vision, and balance function in athletes. Requiring just a mobile phone or tablet, the tests quickly create objective data that the athletes, their medical teams, and their team physicians can monitor and assess in real-time as part of head injury protocols, psychological health, and performance optimization.

“The University at Buffalo’s athletic program has long been respected, both for their performance in competition and their innovation outside of it,” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Highmark Interactive. “Through this partnership and their implementation of the EQ platform, UB is demonstrating continued commitment to the brain health of their student-athletes and to ensuring they stay one step ahead in NCAA sport.”

Traditional testing in sport has previously been hindered by single-baseline approaches, often limited in the scope of brain functions assessed, and requiring a range of wearables and separate platforms that combine expense, complexity and athlete anxiety. With high performance athletic programs demanding better, Highmark’s entry into the NCAA expands upon its growing base of professional and amateur athletes that have embraced the more effective and efficient method of assessing brain performance. Highmark has also secured partnerships with a number of other Mid-American Conference athletic programs that will soon be announced.

Highmark’s award-winning technology is backed by an esteemed Advisory Board, including Olympic medalists and former professional athletes, as well as some of the world’s leading experts in the medical and neurosciences. An industry leader in innovation, Highmark continues to research and develop further advancements to its EQ platform, and has successfully deployed additional customized modules focused in sectors such as senior care, the workplace, mental health, youth and schools, and cannabis/prescription medication users.

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in March 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm in neurological testing and management. The company vision was to become leaders in digital diagnostics and therapeutics by fusing the engagement of mobile gaming with machine learning. Its core product line, EQ Brain Performance, was launched in January 2019 and is utilized on security-compliant cloud-based technology. It has received clearance in the US (FDA), EU (CE Marking), Canada, Oceania and more, and is now being used in 29 countries. To learn more, visit www.highmark.tech .

