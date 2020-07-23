Attorney General's Office seizes apartment towers

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - Angola's Attorney General's Office (PGR) has ordered the seizure of three high-standard office and residential buildings located in Luanda?s Ingombota urban district, Angop has learnt.,

The move is part of the application of “Coercive Repatriation and Extended Loss of Property Law” and “Regulatory Law on Searches and Seizures”, according to National Asset Recovery Service's arrest warrant.

In its note, PGR explains that the infrastructure, known as Three Towers “Três Torres”, comprise offices (tower A) and residences (towers B and C).

The document did not clarify who is the owner of the towers, neither the reason for the arrest.

However, the Public Prosecutor's Office has named the General Vault of Justice as its faithful depositary.