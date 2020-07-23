Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,859 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General's Office seizes apartment towers

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - Angola's Attorney General's Office (PGR) has ordered the seizure of three high-standard office and residential buildings located in Luanda?s Ingombota urban district, Angop has learnt.,

The move is part of the application of “Coercive Repatriation and Extended Loss of Property Law” and  “Regulatory Law on Searches and Seizures”, according to National Asset Recovery Service's arrest warrant.

In its note, PGR explains that the infrastructure, known as Three Towers “Três Torres”, comprise offices (tower A) and residences (towers B and C).

The document did not clarify who is the owner of the towers, neither the reason for the arrest.

However, the Public Prosecutor's Office has named the General Vault of Justice as its faithful depositary.

,

You just read:

Attorney General's Office seizes apartment towers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.