DOE Issues a Request for Information about Hydrogen Technology Opportunities and Research Needs

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy announced a request for information (RFI) about hydrogen technology opportunities and research needs that could lead to advances in hydrogen technologies.

Advances in hydrogen technologies that are capable of improving overall performance, reliability, and flexibility of existing technologies to produce, transport, store, and use hydrogen will enable the United States to continue to extract maximum economic value from its fossil-fueled energy system assets. It will also allow the United States to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen and eliminate the carbon footprint often associated with fossil energy use. 

In this RFI, DOE is specifically interested in gathering information relevant to five topic areas: (1) natural gas hydrogen production, transport, and storage; (2) hydrogen production from gasification of fossil fuel and other materials, especially waste plastics and biomass; (3) hydrogen turbines; (4) hydrogen storage; and (5) hybrid energy systems with reversible solid oxide fuel cells to produce hydrogen.

Responses to the RFI may be used to identify and assess technology and knowledge gaps, contribute to the development of multi-year programs, and assist in developing content for future funding opportunity announcements.

Responses to this RFI must be submitted no later than 11:59 PM (ET) on August 24, 2020.

Read the complete RFI on FedConnect.

