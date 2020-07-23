FortressIQ Launches World's First Learning and Adaptive Computer Vision-Based Firewall

All the benefits of cloud AI with the security and privacy of an on-premise deployment; SOC 2 type 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications uphold best-in-class industry standards

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, today announced Privacy Enhanced Gateway (PEG), in addition to updated security certifications to mitigate customers' compliance and security requirements throughout their business transformation journeys.



According to a report from IDC, worldwide spending on digital transformation is expected to reach $2.3 trillion dollars by 2023, but security continues to be a top concern for businesses undergoing these changes. Furthermore, IT decision makers have listed data security and data privacy as top concerns in Constellation Research surveys over the last three years.

The secure gathering and analysis of customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) is a challenge that has been persistently impeding large-scale data collection and data-driven decision making for the enterprise. The very nature of process intelligence requires visibility into a company’s data, much of which may be sensitive. Historically, companies have had to invest in internal storage and masking software in an attempt to solve this problem, but these solutions can be costly, inefficient, and often do not scale as more data is collected.

“At Fortress IQ, we believe privacy is a human right. Organizations that create technology have the potential for abuse and an obligation to provide solutions to that abuse,” said Pankaj Chowdhry, CEO at FortressIQ. “To stand unambiguous in this belief, we are making the Privacy Enhanced Gateway a standard part of our platform at no additional cost."

FortressIQ's PEG is the world’s first adaptive and learning computer vision-based firewall. It allows enterprises to confidently execute on their strategic business initiatives by filtering their sensitive data in a secure and scalable manner. It works by redacting all private data that has been obtained on customer's machines within their own network before being forwarded to the FortressIQ cloud for analysis. All agents connect to PEG before leaving the customer's perimeter, removing PII and sensitive data in its entirety.

PEG utilizes AI from FortressIQ’s platform, and allows it to run under customer control. It is packaged as a virtual appliance that can be deployed on-premise or within the customer’s own VPC on the cloud provider of their choice. The core of this technology is a joint AI model which has learned the individual types of objects which compose a software screen, and the meanings of their labels and values. It determines every control, like a drop down list box or radio button, the labels for that control, along with the data within that control. The data is then redacted, leaving only the empty software screen remaining.

As part of FortressIQ’s ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class security for its customers, the company also recently completed its SOC 2 type 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications. “At FortressIQ, security, compliance, risk management, and trust are a part of our DNA and are reflected in our culture, products, and processes,” said Alex Lawrence, director of security and compliance at FortressIQ. “They are integral to our company and drive our mission to accelerate the responsible and ethical use of AI in the enterprise. We’re dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous development within the company, and ensuring constant improvements when it comes to compliance and security across the entire platform.”

“Data security and data privacy regulations and, more importantly, related expectations among consumers, business partners, and employees are only increasing,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “It’s incumbent upon technology providers to not only meet today’s compliance requirements but to proactively build data security and data privacy safeguards into their systems so they can address future regulations and ever-rising expectations.”

FortressIQ announced $30 million dollars in Series B funding in May, led by M12 and Tiger Global Management, with participation from earlier investors Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additionally, this year the company partnered with both Microsoft and Blue Prism to deliver solutions for intelligent automation that support customers’ business transformation journeys.

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ delivers real-time, end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise. It leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence to add human-level observability to any application, with zero integration and universal compatibility. FortressIQ’s automated process discovery enables enterprises to uncover insights and analytics previously unattainable with traditional methods, so that they may confidently make decisions and strategically implement them across the enterprise. These capabilities assist in improving employee experience, system optimization, process redesign, value engineering, and augmented intelligence. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .