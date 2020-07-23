Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions





Verizon’s ThingSpace IoT platform and 5G/LTE network connectivity have been integrated with Microsoft Azure IoT Central to accelerate time-to-market and save significant costs for IoT solutions





Cognizant is the first company to leverage the combined solution platform to develop its own IoT-enabled application on cold chain to support pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, which have been impacted by the pandemic

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business announced plans to simplify and accelerate end-to-end IoT solution creation by providing all the critical components in the IoT value chain available to customers, such as connected devices, network/capability, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence. Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform - including secure connectivity to Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE network and full management and diagnostics capabilities - and Critical Asset Sensor (CAS) devices have been integrated with Microsoft Azure to enable IoT Builders to create new IoT applications quickly and efficiently.

Microsoft Azure IoT Central provides application-level, cloud-based analytics, as well as pre-built templates for a variety of industry use cases. By integrating Verizon’s ThingSpace platform and Azure infrastructure, IoT system builders, integrators and service providers are able to quickly develop, deploy and operationalize complete IoT solutions.

“This is about simplifying IoT solution development,” said Aamir Hussain, Verizon Business’ senior vice president of Business Products. “By integrating the Verizon and Microsoft platforms, we are enabling IoT builders to more easily get their solutions to market, and ultimately, into the hands of users. It’s about moving the IoT industry forward and making it easier for businesses and consumers to benefit from IoT innovation”.

“Microsoft has been on a mission to simplify IoT by introducing Azure IoT Central, IoT Plug and Play and other Azure solutions,” said Tony Shakib, GM of IoT Business Acceleration at Microsoft. “The integration with Verizon makes it easier and to build cellular IoT solutions by leveraging Verizon’s network and ThingSpace platform.”

One of the first large enterprise ‘builders’, Cognizant, is an early adopter of the integrated platform, using it to develop an IoT application for the efficient management and use of cold storage, which supports vital business operations for perishables, including storage and shipping of food and pharmaceuticals.

For example, the application monitors prescription drugs while in storage to ensure they are in optimal condition, safeguarding the quality of the pharmaceuticals that are distributed to customers and reducing the amount of perished inventory. Cognizant’s solution gives pharmaceutical retailers greater visibility of inventory throughout the transit pipeline.

“The global pandemic has disrupted nearly every supply chain. Connected IoT solutions are more essential than ever to protect all of us,” said Frank Antonysamy, Global Head of Cognizant’s IoT business. “Every temperature-sensitive product can now be monitored to ensure product integrity from shipping through to the consumer. Working with Verizon and Microsoft on the ThingSpace platform enables us to deploy new technologies to help ensure that the food we eat and medicines we take are safe.”

This solution is globally available today. To learn more about the partnership, Verizon’s Thingspace platform and to sign up for the solution click here.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Kyle Ragonese

kyle.ragonese@verizon.com

732.236.3526