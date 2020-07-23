FAT Brands’ Elevation Burger Enters the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

/EIN News/ -- Ethical and Sustainable; the “Better for you” Burger Joint Comes to the Nation’s Capital

Washington DC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Elevation Burger and seven other restaurant concepts, in partnership with Franchisee, Yousuf Nagaria of Capitol Concessions LLC, announces the opening of a new location in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The grand opening is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 2020.

“Elevation Burger is a fan favorite in the communities surrounding Washington D.C. and it was only natural to add a location in the Nation’s Capital,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We’re thrilled to become a part of the experience that the Smithsonian’s National Zoo provides to so many families and individuals.”

As the first organic burger chain, Elevation Burger’s mission is to change the world, one burger at a time. Since its inception in 2002, the chain has elevated customer expectations by serving USDA Certified Organic, 100% Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, fresh cut French fries cooked in heart healthy olive oil, and organic, cage-free chicken. All menu items are freshly made on-site and offered at a fair price point.

The Elevation Burger at the Smithsonian's National Zoo is located at 3001 Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, D.C. 20008 and it will be open from 11:00am – 5:00pm daily.

For more information or to find an Elevation Burger near you, please visit www.elevationburger.com

For more information regarding the Smithsonian Zoo reopening, please visit: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/visit/welcome-back-zoo.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.