New Leaf Ventures Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce that it’s US-based OTC Markets listing under the symbol “NLVVF” has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the Company’s common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC (“DTC Eligibility”).



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition to trading in the United States, New Leaf’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under NLV.

Michael Stier, CEO of New Leaf Ventures notes, “DTC eligibility will allow current and prospective shareholders of New Leaf Ventures a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for clearing and settlement of our common shares. Todays news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States as we engage with this significant shareholder audience."

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products.

