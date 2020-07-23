North Carolina Dental Society Adds Second iCoreConnect Service to Its Endorsed List

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces selection of iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email as the North Carolina Dental Society’s (NCDS) most recent Endorsed Solution. iCoreExchange is the second iCoreConnect service offered by NCDS to its members. In November 2019, NCDS endorsed iCoreRx electronic prescribing.

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing productivity and profitability in high-compliance industries, with focus on the dental sector. “It’s important for us to listen to our clients and truly understand their pain points. This allows us to design and develop our cloud-based services as a comprehensive solutions platform,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott.



The NCDS represents nearly 4,000 member dentists across the state. “We chose iCoreExchange, because email is often the weakest link in cyber threats and HIPAA compliance,” shares Duncan Jennings, Managing Director of NC Services for Dentistry. “We researched several services and are confident iCoreExchange will bring the most value to our members, their staff and patients.”



iCoreExchange meets every federal technical safeguard required under HIPAA law and, at 2048-bit encryption, far exceeds the minimum federal encryption requirement. “iCoreConnect’s commitment to exceed standards shows in all ways,” elaborates Jennings. “The company does exceptional research and development of each service making iCoreExchange more than just a HIPAA-compliant email solution. It improves workflow, saving time and money.”



iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email and referral network), iCoreDental (dental practice management) and iCoreMD (medical EHR).



iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers – 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing productivity and profitability in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise services and more than 30 contracts with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

