Puppet Open Sources Scenario Planning Toolkit

Toolkit provides methodology and framework for enterprise technology leaders to navigate through uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the release of an open source Scenario Planning Toolkit for enterprise technology leaders to make more informed, strategic decisions and meaningfully drive forward their businesses during uncertain times.



This toolkit, adapted from a scenario planning process developed by The Trium Group , a leading management consultancy that specializes in breakthrough business performance, provides a methodology and planning framework that can be customized to help leaders align teams around a shared context, execute on no regret moves, and design strong future-proof strategies. The power of this work allows leaders to take meaningful actions by exploring a range of possible futures, rather than betting on a single prediction.

“All too often leaders can find themselves paralyzed by the unknowns in the world around them. By moving from forecasting to a scenario planning mindset, it is possible to determine no-regret moves that enable action with confidence today and accelerated decision-making as the future unfolds,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO at Puppet. “This approach has provided clarity for my team, allowed us to move quickly, and positioned Puppet for long term success.”

With an understanding of the range of potential future outcomes and clarity around what decisions make sense in all scenarios, leaders can confidently develop strategies and plans for navigating through uncertainty and volatility, considering their company’s risk tolerance, investment posture, and cash position, and identifying signals to watch for to make sense of events as they unfold. This approach can be leveraged not just at the company level, but also in specific areas of the business. This open source toolkit Puppet has created takes a technology-forward lens to scenario planning. Puppet modified the toolkit specifically with technology executives in-mind to help them work through the most important investments and initiatives they should be moving forward on, accelerating, adding and, importantly, discontinuing as well.

“Scenario planning has never been more important than it is today,” said Doug Randall, Partner, The Trium Group. “This pandemic has shown executives the world over how critical it is to be prepared for any range of possible futures. We are delighted that Puppet has adapted our scenario planning toolkit and created a unique framework for approaching the many unknowns specific to the technology sector.”

For more information and to download the Puppet toolkit to begin your own scenario planning, visit https://puppet.com/scenario-planning-toolkit/ .

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security - all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

About Trium

The Trium Group is a leading management consulting firm that is committed to the practice of unlocking potential in people, teams, systems, and organizations. Through strategic advisory services, leadership development, and executive coaching, we help our clients solve complex strategic, leadership, operational, and cultural challenges to achieve breakthrough performance. Founded in 1998, Trium has had an impact at some of the world's most recognized companies, including Activision Blizzard, Cisco, Disney, Dropbox, eBay, Genentech, Lululemon, Sephora, Sony Pictures, StubHub, Warner Bros., and more. Learn more at triumgroup.com .

