Stratus ztC™ Edge Named Hydrocarbon Processing 2020 Awards Finalist

Zero-touch Edge Computing platform recognized within the Best Process – Plant Optimization category

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies , a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, has been named a finalist of Hydrocarbon Processing’s 2020 “Best Process – Plant Optimization” award for the Stratus ztC Edge computing platform. Hydrocarbon Processing (HP) has been a trusted source of information for process manufacturers for nearly a century. This honor emphasizes the ztC Edge’s ability to provide advanced edge compute technology to increase efficiency and shorten the time to getting critical applications up and running.



The ztC Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that helps organizations achieve peak performance through increased operational efficiency and zero downtime at the edge. Its built-in virtualization, automated protection, and industrial interoperability ensure that customers can easily achieve high availability, simplified deployment and manageability, and reliable security and performance as more assets are connected to the enterprise or cloud and more applications are decentralized in the operation.

The HP Awards celebrate innovative technologies that have been instrumental in improving facility operations. The program honors leading innovations in Energy as well as outstanding personal contributions to the industry.

“Edge Computing is providing process manufacturers with an enormous opportunity to simplify and transform their technology infrastructure without impacting operational criticality or OT productivity,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus VP of Strategy and Product Management. “The ztC Edge is purpose-built for OT leaders who require Edge Computing platforms to deliver fast and efficient performance, security, and manageability for their critical business operations and applications.”

