Beyond Identity Joins Ping Identity’s Technology Alliance Program to Enable Passwordless Single Sign-On

Partnership Combines Beyond Identity’s Passwordless Authentication and Risk-Based Authorization With Ping Identity’s Single Sign-On to Bolster Enterprise Security While Improving the User Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passwordless identity management provider Beyond Identity today announced a partnership with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. A new addition to Ping Identity’s Technology Alliance Program, Beyond Identity is the first passwordless authentication vendor to deliver full device security posture information to Ping Identity’s leading single sign-on (SSO) solution, PingFederate®. This seamless integration enables enterprises to make adaptive, risk-based authentication decisions, strengthening their defenses while enhancing the login experience for end users and improving security by eliminating passwords.



Beyond Identity has introduced a revolutionary, passwordless identity management solution . The company replaces passwords with trusted certificates, originally defined in public-key cryptography and ubiquitously deployed within TLS (formerly SSL). This proven, secure, and scalable approach enables Beyond Identity to eliminate passwords, reduce risk for organizations, and remove friction for end users.

“Ping Identity helps the world’s leading organizations clearly define and securely defend their modern, identity-based perimeters,” said Loren Russon, VP of Product Management at Ping Identity. “Ping Identity customers are interested in removing passwords and providing end users with a more seamless and secure authentication experience. We welcome Beyond Identity into our world-class network of partners and look forward to collaborating on delivering secure and seamless digital experiences to global enterprises that are providing secure and simple user experiences to their onsite and remote workforces.”

Unlike other authentication methods, Beyond Identity increases both usability and security simultaneously. The company’s cloud-native platform, Beyond Identity for Workforces , integrates with PingFederate as a delegate identity provider replacing passwords with fundamentally secure asymmetric-key cryptography and X.509 certificates. Beyond Identity provides a signed, immutable record of each login transaction for audit and compliance purposes, including who accessed the application, from which device, and real-time device security posture information for contextual, risk-based authentication. Employing standard OpenID Connect flows and offering support for SAML and SCIM, Beyond Identity enables rapid integration of the passwordless experience into PingFederate.

“Enterprises that use Ping Identity for access management and SSO are taking critical, transformative steps toward reducing their overreliance on inherently insecure passwords,” said Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Identity. “Our integration with Ping Identity will drastically relieve the administrative burden on already overwhelmed IT help desks and empower global workforces – more distributed now than ever before – to more securely and effortlessly gain access to the resources and applications they need.”

Through its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Ping Identity collaborates with other security leaders to ensure any enterprise can federate identity and access across their organization by providing comprehensive, seamlessly integrated solutions. The TAP program enables collaboration between Ping Identity and top-tier technology companies to solve unique identity and access management (IAM) challenges, increase the effectiveness of existing IAM products, and take advantage of emerging technologies.

Together, Beyond Identity and Ping Identity are providing enterprises with:

Password Elimination: Reduces a major source of risk by eliminating the possibility of account takeover.

Reduces a major source of risk by eliminating the possibility of account takeover. Improved End-User Experience: No passwords for users to create, remember, or change.

No passwords for users to create, remember, or change. Risk-Based Authorization: Granular device and device security posture data and a completely machine-verifiable audit trail.

Granular device and device security posture data and a completely machine-verifiable audit trail. Reduced IT Costs and Overhead: User self-service registration, migration, and recovery of devices, eliminating help desk calls.

User self-service registration, migration, and recovery of devices, eliminating help desk calls. Rapid Time to Value: Codeless, configuration-based integration with PingFederate and can be set up in under an hour.

For more information on Beyond Identity’s partnership and integration with Ping Identity, please visit https://www.beyondidentity.com/partners/ping .

About Beyond Identity

Headquartered in New York City, Beyond Identity was founded by industry legends Jim Clark and Tom Jermoluk to eliminate passwords and radically change the way the world logs in, without requiring organizations to radically change their technology stack or processes. Funded by leading investors, including Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Beyond Identity’s mission is to empower the next generation of secure digital business by replacing passwords with fundamentally secure X.509-based certificates. This patents-pending approach creates an extended Chain of Trust™ that includes user and device identity and a real-time snapshot of the device’s security posture for adaptive risk-based authentication and authorization. Beyond Identity’s cloud-native solution enables customers to increase business velocity, implement new business models, reduce operating costs, and achieve complete passwordless identity management. Visit www.beyondidentity.com for more information.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Doug De Orchis

CHEN PR for Beyond Identity

781-672-3147

ddeorchis@chenpr.com



