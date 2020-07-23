Cinedigm to Launch Free, Ad-supported Linear Channels Portfolio Via Plex

Cinedigm’s Complete Channel Portfolio To Be Made Available Worldwide Via Distribution Agreement With Plex

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that the Company has partnered with Plex to stream eight of the Company’s free, ad-supported channels to their US and Worldwide-based consumers. This launch helps Cinedigm reach a savvy demographic that is heavily media-focused and not currently serviced by key streaming platforms. This launch also dramatically expands Cinedigm’s international footprint by reaching a new set of international consumers with a strong interest in media.



Plex, which has over 20 million registered users worldwide, is a popular platform for streaming all forms of media, including free ad-supported movies and TV shows. In the partnership with Cinedigm, Plex will now distribute Cinedigm’s linear channels on an ad-supported video-on-demand basis.



Plex will launch the following channels from Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium linear channels:



1. The Bob Ross Channel - The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Find the joys of painting and a thousand happy accidents!



2. Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances.



3. Bambu - The 1st network for top Chinese entertainment. Way more than Kung-Fu flicks! Check out top Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows.



4. Docurama - The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history. Everything Else Is Pure Fiction.



5. CONtv - Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series.



6. Dove Channel - Dedicated to safe family-friendly entertainment. Movies, iconic television shows. Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.



7. CONtv Anime - Meeting the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures!



8. Whistle Sports - Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide our full channel catalog to Plex’s large user base of entertainment-focused fans," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “Plex gives us access to a worldwide audience, much of it not reachable through our existing distribution footprint. We are excited about the opportunity to further establish our ad-supported channels worldwide.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.