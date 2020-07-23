Now Streaming: Plex Launches Free Live TV Channels, Available Worldwide

Live TV on Plex offers popular TV shows, movies, news, and more, on screens big and small

/EIN News/ -- Los Gatos, CA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media, today announced a new way for consumers to watch free Live TV with the addition of 80+ channels of completely customizable live programming, most available worldwide and more coming soon. Plex is the only streaming media platform to bring together all forms of media in one place, offering more content in a single platform than any other service on the market. Free ad-supported movies and shows, podcasts, streaming music, personal media, and now pre-programmed Live TV are all easily accessible via Plex, and on virtually every device.

Today’s addition of Live TV on Plex offers consumers significantly more free options, ranging from news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance , to kids' shows like Toon Goggles , to food, travel, and home & design programming on Tastemade , to all things sports including live games, original programming and movies/docs from fubo Sports Network , to gaming and esports on IGN1, and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry : entertainment and news. Live TV on Plex also offers comedy, game shows, anime, and more.

“Two of the most important factors for an enjoyable streaming experience are easily being able to find something of interest to watch, and being able to watch it from any device you choose,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Plex offers consumers across the globe a simple yet powerful platform for access to all types of content that can be streamed from all types of devices.”

The Home for All of Your Media

Offering more types of content in one place than any other streaming platform, Plex is the home for all media, providing users with a wide range of viewing options, ensuring there’s always something worth watching. In addition to new live programming and thousands of ad-supported video on demand (VOD) titles from the biggest publishing houses in the industry, Plex offers podcasts, web shows, curated news, and a way to combine streaming music via TIDAL with a user’s personal music collection.

Today’s addition of Live TV on Plex is distinct from the company’s already-available “over-the-air” TV and DVR feature, which requires a digital antenna and tuner. The new Live TV service does not require any hardware or setup, instead offering instant access to over 80 channels of free programming. For those that do set up an antenna and tuner, Plex over-the-air TV provides free access to local channels and major networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, and PBS.

“Combining the new Live TV service with the over-the-air TV and DVR feature, Plex offers the most comprehensive and least expensive streaming TV service in the world,” said Valory.

More information about Live TV on Plex can be found here . To watch Live TV on Plex or any of its other ad-supported video on demand titles visit https://www.plex.tv/.

