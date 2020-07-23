Global Payment Service Provider Banxa leverage Zero Hash for US expansion

Banxa, the leading Payment Service Provider (PSP) for the crypto industry, partners with Zero Hash’s digital asset compliance and settlement infrastructure for US expansion

Banxa, the plug and play fiat on- and off-ramp whose clients include Binance and Edge Wallet, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash, the API driven financial institution providing the regulatory and technology rails for the digital asset ecosystem. Through the partnership, Banxa is expanding its fiat-to-crypto API driven gateway solution for exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses to North America.



"We are pleased that Banxa is able to leverage the Zero Hash compliance and technology building blocks to now include US customers,” said Edward Woodford, CEO. “Zero Hash empowers innovators building Finance 2.0 by processing deposits and withdrawals as well settling transactions with complete customization in a regulated ecosystem.”

“We are excited about launching our partnership with Zero Hash and making crypto currencies available to everyone. Our goal remains the same, to champion a fairer, more open and more secure financial system for the benefit of consumers and businesses alike. Zero Hash shares our vision of building financial infrastructure and compliance systems to give people around the world easy and fast access to crypto currencies,” says Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa.

“We are currently in the final stages of a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX.v) listing which will make Banxa the first crypto Payment Service Provider to be publicly listed, bringing well-needed transparency and governance to the crypto sector.”

Similar to how “Banking as a Service” enabled FinTechs to focus on building products, Zero Hash provides the infrastructure to clear and settle digital assets in a completely automated and regulated way. Key features include:

Identity: Verify users’ identities, with KYC/AML requirements under the BSA.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 40 states (providing coverage to roughly 95% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

About Banxa

Banxa is an internationally compliant fiat-to-crypto gateway solution for exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses.

Banxa offers global and local payment methods like credit cards and retail store networks. With zero chargebacks and an easy to integrate API, exchanges, wallet providers and other industry players can offer their customers an easy and secure way to buy cryptocurrency.

Banxa takes care of all regulations, payment network integrations, operational overheads and fraud management.

The company has been named one of ‘250 crypto companies to watch in 2020’ by cryptoweekly.co and one of ‘Australia’s fastest growing tech startups’ by Growthlist .

Contact

www.zerohash.com

Edward Woodford

media@zerohash.com