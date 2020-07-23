Quotient Announces Equity Awards

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland today announced that Dr. Isabelle Buckle, Ph.D. and Dr. Catherine Larue, Ph.D. will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2020.



In connection with the planned appointments, on September 1, 2020, Quotient will grant Dr. Buckle and Dr Larue each share options providing for the right to purchase $100,000 of Quotient’s ordinary shares. The grants, which will be issued outside of Quotient’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan, were approved by Quotient’s Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the inducement grant exception under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to Dr. Buckle's and Dr. Larue’s joining Quotient’s Board of Directors.

The share options will have a per share exercise price equal to the closing sales price of Quotient’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market on the grant date. The share options will vest in three equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Dr. Buckle’s and Dr. Larue’s continued service to Quotient’s Board of Directors through each vesting date.

About Quotient Limited



Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, and deliver significant workflow improvements and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Building on the experience from transfusion diagnostics, Quotient has now developed a serological test in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and available for distribution in Europe including Switzerland, and the UK. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, peter.buhler@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26