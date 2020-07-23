Bionano Genome Imaging Identifies the Most Common Structural Variations Between Individuals with DiGeorge Syndrome

/EIN News/ -- Nature paper documents largest study of a single genetic disorder using Bionano genome imaging technology to date. Only Bionano’s Saphyr system was capable of resolving this extremely complex genome structure.



SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that a study published in the journal Nature used Bionano’s genome imaging technology to establish one of the largest and most structurally accurate sets of genome data for a cohort of affected children and their parents in a study of the most common genomic deletion syndrome, called 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q11.2DS) or DiGeorge Syndrome.

The 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q11.2DS) is a congenital malformation disorder and the most frequent microdeletion syndrome in humans, with a prevalence of about one in every 3,000 live births and one in every 1,000 pregnancies. Affected patients suffer from such medical issues as congenital cardiac defects, immune deficiencies, speech/language defects, intellectual disabilities, and an increased risk for developing schizophrenia in adolescence or adulthood. The disorder is caused by a de novo deletion of about 3 million base pairs in chromosome 22q11.2, which means that it is not inherited from the parents, but instead occurs uniquely in each individual patient when the large repeats rearrange during cell division. The region of the chromosome where the deletion occurs is highly complex and is known to have many very large duplications.

Obtaining structurally accurate pictures of the genomes of patients with DiGeorge Syndrome and their parents is critical to developing a detailed understanding how these mutations form and whether the genomes of the parents harbor any characteristics that would predispose the affected embryo to manifesting the disease causing variant. Despite considerable efforts to date, sequencing technologies have been unable to correctly assemble the 22q11.2 region due to its size, regional complexity, and diversity. In contrast, this paper illustrates that Bionano genome imaging technology allows the characterization of the complex repetitive areas with its unique ability to image extremely long, single DNA molecules.

The team, led by scientists from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with contributions from Drexel University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, analyzed genome structure and variation in 88 individuals from 30 patient families and identified specific genomic arrangements that are the most common in patients and their parents. While no specific patterns could be traced to the parents of affected children, a specific orientation of a ~160,000 base pair sequence module that combined with a ~64,000 inversion was the most frequent disease-causing locus observed in patients. This degree of certainty regarding the presence or absence of any specific patterns in parents, coupled with the findings of common structural variations among affected children is an example of the kind of novel information that only Bionano’s Saphyr system provides.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics commented: “The 22q11.2DS study published in Nature demonstrates once again that Bionano’s genome imaging technology is capable of resolving the structure and orientation of the most complex regions of the genome. The single DNA molecules imaged by Saphyr are up to millions of base pairs in length, providing an unambiguous view of the genome that we believe cannot be obtained with short-read or long-read sequencing technologies. We believe Saphyr’s genome imaging technology can facilitate accurate structural analysis at a cost and throughput that enables large studies such as the one published here today. The findings of this study help increase understanding of not just this devastating disease, but several other severe genetic disorders caused by the rearrangement of these extremely large genomic elements. We are proud of the use of Bionano’s technology in this study and the increased understanding which we anticipate will help researchers, clinicians, but also patients and their families.”

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

