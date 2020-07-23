Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Diversifies Its Revenue Stream by Achieving IPEMA Certification for Public Playground Surfacing Material, Approximately a $4 Billion Market

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces the expansion of its tree and storm waste recovery portfolio. In addition to recovering tree and storm waste to be recycled into commercialized mulch, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, acquired in early February , has received International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association (“IPEMA”) certification and will commence recycling this waste into playground surfacing material. This expansion is in keeping with the Company’s mission to help keep the environment sustainable and green, which was a motivating factor behind the Company’s July 21, 2020, rebranding, which included a name and ticker change to Sustainable Green Team, Ltd (OTC: SGTM).



IPEMA is a nonprofit membership and trade association that encourages safety in playground environments by validating participants’ products and ensuring they consistently adhere to compliance, professionalism and integrity standards. The playground surfacing material market is growing due to rising demand from entities such as schools, commercial athletic facilities and recreational spaces. This market is projected to reach $5,851,800,000 by the end of 2026, roughly a 150% increase from 2017’s $3,732,500,000 value. This represents a new area SGTM will tap into and add to its growing revenue stream .

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO and director, states, “This is a major achievement for us. We are now able to provide playground surfacing material through our manufactured recovered resources, further diversifying and increasing our revenue stream.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

