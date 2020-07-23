Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,862 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $11.9 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $17.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.67%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.42% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.19%. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $24.2 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.47 compared to net income of $33.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.65 for the first six months of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.71%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.59% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.42%.

The second quarter and year-to-date results were adversely impacted by a $9.0 million and $18.2 million provision for loan losses, respectively, compared to no provision and a $508,000 provision for the same periods last year. The increased provision for the first half of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on certain qualitative factors and loans on payment deferment resulting in approximately $15.0 million of the provision. The remaining $3.2 million of the provision is attributable to loan growth, a change in the loan portfolio composition and a change in loss rates. As of June 30, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for loan loss to total loans was 1.00% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $326.0 million, was 1.06% as of June 30, 2020.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “While the pandemic has continued to impact our markets, Lakeland remains focused on expanding our customer relationships and carefully growing our franchise. Lakeland’s commitment to our communities is evident in our active participation in the PPP loan program, the recently launched Main Street Lending Program and numerous other charitable initiatives during this crisis. As conditions improved, the number of loan deferral requests has decreased dramatically and we are encouraged by the large volume of loans on payment deferment indicating a return to full or partial paying status. Although the pandemic has lessened in our markets and loan charge-offs continue to be negligible, we remain prudent with our elevated loan loss provision of $9.0 million which is consistent with last quarter.”

Mr. Shara continued, “Despite these conditions, Lakeland’s Q2 balance sheet growth has been robust as loans increased $111 million or 8% annualized, excluding originating $326.0 million in PPP loans, while deposits surged by $670 million. The additional liquidity combined with lower market interest rates and the impact of low yielding PPP loans reduced the net interest margin to 3.06% for the quarter. We will look to leverage this liquidity during the second half of the year as the economic forecast becomes clearer.”

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we are offering temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. As of June 30, 2020, we have deferred approximately $927.0 million of commercial loans, $40.0 million of equipment finance and $53.0 million of residential mortgage and consumer loans. We are also participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to help strengthen local businesses and preserve jobs in our communities and as of June 30, 2020 have funded 2,066 loans totaling $326.0 million with $11.1 million in related fees, as well as $1.1 million in deferred costs. Additionally, to further support our customers, the Company is participating in the Main Street Lending Program established by the Federal Reserve to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 of 3.06% decreased 33 and 22 basis points, respectively, from the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 of 3.16% compared to 3.41% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.69% compared to 4.46% for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.17% for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2020 was 3.92% compared to 4.45% during the same period in 2019. The current quarter and year-to-date decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2019 and 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.86% compared to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 and 1.18% for the first quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2020 was 1.02% compared to 1.38% during the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have decreased since 2019 largely driven by reductions in the federal funds rate.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 of $50.5 million increased $1.3 million and $620,000, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.  Net interest income for the first six months of 2020 of $100.4 million compared to $97.8 million for the first six months of 2019.  The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to the growth in the volume of interest-earning assets and a decrease in interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $908,000 to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $880,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic and New Jersey’s Stay in Place Order. Commissions and fees for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $529,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to decreases in commercial loan fees and investment commission income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was gains on sales of loans and swap income which increased $282,000 and $111,000, respectively, due primarily to increased volume driven by lower interest rates.

For the first six months of 2020, noninterest income increased $1.4 million to $13.5 million compared to the first six months of 2019 primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in swap income. The first half of 2020 included gains on sales of investment securities of $342,000 compared to none for the same period last year. Gains on sales of loans for the first six months of 2020 totaling $1.1 million increased $326,000 compared to the first six months of 2019 due to the same reason discussed above. Service charges on deposit accounts and commissions and fees decreased $953,000 and $301,000, respectively, compared to the same period in 2019 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. The first half of 2020 also included a $455,000 loss on equity securities compared to a gain of $453,000 for the first half of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $224,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased $890,000, or 5%, when compared to the same quarter of 2019 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Furniture and equipment expense increased $618,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in costs associated with the Company’s digital strategy initiative, while marketing expense decreased $306,000 due partially to the delay of marketing campaigns resulting from the pandemic. The second quarter of 2019 also included $318,000 in merger related expenses from the Highlands Bancorp acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2020 of $64.0 million decreased $1.7 million due primarily to merger related expenses in the first half of 2019 of $3.2 million. Salary and employee benefit expense and furniture and equipment expense increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared to the first half of 2019 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Marketing expenses for the first half of 2020 decreased $548,000 due to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. First half of 2020 results included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%. 

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 23.7% compared to 27.0% for the second quarter of 2019.  The increased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter of 2019, which resulted in increasing our 2019 year-to-date effective tax rate to 24.5%.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $7.49 billion, an increase of $777.3 million compared to December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total loans grew $618.3 million, including $326.0 million attributed to PPP loans, to $5.76 billion and investment securities increased $39.1 million to $958.0 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $831.7 million to $6.13 billion, while borrowings decreased $155.6 million to $457.1 million. At June 30, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 94.2%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $33.2 million, 0.44% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.57% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2019, related primarily to one loan relationship totaling $9.5 million that was not COVID-19 related. The allowance for loan losses increased to $57.8 million, 1.00% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $45,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $683,000, or 0.06%, for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.0 million compared to no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $745.5 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 3% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.69% at June 30, 2020. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 7% and 9% to $14.77 and $11.60, respectively, compared to $13.85 and $10.66 at June 30, 2019. On July 21, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements - including the statements regarding the prospective impact of COVID-19 and Lakeland’s ability to leverage its increased liquidity - that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus); the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of Lakeland’s lending and equipment financing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; and customers’ acceptance of Lakeland’s products and services.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey’s #1 Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara
President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO
973-697-2000


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
INCOME STATEMENT              
Net interest income $ 50,519     $ 49,198     $ 100,418     $ 97,804  
Provision for loan losses (9,000 )       (18,223 )   (508 )
Gains on sales of investment securities         342      
Gains on sales of loans 710     428     1,125     799  
Gain on equity securities 198     100     (455 )   453  
Other noninterest income 4,573     5,861     12,480     10,860  
Long-term debt prepayment fee         (356 )    
Merger-related expenses     (318 )       (3,178 )
Other noninterest expense (31,462 )   (31,368 )   (63,610 )   (62,492 )
Pretax income 15,538     23,901     31,721     43,738  
Provision for income taxes (3,687 )   (6,444 )   (7,478 )   (10,655 )
Net income $ 11,851     $ 17,457     $ 24,243     $ 33,083  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23     $ 0.34     $ 0.48     $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23     $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.65  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.250     $ 0.240  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,522     50,509     50,554     50,393  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,593     50,649     50,660     50,544  
               
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS              
Annualized return on average assets 0.67 %   1.12 %   0.71 %   1.07
Annualized return on average common equity 6.42   10.16   6.59   9.79 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.19   13.21   8.42   12.77
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.69   4.46   3.92   4.45
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.86   1.42 %   1.02   1.38
Annualized net interest spread 2.83   3.04   2.91   3.07
Annualized net interest margin 3.06   3.39   3.16   3.41
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.62   55.78   55.46   56.20 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets         9.96   10.90
Book value per common share         $ 14.77     $ 13.85  
Tangible book value per common share (1)         $ 11.60     $ 10.66  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)         7.99 %   8.61 %
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans         1.00   0.78
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.57   0.29
Non-performing assets to total assets         0.44   0.23
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans         0.01   (0.02 )%
               
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures            
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands)         June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END            
Loans         $ 5,756,155     $ 4,922,373  
Allowance for loan losses         57,839     38,662  
Investment securities         957,985     863,474  
Total assets         7,488,516     6,407,195  
Total deposits         6,125,502     5,082,598  
Short-term borrowings         183,116     258,703  
Other borrowings         273,954     294,022  
Stockholders' equity         745,489     698,463  
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA              
Loans $ 5,572,865     $ 4,917,109     $ 5,390,481     $ 4,894,447  
Investment securities 891,037     854,608     885,512     856,318  
Interest-earning assets 6,650,993     5,836,333     6,391,998     5,804,769  
Total assets 7,137,529     6,256,523     6,851,415     6,220,076  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,364,785     1,083,745     1,237,212     1,069,979  
Savings deposits 525,224     502,340     511,011     507,775  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,908,299     2,562,365     2,869,539     2,558,636  
Time deposits 1,093,760     961,212     983,379     925,837  
Total deposits 5,892,068     5,109,662     5,601,141     5,062,227  
Short-term borrowings 82,694     110,941     121,260     119,907  
Other borrowings 273,904     283,177     275,828     294,788  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,883,881     4,420,035     4,761,017     4,406,943  
Stockholders' equity 742,050     689,324     739,385     681,309  
               


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 55,825     $ 59,119     $ 113,682     $ 116,761  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 36     348     195     602  
Taxable investment securities and other 4,763     4,985     9,992     9,858  
Tax exempt investment securities 349     396     681     804  
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 60,973     64,848     124,550     128,025  
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 8,094     12,762     18,957     24,259  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75     494     504     1,102  
Other borrowings 2,285     2,394     4,671     4,860  
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 10,454     15,650     24,132     30,221  
NET INTEREST INCOME 50,519     49,198     100,418     97,804  
Provision for loan losses 9,000         18,223     508  
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 41,519     49,198     82,195     97,296  
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,875     2,755     4,375     5,328  
Commissions and fees 1,196     1,725     2,836     3,137  
Income on bank owned life insurance 665     690     1,330     1,373  
Gain (loss) on equity securities 198     100     (455 )   453  
Gains on sales of loans 710     428     1,125     799  
Gains on sales of investment securities         342      
Swap income 767     656     3,610     855  
Other income 70     35     329     167  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,481     6,389     13,492     12,112  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,269     19,379     40,504     38,610  
Net occupancy expense 2,488     2,629     5,324     5,583  
Furniture and equipment expense 2,783     2,165     5,343     4,281  
FDIC insurance expense 450     401     748     851  
Stationary, supplies and postage expense 381     401     780     848  
Marketing expense 232     538     459     1,007  
Data processing expense 1,436     1,225     2,689     2,552  
Telecommunications expense 454     478     898     971  
ATM and debit card expense 536     583     1,123     1,185  
Core deposit intangible amortization 261     301     526     605  
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 43     108     55     194  
Long-term debt prepayment fee         356      
Merger-related expenses     318         3,178  
Other expenses 2,129     3,160     5,161     5,805  
  TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 31,462     31,686     63,966     65,670  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 15,538     23,901     31,721     43,738  
Provision for income taxes 3,687     6,444     7,478     10,655  
NET INCOME $ 11,851     $ 17,457     $ 24,243     $ 33,083  
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:              
  Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.34     $ 0.48     $ 0.65  
  Diluted $ 0.23     $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.65  
DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125     $ 0.125     $ 0.250     $ 0.240  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash $ 319,834     $ 275,794  
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 22,773     6,577  
Total cash and cash equivalents 342,607     282,371  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 811,981     755,900  
Equity securities, at fair value 17,182     16,473  
Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $113,241 at June 30, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 109,834     123,975  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 18,988     22,505  
Loans held for sale 2,793     1,743  
Loans, net of deferred fees 5,756,155     5,137,823  
Less: Allowance for loan losses 57,839     40,003  
Net loans and leases 5,698,316     5,097,820  
Premises and equipment, net 47,894     47,608  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,502     18,282  
Accrued interest receivable 23,344     16,832  
Goodwill 156,277     156,277  
Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788     4,314  
Bank owned life insurance 113,748     112,392  
Other assets 124,262     54,744  
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,488,516     $ 6,711,236  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,486,273     $ 1,124,121  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,510,723     3,298,854  
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 910,351     652,144  
Time deposits over $250 thousand 218,155     218,660  
Total deposits 6,125,502     5,293,779  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 183,116     328,658  
Other borrowings 155,715     165,816  
Subordinated debentures 118,239     118,220  
Operating lease liabilities 18,976     19,814  
Other liabilities 141,479     59,686  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,743,027     5,985,973  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, no par value; authorized shares, 100,000,000; issued shares 50,594,196 and outstanding shares 50,463,161 at June 30, 2020 and issued and outstanding shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 561,257     560,263  
Retained earnings 174,267     162,752  
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 )    
Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,417     2,248  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 745,489     725,263  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,488,516     $ 6,711,236  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
INCOME STATEMENT          
Net interest income $ 50,519   $ 49,899   $ 49,548   $ 48,682   $ 49,198  
Provision for loan losses (9,000   (9,223   (1,086   (536    
Gains on sales of investment securities   342        
Gains on sales of loans 710   415   375   486   428  
(Loss) gain on equity securities 198   (653   (29   72   100  
Other noninterest income 4,573   7,907   7,638   6,142   5,861  
Long-term debt prepayment fee   (356        
Merger-related expenses         (318  
Other noninterest expense (31,462   (32,148   (31,523   (29,563   (31,368  
Pretax income 15,538   16,183   24,923   25,283   23,901  
Provision for income taxes (3,687   (3,791   (6,208   (6,409   (6,444  
Net income $ 11,851   $ 12,392   $ 18,715   $ 18,874   $ 17,457  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23   $ 0.24   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.34  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23   $ 0.24   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $ 0.34  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.125   $ 0.125  
Dividends paid $ 6,365   $ 6,364   $ 6,363   $ 6,362   $ 6,357  
Weighted average shares - basic 50,522   50,586   50,566   50,553   50,509  
Weighted average shares - diluted 50,593   50,728   50,748   50,694   50,649  
           
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS          
Annualized return on average assets 0.67 % 0.76 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.12 %
Annualized return on average common equity 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 %
Annualized net interest margin 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.45 % 10.61 % 11.02 % 11.24 % 11.11 %
Total risk-based ratio 12.98 % 13.04 % 13.40 % 13.70 % 13.60 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.69 % 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.34 % 9.30 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.93 % 10.08 % 10.46 % 10.66 % 10.52 %
Book value per common share $ 14.77   $ 14.60   $ 14.36   $ 14.13   $ 13.85  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.60   $ 11.43   $ 11.18   $ 10.94   $ 10.66  
           
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures        


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END        
Loans $ 5,769,127   $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940   $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300  
Allowance for loan losses 57,839   48,884   40,003   38,655   38,662  
Investment securities 957,985   974,319   918,853   905,078   863,474  
Total assets 7,488,516   7,013,908   6,711,236   6,492,474   6,407,195  
Total deposits 6,125,502   5,455,138   5,293,779   5,210,619   5,082,598  
Short-term borrowings 183,116   419,085   328,658   199,326   258,703  
Other borrowings 273,954   258,944   284,036   284,029   294,022  
Stockholders' equity 745,489   736,922   725,263   713,204   698,463  
           
LOANS          
Commercial, real estate $ 4,260,917   $ 4,073,911   $ 3,924,762   $ 3,749,413   $ 3,737,447  
Commercial, industrial and other 402,239   467,346   431,934   391,486   407,776  
Paycheck Protection Program 325,999          
Equipment financing 115,651   116,421   111,076   104,689   99,351  
Residential mortgages 334,455   334,114   335,191   337,482   336,810  
Consumer and home equity 329,866   340,071   337,977   342,928   343,916  
Total loans $ 5,769,127   $ 5,331,863   $ 5,140,940   $ 4,925,998   $ 4,925,300  
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,486,273   $ 1,129,695   $ 1,124,121   $ 1,101,083   $ 1,089,474  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,510,723   3,241,397   3,298,854   3,196,323   3,007,784  
Time deposits 1,128,506   1,084,046   870,804   913,213   985,340  
Total deposits $ 6,125,502   $ 5,455,138   $ 5,293,779   $ 5,210,619   $ 5,082,598  
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio 94.2 % 97.7 % 97.1 % 94.5 % 96.9 %
           
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Loans $ 5,572,865   $ 5,208,097   $ 5,025,377   $ 4,937,488   $ 4,917,109  
Investment securities 891,037   879,987   894,698   869,734   854,608  
Interest-earning assets 6,650,993   6,133,003   6,022,525   5,947,645   5,836,333  
Total assets 7,137,529   6,565,302   6,470,082   6,379,675   6,256,523  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,364,785   1,109,638   1,130,192   1,100,413   1,083,745  
Savings deposits 525,224   496,798   492,903   494,377   502,340  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,908,299   2,830,778   2,814,831   2,678,424   2,562,365  
Time deposits 1,093,760   872,998   873,924   964,159   961,212  
Total deposits 5,892,068   5,310,212   5,311,850   5,237,373   5,109,662  
Short-term borrowings 82,694   159,825   67,097   74,042   110,941  
Other borrowings 273,904   277,753   284,049   287,839   283,177  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,883,881   4,638,152   4,532,804   4,498,841   4,420,035  
Stockholders' equity 742,050   736,719   719,292   705,726   689,324  


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) AND COSTS      
ASSETS          
Loans 4.03 % 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.71 % 4.82 %
Taxable investment securities and other 2.31 % 2.56 % 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.55 %
Tax-exempt securities 2.70 % 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.74 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.08 % 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.98 % 2.15 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.69 % 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.46 %
LIABILITIES          
Savings accounts 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.55 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.25 %
Time deposits 1.48 % 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.00 % 1.96 %
Borrowings 2.62 % 2.54 % 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.86 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.42 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.83 % 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.04 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 %
Annualized cost of deposits 0.55 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 1.00 % 1.00 %
ASSET QUALITY DATA          
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Balance at beginning of period $ 48,884   $ 40,003   $ 38,655   $ 38,662   $ 37,979  
Provision for loan losses 9,000   9,223   1,086   536    
Charge-offs (142 ) (483 ) (198 ) (809 ) (413 )
Recoveries 97   141   460   266   1,096  
Balance at end of period $ 57,839   $ 48,884   $ 40,003   $ 38,655   $ 38,662  
           
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)          
Commercial, real estate $ (36 ) $ 111   $ (18 ) $ 203   $ (85 )
Commercial, industrial and other (13 ) (31 ) 13   393   (909 )
Equipment financing (11 ) 71   (297 )   293  
Residential mortgages   96     (55 ) (2 )
Consumer and home equity 105   95   40   2   20  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 45   $ 342   $ (262 ) $ 543   $ (683 )
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Commercial, real estate $ 25,615   $ 24,770   $ 13,281   $ 9,164   $ 10,205  
Commercial, industrial and other 1,546   1,909   1,539   795   662  
Equipment financing 400   199   284   271   136  
Residential mortgages 2,860   2,837   3,428   3,250   1,548  
Consumer and home equity 2,432   2,689   2,606   2,437   1,873  
Total non-accrual loans 32,853   32,404   21,138   15,917   14,424  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 354   393   563   944   532  
Total non-performing assets $ 33,207   $ 32,797   $ 21,701   $ 16,861   $ 14,956  
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 58   $ 99   $   $   $  
Loans restructured and still accruing $ 4,667   $ 4,719   $ 5,650   $ 5,029   $ 5,139  
           
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans % 0.03 % (0.02 )% 0.04 %
 (0.06 )%


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  At or for the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 745,489   $ 736,922   $ 725,263   $ 713,204   $ 698,463  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277   155,830  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788   4,049   4,314   4,602   4,891  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 585,424   $ 576,596   $ 564,672   $ 552,325   $ 537,742  
           
Shares outstanding at end of period 50,463   50,462   50,498   50,489   50,441  
           
Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.77   $ 14.60   $ 14.36   $ 14.13   $ 13.85  
           
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.60   $ 11.43   $ 11.18   $ 10.94   $ 10.66  
           
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 585,424   $ 576,596   $ 564,672   $ 552,325   $ 537,742  
           
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,488,516   $ 7,013,908   $ 6,711,236   $ 6,492,474   $ 6,407,195  
Less:  Goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   156,277   155,830  
Less:  Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788   4,049   4,314   4,602   4,891  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,328,451   $ 6,853,582   $ 6,550,645   $ 6,331,595   $ 6,246,474  
           
Common equity to assets - GAAP 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 %
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 %
           
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY      
Net income - GAAP $ 11,851   $ 12,392   $ 18,715   $ 18,874   $ 17,457  
           
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 742,050   $ 736,719   $ 719,292   $ 705,726   $ 689,324  
Less:  Average goodwill 156,277   156,277   156,277   155,835   154,171  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,942   4,205   4,468   4,761   5,058  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 581,831   $ 576,237   $ 558,547   $ 545,130   $ 530,095  
           
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 %
           
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 %
           
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO          
Total noninterest expense $ 31,462   $ 32,504   $ 31,523   $ 29,563   $ 31,686  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (261 ) (265 ) (289 ) (288 ) (301 )
Merger-related expenses         (318 )
Long term debt prepayment fees $   $ (356 )      
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,201   $ 31,883   $ 31,234   $ 29,275   $ 31,067  
           
Net interest income $ 50,519   $ 49,899   $ 49,548   $ 48,682   $ 49,198  
Total noninterest income 5,481   8,011   7,984   6,700   6,389  
Total revenue 56,000   57,910   57,532   55,382   55,587  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 93   88   91   97   105  
(Gains) on sales of investment securities   (342 )      
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 56,093   $ 57,656   $ 57,623   $ 55,479   $ 55,692  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020   2019
       
CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY      
Net income - GAAP $ 24,243     $ 33,083  
       
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 739,385     $ 681,309  
Less:  Average goodwill $ 156,277     $ 153,868  
Less:  Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 4,073     $ 5,155  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 579,035     $ 522,286  
       
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.59 %   9.79 %
       
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.42 %   12.77 %
       
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO      
Total noninterest expense $ 63,966     $ 65,670  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (526 )   $ (605 )
Long-term debt prepayment fee $ (356 )   $  
Merger-related expenses $     $ (3,178 )
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 63,084     $ 61,887  
       
Net interest income $ 100,418     $ 97,804  
Noninterest income $ 13,492     $ 12,112  
Total revenue $ 113,910     $ 109,916  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 181     $ 213  
Gains on sales of investment securities $ (342 )   $  
Total revenue, as adjusted $ 113,749     $ 110,129  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.46 %   56.20 %

 

You just read:

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.