Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $11.9 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $17.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.67%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.42% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.19%.



For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $24.2 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.47 compared to net income of $33.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.65 for the first six months of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.71%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.59% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.42%.

The second quarter and year-to-date results were adversely impacted by a $9.0 million and $18.2 million provision for loan losses, respectively, compared to no provision and a $508,000 provision for the same periods last year. The increased provision for the first half of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on certain qualitative factors and loans on payment deferment resulting in approximately $15.0 million of the provision. The remaining $3.2 million of the provision is attributable to loan growth, a change in the loan portfolio composition and a change in loss rates. As of June 30, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for loan loss to total loans was 1.00% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $326.0 million, was 1.06% as of June 30, 2020.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “While the pandemic has continued to impact our markets, Lakeland remains focused on expanding our customer relationships and carefully growing our franchise. Lakeland’s commitment to our communities is evident in our active participation in the PPP loan program, the recently launched Main Street Lending Program and numerous other charitable initiatives during this crisis. As conditions improved, the number of loan deferral requests has decreased dramatically and we are encouraged by the large volume of loans on payment deferment indicating a return to full or partial paying status. Although the pandemic has lessened in our markets and loan charge-offs continue to be negligible, we remain prudent with our elevated loan loss provision of $9.0 million which is consistent with last quarter.”

Mr. Shara continued, “Despite these conditions, Lakeland’s Q2 balance sheet growth has been robust as loans increased $111 million or 8% annualized, excluding originating $326.0 million in PPP loans, while deposits surged by $670 million. The additional liquidity combined with lower market interest rates and the impact of low yielding PPP loans reduced the net interest margin to 3.06% for the quarter. We will look to leverage this liquidity during the second half of the year as the economic forecast becomes clearer.”

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we are offering temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. As of June 30, 2020, we have deferred approximately $927.0 million of commercial loans, $40.0 million of equipment finance and $53.0 million of residential mortgage and consumer loans. We are also participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to help strengthen local businesses and preserve jobs in our communities and as of June 30, 2020 have funded 2,066 loans totaling $326.0 million with $11.1 million in related fees, as well as $1.1 million in deferred costs. Additionally, to further support our customers, the Company is participating in the Main Street Lending Program established by the Federal Reserve to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 of 3.06% decreased 33 and 22 basis points, respectively, from the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 of 3.16% compared to 3.41% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.69% compared to 4.46% for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.17% for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2020 was 3.92% compared to 4.45% during the same period in 2019. The current quarter and year-to-date decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2019 and 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.86% compared to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 and 1.18% for the first quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2020 was 1.02% compared to 1.38% during the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have decreased since 2019 largely driven by reductions in the federal funds rate.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 of $50.5 million increased $1.3 million and $620,000, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the first six months of 2020 of $100.4 million compared to $97.8 million for the first six months of 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to the growth in the volume of interest-earning assets and a decrease in interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $908,000 to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $880,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic and New Jersey’s Stay in Place Order. Commissions and fees for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $529,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to decreases in commercial loan fees and investment commission income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was gains on sales of loans and swap income which increased $282,000 and $111,000, respectively, due primarily to increased volume driven by lower interest rates.

For the first six months of 2020, noninterest income increased $1.4 million to $13.5 million compared to the first six months of 2019 primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in swap income. The first half of 2020 included gains on sales of investment securities of $342,000 compared to none for the same period last year. Gains on sales of loans for the first six months of 2020 totaling $1.1 million increased $326,000 compared to the first six months of 2019 due to the same reason discussed above. Service charges on deposit accounts and commissions and fees decreased $953,000 and $301,000, respectively, compared to the same period in 2019 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. The first half of 2020 also included a $455,000 loss on equity securities compared to a gain of $453,000 for the first half of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $224,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased $890,000, or 5%, when compared to the same quarter of 2019 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Furniture and equipment expense increased $618,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in costs associated with the Company’s digital strategy initiative, while marketing expense decreased $306,000 due partially to the delay of marketing campaigns resulting from the pandemic. The second quarter of 2019 also included $318,000 in merger related expenses from the Highlands Bancorp acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2020 of $64.0 million decreased $1.7 million due primarily to merger related expenses in the first half of 2019 of $3.2 million. Salary and employee benefit expense and furniture and equipment expense increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared to the first half of 2019 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Marketing expenses for the first half of 2020 decreased $548,000 due to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. First half of 2020 results included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 23.7% compared to 27.0% for the second quarter of 2019. The increased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter of 2019, which resulted in increasing our 2019 year-to-date effective tax rate to 24.5%.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $7.49 billion, an increase of $777.3 million compared to December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total loans grew $618.3 million, including $326.0 million attributed to PPP loans, to $5.76 billion and investment securities increased $39.1 million to $958.0 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $831.7 million to $6.13 billion, while borrowings decreased $155.6 million to $457.1 million. At June 30, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 94.2%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $33.2 million, 0.44% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.57% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2019, related primarily to one loan relationship totaling $9.5 million that was not COVID-19 related. The allowance for loan losses increased to $57.8 million, 1.00% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $45,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $683,000, or 0.06%, for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.0 million compared to no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $745.5 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 3% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.69% at June 30, 2020. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 7% and 9% to $14.77 and $11.60, respectively, compared to $13.85 and $10.66 at June 30, 2019. On July 21, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements - including the statements regarding the prospective impact of COVID-19 and Lakeland’s ability to leverage its increased liquidity - that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus); the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of Lakeland’s lending and equipment financing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; and customers’ acceptance of Lakeland’s products and services.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey’s #1 Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Thomas J. Shara

President & CEO

Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 50,519 $ 49,198 $ 100,418 $ 97,804 Provision for loan losses (9,000 ) — (18,223 ) (508 ) Gains on sales of investment securities — — 342 — Gains on sales of loans 710 428 1,125 799 Gain on equity securities 198 100 (455 ) 453 Other noninterest income 4,573 5,861 12,480 10,860 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — (356 ) — Merger-related expenses — (318 ) — (3,178 ) Other noninterest expense (31,462 ) (31,368 ) (63,610 ) (62,492 ) Pretax income 15,538 23,901 31,721 43,738 Provision for income taxes (3,687 ) (6,444 ) (7,478 ) (10,655 ) Net income $ 11,851 $ 17,457 $ 24,243 $ 33,083 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.65 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.250 $ 0.240 Weighted average shares - basic 50,522 50,509 50,554 50,393 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,593 50,649 50,660 50,544 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 0.67 % 1.12 % 0.71 % 1.07 % Annualized return on average common equity 6.42 % 10.16 % 6.59 % 9.79 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.19 % 13.21 % 8.42 % 12.77 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.69 % 4.46 % 3.92 % 4.45 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.86 % 1.42 % 1.02 % 1.38 % Annualized net interest spread 2.83 % 3.04 % 2.91 % 3.07 % Annualized net interest margin 3.06 % 3.39 % 3.16 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.62 % 55.78 % 55.46 % 56.20 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.96 % 10.90 % Book value per common share $ 14.77 $ 13.85 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.60 $ 10.66 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.99 % 8.61 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 0.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.29 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.23 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % (0.02 )% (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,756,155 $ 4,922,373 Allowance for loan losses 57,839 38,662 Investment securities 957,985 863,474 Total assets 7,488,516 6,407,195 Total deposits 6,125,502 5,082,598 Short-term borrowings 183,116 258,703 Other borrowings 273,954 294,022 Stockholders' equity 745,489 698,463 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,572,865 $ 4,917,109 $ 5,390,481 $ 4,894,447 Investment securities 891,037 854,608 885,512 856,318 Interest-earning assets 6,650,993 5,836,333 6,391,998 5,804,769 Total assets 7,137,529 6,256,523 6,851,415 6,220,076 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,364,785 1,083,745 1,237,212 1,069,979 Savings deposits 525,224 502,340 511,011 507,775 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,908,299 2,562,365 2,869,539 2,558,636 Time deposits 1,093,760 961,212 983,379 925,837 Total deposits 5,892,068 5,109,662 5,601,141 5,062,227 Short-term borrowings 82,694 110,941 121,260 119,907 Other borrowings 273,904 283,177 275,828 294,788 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,883,881 4,420,035 4,761,017 4,406,943 Stockholders' equity 742,050 689,324 739,385 681,309





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 55,825 $ 59,119 $ 113,682 $ 116,761 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 36 348 195 602 Taxable investment securities and other 4,763 4,985 9,992 9,858 Tax exempt investment securities 349 396 681 804 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 60,973 64,848 124,550 128,025 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,094 12,762 18,957 24,259 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75 494 504 1,102 Other borrowings 2,285 2,394 4,671 4,860 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 10,454 15,650 24,132 30,221 NET INTEREST INCOME 50,519 49,198 100,418 97,804 Provision for loan losses 9,000 — 18,223 508 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 41,519 49,198 82,195 97,296 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,875 2,755 4,375 5,328 Commissions and fees 1,196 1,725 2,836 3,137 Income on bank owned life insurance 665 690 1,330 1,373 Gain (loss) on equity securities 198 100 (455 ) 453 Gains on sales of loans 710 428 1,125 799 Gains on sales of investment securities — — 342 — Swap income 767 656 3,610 855 Other income 70 35 329 167 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,481 6,389 13,492 12,112 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,269 19,379 40,504 38,610 Net occupancy expense 2,488 2,629 5,324 5,583 Furniture and equipment expense 2,783 2,165 5,343 4,281 FDIC insurance expense 450 401 748 851 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 381 401 780 848 Marketing expense 232 538 459 1,007 Data processing expense 1,436 1,225 2,689 2,552 Telecommunications expense 454 478 898 971 ATM and debit card expense 536 583 1,123 1,185 Core deposit intangible amortization 261 301 526 605 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 43 108 55 194 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — 356 — Merger-related expenses — 318 — 3,178 Other expenses 2,129 3,160 5,161 5,805 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 31,462 31,686 63,966 65,670 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 15,538 23,901 31,721 43,738 Provision for income taxes 3,687 6,444 7,478 10,655 NET INCOME $ 11,851 $ 17,457 $ 24,243 $ 33,083 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.65 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.250 $ 0.240





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 319,834 $ 275,794 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 22,773 6,577 Total cash and cash equivalents 342,607 282,371 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 811,981 755,900 Equity securities, at fair value 17,182 16,473 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $113,241 at June 30, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 109,834 123,975 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 18,988 22,505 Loans held for sale 2,793 1,743 Loans, net of deferred fees 5,756,155 5,137,823 Less: Allowance for loan losses 57,839 40,003 Net loans and leases 5,698,316 5,097,820 Premises and equipment, net 47,894 47,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,502 18,282 Accrued interest receivable 23,344 16,832 Goodwill 156,277 156,277 Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788 4,314 Bank owned life insurance 113,748 112,392 Other assets 124,262 54,744 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,488,516 $ 6,711,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,486,273 $ 1,124,121 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,510,723 3,298,854 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 910,351 652,144 Time deposits over $250 thousand 218,155 218,660 Total deposits 6,125,502 5,293,779 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 183,116 328,658 Other borrowings 155,715 165,816 Subordinated debentures 118,239 118,220 Operating lease liabilities 18,976 19,814 Other liabilities 141,479 59,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,743,027 5,985,973 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized shares, 100,000,000; issued shares 50,594,196 and outstanding shares 50,463,161 at June 30, 2020 and issued and outstanding shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 561,257 560,263 Retained earnings 174,267 162,752 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,417 2,248 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 745,489 725,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,488,516 $ 6,711,236





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 50,519 $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 Provision for loan losses (9,000 (9,223 (1,086 (536 — Gains on sales of investment securities — 342 — — — Gains on sales of loans 710 415 375 486 428 (Loss) gain on equity securities 198 (653 (29 72 100 Other noninterest income 4,573 7,907 7,638 6,142 5,861 Long-term debt prepayment fee — (356 — — — Merger-related expenses — — — — (318 Other noninterest expense (31,462 (32,148 (31,523 (29,563 (31,368 Pretax income 15,538 16,183 24,923 25,283 23,901 Provision for income taxes (3,687 (3,791 (6,208 (6,409 (6,444 Net income $ 11,851 $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 Dividends paid $ 6,365 $ 6,364 $ 6,363 $ 6,362 $ 6,357 Weighted average shares - basic 50,522 50,586 50,566 50,553 50,509 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,593 50,728 50,748 50,694 50,649 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 0.67 % 0.76 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.12 % Annualized return on average common equity 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % Annualized net interest margin 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.45 % 10.61 % 11.02 % 11.24 % 11.11 % Total risk-based ratio 12.98 % 13.04 % 13.40 % 13.70 % 13.60 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.69 % 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.34 % 9.30 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.93 % 10.08 % 10.46 % 10.66 % 10.52 % Book value per common share $ 14.77 $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.60 $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,769,127 $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 Allowance for loan losses 57,839 48,884 40,003 38,655 38,662 Investment securities 957,985 974,319 918,853 905,078 863,474 Total assets 7,488,516 7,013,908 6,711,236 6,492,474 6,407,195 Total deposits 6,125,502 5,455,138 5,293,779 5,210,619 5,082,598 Short-term borrowings 183,116 419,085 328,658 199,326 258,703 Other borrowings 273,954 258,944 284,036 284,029 294,022 Stockholders' equity 745,489 736,922 725,263 713,204 698,463 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 4,260,917 $ 4,073,911 $ 3,924,762 $ 3,749,413 $ 3,737,447 Commercial, industrial and other 402,239 467,346 431,934 391,486 407,776 Paycheck Protection Program 325,999 — — — — Equipment financing 115,651 116,421 111,076 104,689 99,351 Residential mortgages 334,455 334,114 335,191 337,482 336,810 Consumer and home equity 329,866 340,071 337,977 342,928 343,916 Total loans $ 5,769,127 $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,486,273 $ 1,129,695 $ 1,124,121 $ 1,101,083 $ 1,089,474 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,510,723 3,241,397 3,298,854 3,196,323 3,007,784 Time deposits 1,128,506 1,084,046 870,804 913,213 985,340 Total deposits $ 6,125,502 $ 5,455,138 $ 5,293,779 $ 5,210,619 $ 5,082,598 Total loans to total deposits ratio 94.2 % 97.7 % 97.1 % 94.5 % 96.9 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,572,865 $ 5,208,097 $ 5,025,377 $ 4,937,488 $ 4,917,109 Investment securities 891,037 879,987 894,698 869,734 854,608 Interest-earning assets 6,650,993 6,133,003 6,022,525 5,947,645 5,836,333 Total assets 7,137,529 6,565,302 6,470,082 6,379,675 6,256,523 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,364,785 1,109,638 1,130,192 1,100,413 1,083,745 Savings deposits 525,224 496,798 492,903 494,377 502,340 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,908,299 2,830,778 2,814,831 2,678,424 2,562,365 Time deposits 1,093,760 872,998 873,924 964,159 961,212 Total deposits 5,892,068 5,310,212 5,311,850 5,237,373 5,109,662 Short-term borrowings 82,694 159,825 67,097 74,042 110,941 Other borrowings 273,904 277,753 284,049 287,839 283,177 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,883,881 4,638,152 4,532,804 4,498,841 4,420,035 Stockholders' equity 742,050 736,719 719,292 705,726 689,324





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) AND COSTS ASSETS Loans 4.03 % 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.71 % 4.82 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.31 % 2.56 % 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.55 % Tax-exempt securities 2.70 % 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.74 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.08 % 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.98 % 2.15 % Total interest-earning assets 3.69 % 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.46 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.55 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.25 % Time deposits 1.48 % 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.00 % 1.96 % Borrowings 2.62 % 2.54 % 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.86 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.42 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.83 % 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.04 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.55 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 1.00 % 1.00 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 48,884 $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 Provision for loan losses 9,000 9,223 1,086 536 — Charge-offs (142 ) (483 ) (198 ) (809 ) (413 ) Recoveries 97 141 460 266 1,096 Balance at end of period $ 57,839 $ 48,884 $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ (36 ) $ 111 $ (18 ) $ 203 $ (85 ) Commercial, industrial and other (13 ) (31 ) 13 393 (909 ) Equipment financing (11 ) 71 (297 ) — 293 Residential mortgages — 96 — (55 ) (2 ) Consumer and home equity 105 95 40 2 20 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 45 $ 342 $ (262 ) $ 543 $ (683 ) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 25,615 $ 24,770 $ 13,281 $ 9,164 $ 10,205 Commercial, industrial and other 1,546 1,909 1,539 795 662 Equipment financing 400 199 284 271 136 Residential mortgages 2,860 2,837 3,428 3,250 1,548 Consumer and home equity 2,432 2,689 2,606 2,437 1,873 Total non-accrual loans 32,853 32,404 21,138 15,917 14,424 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 354 393 563 944 532 Total non-performing assets $ 33,207 $ 32,797 $ 21,701 $ 16,861 $ 14,956 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 58 $ 99 $ — $ — $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ 4,667 $ 4,719 $ 5,650 $ 5,029 $ 5,139 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans — % 0.03 % (0.02 )% 0.04 %

(0.06 )%





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 745,489 $ 736,922 $ 725,263 $ 713,204 $ 698,463 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,830 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788 4,049 4,314 4,602 4,891 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 585,424 $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,463 50,462 50,498 50,489 50,441 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.77 $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.60 $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 585,424 $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,488,516 $ 7,013,908 $ 6,711,236 $ 6,492,474 $ 6,407,195 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,830 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,788 4,049 4,314 4,602 4,891 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,328,451 $ 6,853,582 $ 6,550,645 $ 6,331,595 $ 6,246,474 Common equity to assets - GAAP 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 11,851 $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 742,050 $ 736,719 $ 719,292 $ 705,726 $ 689,324 Less: Average goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,835 154,171 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,942 4,205 4,468 4,761 5,058 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 581,831 $ 576,237 $ 558,547 $ 545,130 $ 530,095 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 31,462 $ 32,504 $ 31,523 $ 29,563 $ 31,686 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (261 ) (265 ) (289 ) (288 ) (301 ) Merger-related expenses — — — — (318 ) Long term debt prepayment fees $ — $ (356 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,201 $ 31,883 $ 31,234 $ 29,275 $ 31,067 Net interest income $ 50,519 $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 Total noninterest income 5,481 8,011 7,984 6,700 6,389 Total revenue 56,000 57,910 57,532 55,382 55,587 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 93 88 91 97 105 (Gains) on sales of investment securities — (342 ) — — — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 56,093 $ 57,656 $ 57,623 $ 55,479 $ 55,692 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 24,243 $ 33,083 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 739,385 $ 681,309 Less: Average goodwill $ 156,277 $ 153,868 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 4,073 $ 5,155 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 579,035 $ 522,286 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.59 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.42 % 12.77 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 63,966 $ 65,670 Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (526 ) $ (605 ) Long-term debt prepayment fee $ (356 ) $ — Merger-related expenses $ — $ (3,178 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 63,084 $ 61,887 Net interest income $ 100,418 $ 97,804 Noninterest income $ 13,492 $ 12,112 Total revenue $ 113,910 $ 109,916 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 181 $ 213 Gains on sales of investment securities $ (342 ) $ — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 113,749 $ 110,129 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.46 % 56.20 %



