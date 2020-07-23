Koss® Corporation Announces Second Phase of Intellectual Property Enforcement Program

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss® Corporation (NASDAQ Symbol: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity Stereophone manufacturer and inventor of the world’s first SP/3 Stereophone in 1958, announced the next phase of the company’s intellectual property enforcement program.



“Koss has taken deliberate action and filed multiple complaints in United States District Court against multiple companies that we believe are engaging in the willful infringement of several Koss patents,” said Michael J. Koss, Jr., Vice President – Marketing & Product.

The Koss patents in this enforcement action date back to the mid-2000s when Koss began investing heavily in developing and inventing truly wireless headphones capable of operating as bidirectional endpoints, the company called this project “Striva”. Many of the features of the various headphones and other devices that Koss invented as part of Striva were patented, and Koss believes that major brands in the audio industry are now willfully infringing upon these patents.

“In 1958, my grandfather, John C. Koss invented the world’s first SP/3 Stereophone. That invention has often been credited for creating the global stereo headphone industry. Almost 50 years later, my father, Michael J. Koss, Koss Corporation Chairman and CEO, carried on my grandfather’s inventive spirit with the creation of Striva,” said Koss.

Koss went on to explain that the company is monitoring developments in the market and will take action against other unauthorized products being sold that infringe on any of its patents.

“Our singular focus has been to shepherd the industry that John Koss created by obsessively developing new products to bring people closer to the music they love,” Koss said. “It is impossible for us to be responsible stewards of our industry when our ideas, inventions and intellectual property rights are disregarded.”

Koss® Corporation: The Original American Stereophone Company since 1958

Koss® markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label. For more information, follow Koss on Instagram @Koss, Twitter @KossHeadphones, on Facebook at Facebook.com/Koss, or at Koss.com.

Contact:

IPmedia@koss.com