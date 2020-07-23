Day 2: Top Announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2020
We look ahead at how we can collectively grow both in the near future and long term.
We continue to build innovative ways to serve customers and manage their business amid changing work environments.”NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Day 2 of Microsoft Inspire had many highlights aimed at better services for Microsoft partners and clients. The higher aim was skewed towards enabling partners to focus on providing remote work that ensures cloud migration, security, and business continuity. As a decade-old Microsoft partner, we are committed to delivering scaled-up Microsoft solutions that keep you updated.
— Computer Solutions East
The recent Microsoft Inspire 2020 is the first-ever virtual-only event. Amongst many exciting sessions, there were ones provided by CEO Satya Nadella, and President Brad Smith, and Microsoft Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster, which holds prime importance.
The opening sessions were aimed at pivoting the remote work for our clients as the pandemic changed how businesses communicate. The Wednesday session by Satya Nadella provided much-needed motivation for the partners to help build more successful businesses. The highlight of the offering was on Azure, Teams, and Security.
Security & Compliance
Being an award-winning Microsoft Partners, we are channeling the best of our efforts to what Nadella said on Wednesday, “All sizes of businesses depend on partners to provide critical security and compliance services.” And that’s what we are compelled to do. He also touched upon how Microsoft is catering to the customers’ compliance requirements and securing sensitive business information.
He then announced the new Endpoint Data Loss Prevention in Microsoft 365 aimed at offering organizations a way to identify and shield their critical information across all possible endpoints. Later, he also emphasized how the same is integrated into the new Edge browser, which allows granular controller over data while negating any dependency on the additional plugins or agents.
Preparing for a Digital Transformation
Nadella then turned to the tactics of Microsoft’s intertwining technology focused on a great opportunity that partners like us can enable. He pointed to the architectural coherence of the tech stack offered by Microsoft that blends with our solution areas, rendering partners essential in the ecosystem for our clients. The pandemic has the world looking forward to being digital, where the transformation is the only option.
Microsoft announced more on Inspire 2020 with information such as the overall product structure, grouped into projects with surveys, predefined metrics linked to questions, and built-in AI features such as sentiment analysis. For Dynamics 365 applications and third-party CRM-related tools, the program will support integration. Power Automate can contribute to integrating with external systems and incorporate devices such as Power Apps and Power BI with Power Platform.
New Azure Migrate Enhancements
Microsoft launches several new integration tools to enable businesses to move quickly and extend IT operations and processes to bring significant benefits to the cloud and virtualization. The recent updates to Azure Migrate will allow users to conduct successful data center evaluations, including the ability to import and analyze using imported Azure data and support configuration management.
New Features for Azure Blob Storage
Azure Blob Storage, the Last Access feature, has received another big announcement that gives companies more insight into their data, including the built-in functionality of how frequently data is accessed. It helps consumers to track and monitor their data lives on a time-based basis. This new metadata program is also open to independent app provider partners and will help them decide on their data placement and retention.
Shifting To Managed Services
The channel chief Schuster mentioned why managing desktops shouldn’t be considered the only way out to pivot to manage services. Instead, he talked about how Microsoft partners can put the transition into the cloud coupled with managed services that can add the monthly subscription billing. Perhaps, this is the time for us to know our customers are, and as a partner, we are ready to help you make the big switch.
New Azure Migrate Enhancements
Microsoft launches several new integration tools to enable businesses to move promptly and extend IT operations and processes to bring significant benefits to the cloud and virtualization. The latest upgrades to Azure Migrate allow users to perform productive data center assessments, including import and evaluation capabilities, using the uploaded database and support for Azure VMware configuration management.
Business Applications
There were significant announcements made by Microsoft in this category. Initially, it rolled out the Power Platform solutions, including the launch of the pre-built Power Platform Solution, which helps customers process office-returning employees. The approaches cover site readiness, health and safety management; care management of the workplace; and management of the facility.
The news around Dynamics 365 includes Customer Voice Dynamics 365, Connected Store accessibility, and improvements to fraud security.
The Endnote
Wednesday saw a lot of speakers, including the keynote ones emphasizing the role of partners in Microsoft’s business ecosystem. We are a proud partner with over ten years of experience in delivering Microsoft-powered tools and technology for businesses to grow big. And that’s why for all the partners, Microsoft expanded its Cloud Practice playbooks and added two more to it. These are aimed at helping us to build an effective cloud practice that can benefit your business.
Allen Hamaoui
Computer Solutions East, Inc.
+1 914-355-5800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn