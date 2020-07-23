Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income of $30.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings(1) were $70.4 million, or $0.89 per share(1), in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Net income was $37.8 million and earnings per share were $0.48 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings(1) were $138.7 million, or $1.76 per share(1), in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

“During the second quarter Atlantic Union demonstrated resilience, agility and innovation along with its willingness to make the tough decisions required to successfully navigate through the challenges of COVID-19,” said John C. Asbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Union. “We have remained focused on helping our customers and our communities weather the storm as exemplified by our team’s ability to process more than 11,000 loans which provided approximately $1.7 billion to businesses through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program during the second quarter.

“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority – we believe that Atlantic Union continues to be in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base further enhanced by the issuance of preferred stock during the quarter. We also took action to better align our expense run rate to the revenue reality of the much lower for longer than expected interest rate environment. This includes the consolidation of 14 branches, or nearly 10% of our branch network, that is expected to close in September.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company continued to participate in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 loans, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. The loans carry a 1% interest rate and the Company recorded net PPP loan origination fees of approximately $50.2 million which are being amortized over a 24-month period.

Expense Reduction Measures and Balance Sheet Repositioning

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company undertook several actions, including a planned consolidation of 14 branches expected to occur in September, to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment. These actions resulted in expenses during the second quarter of $1.8 million of severance costs and also $1.6 million related to the real estate write-downs.

In response to the current rate environment, the Company prepaid a Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance, which resulted in a prepayment penalty of approximately $10.3 million, and sold several securities, which resulted in a gain of approximately $10.3 million.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock were approximately $166.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income was $137.3 million, an increase from $135.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $140.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2020. The second quarter net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 3.23% from 3.49% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 27 basis points to 3.29% from 3.56% during the same period. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 60 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) offset by a 33 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The decline in the Company’s earning asset yields was driven by the impact of the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second quarter and the full quarter impact of the lower interest rate environment. The cost of funds decline was driven by lower deposit costs and wholesale borrowing costs driven by lower market interest rates and a favorable funding mix.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $3.1 million from the prior quarter to $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The first and second quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,528 $ 50 $ (138 ) $ 9,440 For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 6,443 34 (140 ) 6,337 For the remaining six months of 2020 (estimated) 5,400 49 (355 ) 5,094 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 9,405 14 (807 ) 8,612 2022 7,569 (43 ) (829 ) 6,697 2023 5,415 (32 ) (852 ) 4,531 2024 4,406 (4 ) (877 ) 3,525 2025 3,322 (1 ) (900 ) 2,421 Thereafter 14,931 — (9,873 ) 5,058





ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company experienced decreases in nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) primarily due to nonaccrual loan customer payments. Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 were down from past due loan levels at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Net charge-off levels and the provision for loan losses decreased from the first quarter of 2020.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19

On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint

guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) prior to any loan modification are not TDRs.

In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019.

The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance or Section 4013 of the CARES Act and as of June 30, 2020 approximately $1.6 billion remain under their modified terms.

Nonperforming Assets

At June 30, 2020, NPAs totaled $44.0 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from March 31, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at June 30, 2020 were 0.31%, a decrease of 7 basis points from 0.38% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.35%, a decrease of 3 basis points from March 31, 2020. The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting. All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 Foreclosed properties 4,397 4,444 4,708 6,385 6,506 Total nonperforming assets $ 44,021 $ 48,466 $ 32,940 $ 36,417 $ 33,968

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30,

2020

2019

2019

2019

Beginning Balance $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 $ 24,841 Net customer payments (6,524 ) (3,451 ) (5,741 ) (3,612 ) (3,108 ) Additions 3,206 6,059 5,631 8,327 6,321 Impact of CECL adoption — 14,381 — — — Charge-offs (1,088 ) (1,199 ) (1,690 ) (884 ) (592 ) Loans returning to accruing status 8 — — (1,103 ) — Transfers to foreclosed property — — — (158 ) — Ending Balance $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2020

2019

2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506 $ 7,353 Additions of foreclosed property — 615 62 645 271 Valuation adjustments — (44 ) (375 ) (62 ) (433 ) Proceeds from sales (55 ) (854 ) (1,442 ) (737 ) (638 ) Gains (losses) from sales 8 19 78 33 (47 ) Ending Balance $ 4,397 $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $40.5 million or 0.28% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, compared to $75.1 million or 0.59% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, and $43.1 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.32% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $19.3 million or 0.13% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.9 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, and $8.8 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019.

Net Charge-offs

For the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.16%, for the prior quarter, and $4.3 million, or 0.14%, for the second quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.10% of total average loans on an annualized basis. The majority of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of $26.0 million compared to the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 consisted of $32.2 million in provision for loan losses and $2.0 million in provision for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)

At June 30, 2020, the ACL was $181.0 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $170.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $11.0 million. The ACL increased $30.9 million from March 31, 2020, primarily due to the worsening economic forecast related to COVID-19.

The ALLL increased $28.9 million and the RUC increased $2.0 million from March 31, 2020, due to the worsening economic forecast related to COVID-19. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.19% at June 30, 2020 and 1.10% at March 31, 2020, and the ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 24 bps to 1.34% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 24 bps to 1.42% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 429.0% at June 30, 2020, compared to 320.4% at March 31, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $7.0 million to $35.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $28.9 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by a $10.3 million gain on sale of investment securities recorded during the quarter and an increase of $1.5 million in loan related interest rate swap income. In addition, mortgage banking income was higher by $3.8 million primarily due to increased mortgage loan refinance volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline in service charges on deposit accounts of $2.6 million primarily due to lower NSF and overdraft incident fees, $2.5 million in unrealized losses related to equity method investments due to the current economic environment related to COVID-19, and a decline of $469,000 in fiduciary and asset management fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $7.2 million to $102.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $95.6 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by the recognition of approximately $10.3 million loss on debt extinguishment resulting from the prepayment of approximately $200.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. The increases were partially offset by a decline in marketing and advertising expense of approximately $696,000 and training and other personnel costs of approximately $695,000. Noninterest expense also included approximately $1.6 million in real estate-related branch closure costs and approximately $1.8 million in severance expenses related to the Company’s expense reduction plans. Also included in noninterest expense are costs related to the Company’s response to COVID-19 of approximately $620,000.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 15.2% compared to 12.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to tax benefits related to stock compensation during the first quarter of 2020 in accordance with ASU 2016-09, “Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting” as well as tax-exempt income being a higher component of pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $19.8 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion, or approximately 42.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.6 billion, or approximately 15.1% from June 30, 2019. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was driven by PPP loans while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of both organic and PPP loan growth.

At June 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.3 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 48.5% (annualized), from March 31, 2020, while average loans increased $1.4 billion, or 43.6% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(2), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) declined $58.9 million, or 1.9% (annualized), while average loans increased $89.9 million, or 2.9% (annualized) during this period. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $2.1 billion, or 17.1% from June 30, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $1.9 billion, or 15.5% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(2), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $489.4 million, or 4.0%, while quarterly average loans increased $598.9 million, or 5.0% from the prior year.

At June 30, 2020, total deposits were $15.6 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion, or approximately 60.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2020, while average deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 48.6% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $3.1 billion, or 24.7% from June 30, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 20.1% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus check deposits.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.81 % 9.74 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.95 % 9.74 % 10.53 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.71 % 12.37 % 13.00 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (1) 8.82 % 8.44 % 9.00 % Common equity to total assets 12.41 % 13.59 % 14.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.74 % 8.43 % 9.28 %

(1) All ratios at June 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Series A Preferred Stock, par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of $0.02, or 8.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019. On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48 per share, under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 06/30/20 03/31/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 162,867 $ 171,325 $ 181,125 $ 334,193 $ 346,777 Interest expense 25,562 36,317 42,531 61,880 80,636 Net interest income 137,305 135,008 138,594 272,313 266,141 Provision for credit losses 34,200 60,196 5,300 94,396 9,092 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,105 74,812 133,294 177,917 257,049 Noninterest income 35,932 28,907 30,578 64,838 55,515 Noninterest expenses 102,814 95,645 105,608 198,459 212,335 Income before income taxes 36,223 8,074 58,264 44,296 100,229 Income tax expense 5,514 985 9,356 6,498 15,606 Income from continuing operations 30,709 7,089 48,908 37,798 84,623 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — (85 ) — (170 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 48,823 $ 37,798 $ 84,453 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 165,672 $ 174,083 $ 184,045 $ 339,755 $ 352,445 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 140,110 137,766 141,514 277,875 271,809 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 176,042 166,673 172,092 342,713 327,324 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (8) 70,423 68,270 73,862 138,692 138,064 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.06 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.64 % 0.16 % 1.15 % 0.41 % 1.04 % Return on average equity (ROE) 4.96 % 1.15 % 7.86 % 3.06 % 7.16 % Efficiency ratio 59.35 % 58.35 % 62.43 % 58.86 % 66.01 % Net interest margin 3.23 % 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.35 % 3.71 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.29 % 3.56 % 3.78 % 3.42 % 3.79 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.90 % 4.50 % 4.92 % 4.18 % 4.92 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.84 % 1.23 % 1.50 % 1.03 % 1.46 % Cost of deposits 0.53 % 0.86 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 0.90 % Cost of funds 0.61 % 0.94 % 1.14 % 0.76 % 1.13 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 57,089 $ 37,798 $ 107,607 Net operating earnings available to common shareholders 30,709 7,089 57,089 37,798 107,607 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.70 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 Operating ROA 0.64 % 0.16 % 1.35 % 0.41 % 1.33 % Operating ROE 4.96 % 1.15 % 9.20 % 3.06 % 9.12 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3) 9.46 % 2.87 % 16.58 % 6.13 % 16.48 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 56.00 % 54.74 % 52.46 % 55.39 % 53.24 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.06 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.39 0.09 0.59 0.48 1.06 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.50 0.46 Market value per share 23.16 21.90 35.33 23.16 35.33 Book value per common share 31.32 30.99 30.78 31.32 30.78 Tangible book value per common share (2) 18.54 18.15 18.36 18.54 18.36 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 14.77 60.50 14.93 23.99 16.37 Price to book value per common share ratio 0.74 0.71 1.15 0.74 1.15 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.25 1.21 1.92 1.25 1.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 78,711,765 79,290,352 82,062,585 79,001,058 79,282,830 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,722,690 79,317,382 82,125,194 79,020,036 79,344,573 Common shares outstanding at end of period 78,713,056 78,710,448 82,086,736 78,713,056 82,086,736





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 06/30/20 03/31/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.81 % 9.74 % 10.53 % 9.81 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.95 % 9.74 % 10.53 % 10.95 % 10.53 % Total capital ratio (5) 13.71 % 12.37 % 13.00 % 13.71 % 13.00 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.82 % 8.44 % 9.00 % 8.82 % 9.00 % Common equity to total assets 12.41 % 13.59 % 14.64 % 12.41 % 14.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.74 % 8.43 % 9.28 % 7.74 % 9.28 % Financial Condition Assets $ 19,752,317 $ 17,847,376 $ 17,159,384 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,159,384 Loans held for investment 14,308,646 12,768,841 12,220,514 14,308,646 12,220,514 Securities 2,672,557 2,655,306 2,703,856 2,672,557 2,703,856 Earning Assets 17,680,876 15,813,780 15,140,370 17,680,876 15,140,370 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 930,449 935,560 930,449 Amortizable intangibles, net 65,105 69,298 82,976 65,105 82,976 Deposits 15,605,139 13,553,035 12,515,544 15,605,139 12,515,544 Borrowings 1,125,030 1,514,464 1,909,171 1,125,030 1,909,171 Stockholders' equity 2,618,226 2,425,450 2,512,295 2,618,226 2,512,295 Tangible common equity (2) 1,451,197 1,420,592 1,498,870 1,451,197 1,498,870 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,247,939 $ 1,318,252 $ 1,267,712 $ 1,247,939 $ 1,267,712 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,067,087 2,051,904 1,966,776 2,067,087 1,966,776 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,455,125 3,328,012 3,104,823 3,455,125 3,104,823 Multifamily real estate 717,719 679,390 602,115 717,719 602,115 Commercial & Industrial 3,555,971 2,177,932 2,032,799 3,555,971 2,032,799 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 715,384 721,800 723,636 715,384 723,636 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 841,051 854,550 928,130 841,051 928,130 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 627,765 652,135 660,621 627,765 660,621 Auto 380,053 358,039 311,858 380,053 311,858 Consumer 311,362 352,572 383,653 311,362 383,653 Other Commercial 389,190 274,255 238,391 389,190 238,391 Total loans held for investment $ 14,308,646 $ 12,768,841 $ 12,220,514 $ 14,308,646 $ 12,220,514 Deposits NOW accounts $ 3,618,523 $ 3,180,913 $ 2,552,159 $ 3,618,523 $ 2,552,159 Money market accounts 4,158,325 3,817,959 3,592,523 4,158,325 3,592,523 Savings accounts 824,164 745,402 749,472 824,164 749,472 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 689,693 696,520 579,786 689,693 579,786 Other time deposits 1,968,474 2,044,668 2,026,708 1,968,474 2,026,708 Time deposits 2,658,167 2,741,188 2,606,494 2,658,167 2,606,494 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,259,179 $ 10,485,462 $ 9,500,648 $ 11,259,179 $ 9,500,648 Demand deposits 4,345,960 3,067,573 3,014,896 4,345,960 3,014,896 Total deposits $ 15,605,139 $ 13,553,035 $ 12,515,544 $ 15,605,139 $ 12,515,544 Averages Assets $ 19,157,238 $ 17,559,921 $ 16,997,531 $ 18,358,579 $ 16,352,222 Loans held for investment 13,957,711 12,593,923 12,084,961 13,275,817 11,608,821 Loans held for sale 56,846 50,721 47,061 53,783 31,119 Securities 2,648,967 2,621,437 2,738,528 2,635,202 2,692,236 Earning assets 17,106,132 15,563,670 15,002,726 16,334,901 14,450,057 Deposits 14,960,386 13,346,857 12,453,702 14,153,621 11,964,536 Time deposits 2,667,268 2,755,500 2,562,498 2,711,384 2,444,513 Interest-bearing deposits 10,941,368 10,421,419 9,555,093 10,681,393 9,285,895 Borrowings 1,344,994 1,442,525 1,847,325 1,395,539 1,819,147 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,286,362 11,863,944 11,402,418 12,076,932 11,105,042 Stockholders' equity 2,489,969 2,485,646 2,490,049 2,487,807 2,379,834 Tangible common equity (2) 1,446,948 1,478,803 1,475,028 1,462,875 1,404,929





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 06/30/20 03/31/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 141,043 $ 42,294 $ 40,827 $ 42,294 $ 41,045 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — 47,484 — 47,484 — Add: Recoveries 1,411 2,160 1,670 3,571 3,366 Less: Charge-offs 4,677 7,151 5,934 11,828 11,873 Add: Provision for loan losses 32,200 56,256 5,900 88,456 9,925 Ending balance, ALLL $ 169,977 $ 141,043 $ 42,463 $ 169,977 $ 42,463 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 9,000 $ 900 $ 1,700 900 900 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — 4,160 — 4,160 — Add: Impact of acquisition accounting — — — — 1,033 Add: Provision for unfunded commitments 2,000 3,940 (600 ) 5,940 (833 ) Ending balance, RUC $ 11,000 $ 9,000 $ 1,100 11,000 1,100 Total ACL $ 180,977 $ 150,043 $ 43,563 $ 180,977 $ 43,563 ACL / total outstanding loans 1.26 % 1.18 % 0.36 % 1.26 % 0.36 % ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.42 % 1.18 % 0.36 % 1.42 % 0.36 % ALLL / total outstanding loans 1.19 % 1.10 % 0.35 % 1.19 % 0.35 % ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.34 % 1.10 % 0.35 % 1.34 % 0.35 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.10 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Provision for loan losses/ total average loans 0.93 % 1.80 % 0.20 % 1.34 % 0.17 % Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) 1.02 % 1.80 % 0.20 % 1.48 % 0.17 % ` Nonperforming Assets (6) Construction and land development $ 3,977 $ 3,234 $ 5,619 $ 3,977 $ 5,619 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 8,924 11,250 4,062 8,924 4,062 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,877 1,642 1,685 1,877 1,685 Multifamily real estate 33 53 — 33 — Commercial & Industrial 2,708 3,431 1,183 2,708 1,183 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 5,784 7,040 4,135 5,784 4,135 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 12,029 13,088 8,677 12,029 8,677 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,626 3,547 1,432 3,626 1,432 Auto 584 550 449 584 449 Consumer and all other 82 187 220 82 220 Nonaccrual loans $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 27,462 $ 39,624 $ 27,462 Foreclosed property 4,397 4,444 6,506 4,397 6,506 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 44,021 $ 48,466 $ 33,968 $ 44,021 $ 33,968 Construction and land development $ 473 $ 317 $ 855 $ 473 $ 855 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 7,851 1,690 2,540 7,851 2,540 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 878 2,037 1,489 878 1,489 Multifamily real estate 366 377 — 366 — Commercial & Industrial 178 517 295 178 295 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 578 777 863 578 863 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 5,099 4,407 845 5,099 845 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,995 2,005 658 1,995 658 Auto 181 127 122 181 122 Consumer and all other 1,656 622 1,161 1,656 1,161 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 19,255 $ 12,876 $ 8,828 $ 19,255 $ 8,828 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 63,276 $ 61,342 $ 42,796 $ 63,276 $ 42,796 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.28 % NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.28 % NPAs / total assets 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.20 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 428.97 % 320.39 % 154.62 % 428.97 % 154.62 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 386.13 % 291.01 % 125.01 % 386.13 % 125.01 % Past Due Detail (6) Construction and land development $ 1,683 $ 2,786 $ 2,327 $ 1,683 $ 2,327 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,679 10,779 1,707 1,679 1,707 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 930 2,087 141 930 141 Multifamily real estate — 623 1,218 — 1,218 Commercial & Industrial 1,602 4,893 3,223 1,602 3,223 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 480 4,145 1,622 480 1,622 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,229 15,667 5,969 1,229 5,969 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,924 4,308 4,978 1,924 4,978 Auto 1,176 1,967 2,120 1,176 2,120 Consumer and all other 1,300 1,613 2,824 1,300 2,824 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 12,003 $ 48,868 $ 26,129 $ 12,003 $ 26,129





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 06/30/20 03/31/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Past Due Detail cont'd (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 294 $ 316 $ 318 $ 294 $ 318 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 430 1,444 — 430 — Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 369 2,765 164 369 164 Multifamily real estate — 1,994 — — — Commercial & Industrial 296 1,218 1,175 296 1,175 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 2,105 1,066 651 2,105 651 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,817 570 2,801 3,817 2,801 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,048 1,286 1,336 1,048 1,336 Auto 290 311 299 290 299 Consumer and all other 561 2,362 1,423 561 1,423 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 9,210 $ 13,332 $ 8,167 $ 9,210 $ 8,167 Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 15,303 $ 14,865 $ 19,144 $ 15,303 $ 19,144 Nonperforming 5,042 5,491 4,536 5,042 4,536 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,345 $ 20,356 $ 23,680 $ 20,345 $ 23,680 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,305 $ 135,008 $ 138,594 $ 272,313 $ 266,141 FTE adjustment 2,805 2,758 2,920 5,562 5,668 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 140,110 $ 137,766 $ 141,514 $ 277,875 $ 271,809 Noninterest income (GAAP) 35,932 28,907 30,578 64,838 55,515 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 176,042 $ 166,673 $ 172,092 $ 342,713 $ 327,324 Average earning assets $ 17,106,132 $ 15,563,670 $ 15,002,726 $ 16,334,901 $ 14,450,057 Net interest margin 3.23 % 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.35 % 3.71 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.29 % 3.56 % 3.78 % 3.42 % 3.79 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 19,752,317 $ 17,847,376 $ 17,159,384 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,159,384 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 930,449 935,560 930,449 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 65,105 69,298 82,976 65,105 82,976 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,751,652 $ 16,842,518 $ 16,145,959 $ 18,751,652 $ 16,145,959 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,618,226 $ 2,425,450 $ 2,512,295 $ 2,618,226 $ 2,512,295 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 930,449 935,560 930,449 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 65,105 69,298 82,976 65,105 82,976 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,364 — — 166,364 — Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,451,197 $ 1,420,592 $ 1,498,870 $ 1,451,197 $ 1,498,870 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,489,969 $ 2,485,646 $ 2,490,049 $ 2,487,807 $ 2,379,834 Less: Average goodwill 935,560 935,560 929,455 935,560 894,252 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 67,136 71,283 85,566 69,210 80,653 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 40,325 — — 20,162 — Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,446,948 $ 1,478,803 $ 1,475,028 $ 1,462,875 $ 1,404,929 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 48,823 $ 37,798 $ 84,453 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax — — 8,266 — 23,154 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) 30,709 7,089 57,089 37,798 107,607 Less: Dividends on preferred stock — — — — — Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 57,089 $ 37,798 $ 107,607 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 102,814 $ 95,645 $ 105,608 $ 198,459 $ 212,335 Less: Merger Related Costs — — 6,371 — 24,493 Less: Rebranding Costs — — 4,012 — 4,420 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,223 4,401 4,937 8,624 9,154 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 98,591 $ 91,244 $ 90,288 $ 189,835 $ 174,268 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 140,110 $ 137,766 $ 141,514 $ 277,875 $ 271,809 Noninterest income (GAAP) 35,932 28,907 30,578 64,838 55,515 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 176,042 $ 166,673 $ 172,092 $ 342,713 $ 327,324 Efficiency ratio 59.35 % 58.35 % 62.43 % 58.86 % 66.01 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)(7) 56.00 % 54.74 % 52.46 % 55.39 % 53.24 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Six Months Ended 06/30/20 03/31/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating ROTCE (2)(3) Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 57,089 $ 37,798 $ 107,607 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,336 3,477 3,900 6,813 7,232 Net operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 34,045 $ 10,566 $ 60,989 $ 44,611 $ 114,839 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,446,948 $ 1,478,803 $ 1,475,028 $ 1,462,875 $ 1,404,929 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.46 % 2.87 % 16.58 % 6.13 % 16.48 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (8) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 48,823 $ 37,798 $ 84,453 Plus: Provision for credit losses 34,200 60,196 5,300 94,396 9,092 Plus: Income tax expense 5,514 985 9,356 6,498 15,606 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs — — 10,383 — 28,913 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 70,423 $ 68,270 $ 73,862 $ 138,692 $ 138,064 Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9) Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $ 14,308,646 $ 12,768,841 $ 12,220,514 $ 14,308,646 $ 12,220,514 Less: PPP adjustments 1,598,718 — — 1,598,718 — Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,709,928 $ 12,768,841 $ 12,220,514 $ 12,709,928 $ 12,220,514 Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 13,957,711 $ 12,593,923 $ 12,084,961 $ 13,275,817 $ 11,608,821 Less: Average PPP adjustments 1,273,883 — — 1,273,883 — Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,683,828 $ 12,593,923 $ 12,084,961 $ 12,001,934 $ 11,608,821 Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 163,737 $ 68,382 $ 27,870 $ 232,120 $ 39,839 Construction Volume 12,966 7,837 360 20,802 360 Purchase Volume 83,248 64,492 84,225 147,740 116,332 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 259,951 $ 140,711 $ 112,455 $ 400,662 $ 156,531 % of originations that are refinances 63.0 % 48.6 % 24.8 % 57.9 % 25.5 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 5,271,288 $ 4,783,228 $ 5,332,203 $ 5,271,288 $ 5,332,203 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,973 2,011 1,931 1,973 1,931 Number of full-service branches 149 149 153 149 153 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 169 169 197 169 197

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(5) All ratios at June 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9‑C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) Amounts are not directly comparable due to the Company’s adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, nonaccrual and past due loan information excluded PCI-related loan balances. These balances also reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the joint supervisory guidance issued by five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (updated April 7th) which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.

(7) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the recently adopted CECL methodology, merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations, and income tax expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity as well as the potentially volatile provision measure, and allows for greater comparability with others in the industry and for investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during the first half of 2020. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 202,947 $ 197,521 $ 163,050 $ 171,441 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 636,211 292,154 234,810 146,514 Federal funds sold 2,862 15,284 38,172 2,523 Total cash and cash equivalents 842,020 504,959 436,032 320,478 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,019,164 1,972,903 1,945,445 1,999,494 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 547,561 552,176 555,144 558,503 Restricted stock, at cost 105,832 130,227 130,848 145,859 Loans held for sale, at fair value 55,067 76,690 55,405 62,908 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 14,308,646 12,768,841 12,610,936 12,220,514 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 169,977 141,043 42,294 42,463 Total loans held for investment, net 14,138,669 12,627,798 12,568,642 12,178,051 Premises and equipment, net 164,321 161,139 161,073 168,514 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 930,449 Amortizable intangibles, net 65,105 69,298 73,669 82,976 Bank owned life insurance 327,075 324,980 322,917 318,734 Other assets 551,943 491,646 378,255 393,418 Total assets $ 19,752,317 $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 17,159,384 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,345,960 $ 3,067,573 $ 2,970,139 $ 3,014,896 Interest-bearing deposits 11,259,179 10,485,462 10,334,842 9,500,648 Total deposits 15,605,139 13,553,035 13,304,981 12,515,544 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 77,216 56,781 66,053 70,870 Other short-term borrowings — 380,000 370,200 618,050 Long-term borrowings 1,047,814 1,077,683 1,077,495 1,220,251 Other liabilities 403,922 354,427 231,159 222,374 Total liabilities 17,134,091 15,421,926 15,049,888 14,647,089 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 — — — Common stock, $1.33 par value 104,126 104,086 105,827 108,560 Additional paid-in capital 1,911,985 1,743,429 1,790,305 1,862,716 Retained earnings 540,638 529,606 581,395 512,952 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 61,304 48,329 35,575 28,067 Total stockholders' equity 2,618,226 2,425,450 2,513,102 2,512,295 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,752,317 $ 17,847,376 $ 17,562,990 $ 17,159,384 Common shares outstanding 78,713,056 78,710,448 80,001,185 82,086,736 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 - - - Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 143,234 $ 151,127 $ 158,838 $ 294,361 $ 302,952 Interest on deposits in other banks 155 862 544 1,017 1,017 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 11,267 11,627 13,353 22,895 26,434 Nontaxable 8,211 7,709 8,390 15,920 16,374 Total interest and dividend income 162,867 171,325 181,125 334,193 346,777 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 19,861 28,513 28,809 48,375 53,239 Interest on short-term borrowings 186 1,340 5,563 1,526 12,114 Interest on long-term borrowings 5,515 6,464 8,159 11,979 15,283 Total interest expense 25,562 36,317 42,531 61,880 80,636 Net interest income 137,305 135,008 138,594 272,313 266,141 Provision for credit losses 34,200 60,196 5,300 94,396 9,092 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,105 74,812 133,294 177,917 257,049 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,930 7,578 7,499 12,508 14,656 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,354 1,624 1,702 2,978 3,367 Interchange fees 1,697 1,625 5,612 3,321 10,656 Fiduciary and asset management fees 5,515 5,984 5,698 11,499 10,752 Mortgage banking income 5,826 2,022 2,785 7,847 4,240 Gains (losses) on securities transactions 10,339 1,936 51 12,275 202 Bank owned life insurance income 2,027 2,049 2,075 4,076 4,129 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 5,484 3,948 3,716 9,432 5,176 Other operating income (1,240 ) 2,141 1,440 902 2,337 Total noninterest income 35,932 28,907 30,578 64,838 55,515 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 49,896 50,117 50,390 100,013 98,398 Occupancy expenses 7,224 7,133 7,534 14,357 14,935 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,406 3,741 3,542 7,147 6,938 Printing, postage, and supplies 999 1,290 1,252 2,289 2,494 Technology and data processing 6,454 6,169 5,739 12,623 11,415 Professional services 2,989 3,307 2,630 6,297 5,587 Marketing and advertising expense 2,043 2,739 2,908 4,782 5,291 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 2,907 2,861 2,601 5,768 5,239 Other taxes 4,120 4,120 4,044 8,240 7,808 Loan-related expenses 2,501 2,697 2,396 5,198 4,685 OREO and credit-related expenses 411 688 1,473 1,099 2,157 Amortization of intangible assets 4,223 4,401 4,937 8,624 9,154 Training and other personnel costs 876 1,571 1,477 2,446 2,621 Merger-related costs — — 6,371 — 24,493 Rebranding expense — — 4,012 — 4,420 Loss on debt extinguishment 10,306 — — 10,306 — Other expenses 4,459 4,811 4,302 9,270 6,700 Total noninterest expenses 102,814 95,645 105,608 198,459 212,335 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 36,223 8,074 58,264 44,296 100,229 Income tax expense 5,514 985 9,356 6,498 15,606 Income from continuing operations $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 48,908 $ 37,798 $ 84,623 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment $ — $ — $ (114 ) $ — $ (229 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — (29 ) — (59 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations — — (85 ) — (170 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 30,709 $ 7,089 $ 48,823 $ 37,798 $ 84,453 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.06 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 1.06





AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2)

(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $6.4 million and $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $34,000 and $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $140,000 and $138,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.