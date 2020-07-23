FirstService Reports Solid Second Quarter Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- Growth Tempered By COVID-19 Pandemic



Operating highlights:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (millions) $ 621.6 $ 573.9 $ 1,255.4 $ 1,059.6 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 71.2 65.0 115.1 94.2 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 0.86 1.12 1.23 1.45 GAAP Operating Earnings 44.9 (268.5 ) (1) 60.9 (255.5 ) (1) GAAP EPS 0.64 (7.48 ) (1) 0.77 (7.69 ) (1) (1) Includes $314.4 million settlement of long-term incentive arrangement with FirstService's Founder and Chairman.

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars.



Revenues for the second quarter were $621.6 million, an 8% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 10% to $71.2 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.86, versus $1.12 in the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $44.9 million, versus an operating loss of $268.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting the 2019 settlement of the long-term incentive arrangement (“LTIA”) with its Founder and Chairman in the amount of $314.4 million. The GAAP earnings per share was $0.64 in the quarter, compared to a loss per share of $7.48 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenues were $1.26 billion, an 18% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $115.1 million, up 22%, and Adjusted EPS was $1.23, versus $1.45 in the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings was $60.9 million in the current year period, versus an Operating Loss of $255.5 million in the prior year period. The GAAP earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $0.77, compared to GAAP loss per share of $7.69 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased to report a solid quarter in the face of significant COVID-19 headwinds. Our financial results exceeded expectations and highlight the resiliency and diversification of our business model,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We maintain a positive yet cautious outlook for the remainder of the year as we navigate around the ongoing pandemic uncertainty,” he concluded.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $338.2 million for the second quarter, down 9% versus the prior year quarter. The revenue decline was primarily attributable to client facility closures that negatively impacted the delivery of our amenity management services, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.2 million, versus $39.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $32.0 million, versus $32.3 million for the second quarter of last year. Margins expanded during the quarter from a combination of aggressive cost reduction initiatives and lower than expected decline in higher margin ancillary revenue.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $283.4 million, up 39% relative to the prior year period. The division recorded a 10% decline in revenues on an organic basis, which was more than offset by the contribution from the large Global Restoration transaction and other tuck-under acquisitions not reflected in last year’s second quarter. The decrease in organic revenue resulted from the various government-mandated “stay at home” measures which negatively impacted activity levels in our service lines tied to home improvement. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $35.8 million, versus $28.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year margin decline was principally driven by acquisition mix, with the addition of Global Restoration yielding lower margins than the overall division. GAAP Operating Earnings were $17.4 million, versus $20.7 million in the prior year quarter, with the decrease due to increased amortization of intangible assets arising from the Global Restoration transaction.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $1.9 million in the second quarter, relative to $2.6 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $4.4 million, relative to $321.5 million in the prior year period, with the decrease primarily attributable to the settlement of the LTIA.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) stock-based compensation expense; and (vii) settlement of the LTIA. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 29,917 $ (275,680 ) $ 35,697 $ (267,535 ) Income tax 9,603 8,569 11,149 9,778 Other income, net (147 ) (6,131 ) (376 ) (6,124 ) Interest expense, net 5,530 4,772 14,417 8,341 Operating earnings (loss) 44,903 (268,470 ) 60,887 (255,540 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,488 14,165 46,995 26,852 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - 314,379 - 314,379 Acquisition-related items 397 3,202 802 3,880 Stock-based compensation expense 2,443 1,755 6,412 4,610 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,231 $ 65,031 $ 115,096 $ 94,181

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) a stock-based compensation tax adjustment related to a US GAAP change; and (vi) settlement of the LTIA. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 29,917 $ (275,680 ) $ 35,697 $ (267,535 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings (3,326 ) (2,409 ) (5,081 ) (4,205 ) Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - 314,379 - 314,379 Acquisition-related items 397 3,202 802 3,880 Amortization of intangible assets 10,864 4,899 22,225 9,206 Stock-based compensation expense 2,443 1,755 6,412 4,610 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change - (1,510 ) - (2,854 ) Income tax on adjustments (3,460 ) (2,439 ) (7,446 ) (4,301 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (298 ) (80 ) (520 ) (168 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 36,537 $ 42,117 $ 52,089 $ 53,012 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ (7.40 ) $ 0.77 $ (7.59 ) Non-controlling interest redemption increment (decrement) (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.04 ) 0.14 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - 8.34 - 8.62 Acquisition-related items 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.18 0.09 0.37 0.18 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.04 0.03 0.11 0.09 Stock-based compensation tax adjustment for US GAAP change - (0.04 ) - (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 1.12 $ 1.23 $ 1.45





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 621,597 $ 573,908 $ 1,255,428 $ 1,059,563 Cost of revenues 412,010 388,656 847,159 729,354 Selling, general and administrative expenses 140,799 121,976 299,585 240,638 Depreciation 12,624 9,266 24,770 17,646 Amortization of intangible assets 10,864 4,899 22,225 9,206 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - 314,379 - 314,379 Acquisition-related items (1) 397 3,202 802 3,880 Operating earnings (loss) 44,903 (268,470 ) 60,887 (255,540 ) Interest expense, net 5,530 4,772 14,417 8,341 Other expense (income) (147 ) (6,131 ) (376 ) (6,124 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax 39,520 (267,111 ) 46,846 (257,757 ) Income tax 9,603 8,569 11,149 9,778 Net earnings (loss) 29,917 (275,680 ) 35,697 (267,535 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings 3,326 2,409 5,081 4,205 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (decrement) (531 ) 947 (1,791 ) 4,967 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 27,122 $ (279,036 ) $ 32,407 $ (276,707 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.64 $ (7.48 ) $ 0.77 $ (7.69 ) Diluted 0.64 (7.48 ) 0.77 (7.69 ) Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 0.86 $ 1.12 $ 1.23 $ 1.45 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 42,397 37,284 41,977 36,002 Diluted 42,710 37,715 42,322 36,452

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,257 $ 121,198 Restricted cash 20,028 13,093 Accounts receivable 361,046 393,730 Prepaid and other current assets 138,197 140,115 Current assets 764,528 668,136 Other non-current assets 11,884 11,824 Fixed assets 128,684 131,545 Operating lease right-of-use assets 139,580 132,893 Goodwill and intangible assets 989,339 1,011,071 Total assets $ 2,034,015 $ 1,955,469 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 250,515 $ 241,670 Other current liabilities 100,346 80,369 Operating lease liabilities - current 33,045 30,622 Long-term debt - current 56,669 5,545 Current liabilities 440,575 358,206 Long-term debt - non-current 588,525 761,078 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 117,024 111,247 Other liabilities 68,898 66,150 Deferred income tax 54,063 58,239 Redeemable non-controlling interests 162,613 174,662 Shareholders' equity 602,317 425,887 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,034,015 $ 1,955,469 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 645,194 $ 766,623 Total debt, net of cash 399,937 645,425 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 29,917 $ (275,680 ) $ 35,697 $ (267,535 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 23,488 14,164 46,995 26,851 Non-cash settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - 289,721 - 289,721 Deferred income tax (2,149 ) 992 (4,205 ) 1,465 Other 1,845 (4,192 ) 5,669 (1,058 ) 53,101 25,005 84,156 49,444 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 11,911 (27,828 ) 32,893 (19,228 ) Payables and accruals 28,814 11,439 18,335 (4,922 ) Other 19,396 10,212 17,657 19,092 Net cash provided by operating activities 113,222 18,828 153,041 44,386 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (519,758 ) - (545,531 ) Disposition of business, net of cash disposed - 13,030 - 13,030 Purchases of fixed assets (6,733 ) (11,551 ) (22,081 ) (22,287 ) Other investing activities (603 ) 3,188 (786 ) 859 Net cash used in investing activities (7,336 ) (515,091 ) (22,867 ) (553,929 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net (105,072 ) 543,216 (121,924 ) 588,879 Proceeds received on common share issuance 150,008 - 150,008 - Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (11,316 ) (14,223 ) (15,067 ) (33,210 ) Financing fees paid - (3,428 ) - (3,696 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (6,867 ) (5,418 ) (13,091 ) (10,275 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests - (3,075 ) (50 ) (4,269 ) Other financing activities (1,164 ) 2,260 1,228 411 Net cash provided by financing activities 25,589 519,332 1,104 537,840 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 626 (508 ) (284 ) (311 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 132,101 22,561 130,994 27,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 133,184 85,269 134,291 79,844 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 265,285 $ 107,830 $ 265,285 $ 107,830 Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService (unaudited) Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2020 Revenues $ 338,153 $ 283,444 $ - $ 621,597 Adjusted EBITDA 37,245 35,844 (1,858 ) 71,231 Operating earnings 31,980 17,364 (4,441 ) 44,903 2019 Revenues $ 370,405 $ 203,503 $ - $ 573,908 Adjusted EBITDA 39,177 28,431 (2,577 ) 65,031 Operating earnings 32,278 20,705 (321,453 ) (268,470 ) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2020 Revenues $ 677,816 $ 577,612 $ - $ 1,255,428 Adjusted EBITDA 61,135 57,790 (3,829 ) 115,096 Operating earnings 49,404 22,271 (10,788 ) 60,887 2019 Revenues $ 689,715 $ 369,848 $ - $ 1,059,563 Adjusted EBITDA 60,996 39,459 (6,274 ) 94,181 Operating earnings 47,926 24,597 (328,063 ) (255,540 )

