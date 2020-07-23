American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. Those results compare to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were $14.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the second quarter and six months of 2019 were impacted by $10.9 million and $11.3 million, respectively, in merger related expenses.



President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “In spite of a challenging interest rate and economic operating environment brought on by the pandemic, our Company performed well in the quarter. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. From an earnings perspective, earnings were solid and absorbed a significant loan loss provision in anticipation of possible impacts from the economic uncertainty and stressed environment.

“We were an active participant in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter, assisting our small business customers with just under 2,200 loans for a total of $272 million. We also were active with our disaster assistance program, providing interest and payment deferrals to $395 million of our loans outstanding at quarter end.

“We continue to focus on the welfare of our employees, customers and communities. We have raised the emphasis around the critical issues of racial justice and equality in our country, and are having meaningful dialogue around what we can do as a company to improve opportunities for all.

“I continue to be amazed at our employees’ unwavering commitment to serve our customers while supporting each other during this challenging time. American National has seen our share of challenges during our 111 years in banking, and it’s this solid foundation that has provided us with the tools to operate our bank during times of adversity. We have successfully demonstrated our strengths including the ability to be nimble in order to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our communities.”

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

Earnings produced a return on average assets of 0.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter and (0.20%) for the same quarter in the prior year.



Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans drove the $247 million expansion in net loans receivable for the quarter. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $272 million; declines in other categories offset some of the growth during the quarter. In addition, average deposits grew 12.3% during the quarter, as proceeds from PPP funding contributed to significant deposit growth.



Net interest margin was 3.22% for the quarter, down from 3.52% in the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.82% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).



Noninterest revenues decreased $660 thousand, or 14.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $153 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.



Noninterest expense decreased $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $13.9 million, or 52.8% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.



The second quarter provision for loan losses totaled $4.8 million, which compares to a provision of $953 thousand for the previous quarter, and a recovery of $10 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 0.88% at period end. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.00% at period end.



Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained stable at 0.16% at June 30, 2020 and at March 31, 2020, and up from 0.14% at June 30, 2019.



Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, an increase of $341 thousand, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $729 thousand, or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income was principally caused by an increase in average loan balances and reduced funding costs. The year-over-year decrease was the result of five reductions of the federal funds rate over the period totaling 225 basis points. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.52% in the prior quarter and from 3.82% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP).

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $801 thousand, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $957 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining six months of 2020 (estimated) $1,113 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 1,852 2022 1,147 2023 678 2024 357 2025 260 Thereafter 1,188

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2020, up from $4.0 million at March 31, 2020 and up from $3.3 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at June 30, 2020, which compares to 0.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.14% at June 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $953 thousand for the previous quarter and a recovery of $10 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The increase over the prior periods reflects a reserve build in response to the declining and uncertain economic landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $14.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.8 million at June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.88% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2020 and 0.70% at June 30, 2019.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023.

DISASTER ASSISTANCE AND PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMS

American National has implemented a Disaster Assistance Program and is participating in the PPP initiated by the U.S. Treasury on April 3, 2020. At June 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to over 729 customers of predominately commercial real estate loan balances of approximately $395 million. With respect to the PPP program, American National has to date processed with U.S. Small Business Administration approval 2,179 applications for loans in excess of $272 million. From a funding perspective, the Company continues to utilize core funding sources.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $660 thousand to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million in the prior quarter and increased $153 thousand from the same period in the prior year. The gain on the sale of securities of $814 thousand in the first quarter, partially offset by increased mortgage banking income in the second quarter, accounted for the majority of the decrease quarter over quarter in 2020. The increase from the same period of 2019 was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and other fees and commissions.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $12.4 million, down $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the $13.3 million for the previous quarter and down from $26.3 million when compared to the same period in the previous year. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was a result of a reduction in salary expenses of $1.6 million for the deferral of loan costs related to PPP originations. The decrease from the same period in the prior year was primarily related to the expenses incurred in the acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares (“HomeTown”) completed on April 1, 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 15.7% for the prior quarter and (24.8%) for the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 benefitted by the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, whereas, the Company recognized a tax benefit for its decision to utilize the net operating loss (“NOL”) five-year carryback provision for the NOL acquired in the HomeTown acquisition. The 2019 quarter was impacted by $10.9 million in merger related expense relating to the HomeTown acquisition, which generated a $1.6 million pretax loss.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $837 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited June 30 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 44,607 $ 34,460 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 206,998 20,454 Equity securities, at fair value - 125 Securities available for sale, at fair value 322,523 334,326 Restricted stock, at cost 8,694 7,796 Loans held for sale 2,845 3,165 Loans, net of unearned income 2,101,711 1,836,241 Less allowance for loan losses (18,507 ) (12,786 ) Net Loans 2,083,204 1,823,455 Premises and equipment, net 39,571 39,038 Other real estate owned, net 984 1,433 Goodwill 85,048 84,633 Core deposit intangibles, net 6,884 8,613 Bank owned life insurance 28,122 27,451 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 35,059 33,133 Total assets $ 2,864,539 $ 2,418,082 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 824,679 $ 554,400 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 406,322 326,105 Money market deposits 562,061 451,343 Savings deposits 200,518 178,723 Time deposits 438,196 488,526 Total deposits 2,431,776 1,999,097 Short-term borrowings: Customer repurchase agreements 46,296 37,222 Other short-term borrowings - 13,528 Subordinated debt 7,508 7,526 Junior subordinated debt 28,080 27,978 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 23,446 20,814 Total liabilities 2,537,106 2,106,165 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 11,141,355 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 10,911 11,089 Capital in excess of par value 154,222 160,572 Retained earnings 159,586 141,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 2,714 (1,083 ) Total shareholders' equity 327,433 311,917 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,864,539 $ 2,418,082





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,379 $ 22,629 $ 42,700 $ 38,267 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,646 1,980 3,683 3,801 Tax-exempt 111 239 223 526 Dividends 128 105 260 189 Other interest income 33 258 297 524 Total interest and dividend income 23,297 25,211 47,163 43,307 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 2,478 3,520 5,790 5,992 Interest on short-term borrowings 66 178 195 350 Interest on long-term borrowings - 14 - 14 Interest on subordinated debt 123 122 245 122 Interest on junior subordinated debt 370 388 754 772 Total interest expense 3,037 4,222 6,984 7,250 Net Interest Income 20,260 20,989 40,179 36,057 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,759 (10 ) 5,712 6 Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses 15,501 20,999 34,467 36,051 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 953 933 1,965 1,847 Service charges on deposit accounts 541 724 1,262 1,318 Other fees and commissions 951 1,015 1,892 1,723 Mortgage banking income 893 586 1,442 992 Securities gains, net - 147 814 470 Brokerage fees 172 186 383 333 Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies (119 ) (137 ) (64 ) 31 Losses on premises and equipment, net - (87 ) (82 ) (87 ) Other 444 315 718 506 Total noninterest income 3,835 3,682 8,330 7,133 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 4,805 7,048 10,864 11,712 Employee benefits 1,386 1,425 2,687 2,655 Occupancy and equipment 1,327 1,431 2,693 2,515 FDIC assessment 176 169 271 294 Bank franchise tax 425 412 851 702 Core deposit intangible amortization 417 458 844 513 Data processing 785 717 1,548 1,249 Software 403 321 759 645 Other real estate owned, net 15 (44 ) 6 (31 ) Merger related expenses - 10,871 - 11,322 Other 2,693 3,508 5,243 5,669 Total noninterest expense 12,432 26,316 25,766 37,245 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 6,904 (1,635 ) 17,031 5,939 Income Taxes 1,422 (405 ) 3,007 1,166 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,482 $ (1,230 ) $ 14,024 $ 4,773 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.48 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 10,959,545 11,126,800 10,992,365 9,942,566 Diluted 10,963,248 11,126,800 10,997,279 9,952,115





American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Six Months 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS Interest income $ 23,297 $ 23,866 $ 25,211 $ 47,163 $ 43,307 Interest expense 3,037 3,947 4,222 6,984 7,250 Net interest income 20,260 19,919 20,989 40,179 36,057 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,759 953 (10 ) 5,712 6 Noninterest income 3,835 4,495 3,682 8,330 7,133 Noninterest expense 12,432 13,334 26,316 25,766 37,245 Income taxes 1,422 1,585 (405 ) 3,007 1,166 Net income (loss) 5,482 8,542 (1,230 ) 14,024 4,773 PER COMMON SHARE Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.50 $ 0.77 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.48 Net income (loss) per share - diluted 0.50 0.77 (0.11 ) 1.28 0.48 Cash dividends paid 0.27 0.27 0.25 0.54 0.50 Book value per share 29.86 29.50 28.00 29.86 28.00 Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.48 21.08 19.63 21.48 19.63 Closing market price 25.04 23.90 38.75 25.04 38.75 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.80 % 1.37 % (0.20 ) % 1.07 % 0.44 % Return on average equity 6.68 10.56 (1.60 ) 8.61 3.59 Return on average tangible equity (a) 9.85 15.32 (1.62 ) 12.56 5.25 Average equity to average assets 11.91 12.99 12.62 12.42 12.38 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 8.49 9.61 9.41 8.49 9.41 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.22 3.52 3.82 3.36 3.67 Efficiency ratio (a) 49.74 54.46 60.94 52.08 59.24 Effective tax rate 20.60 15.65 (24.77 ) 17.66 19.63 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 331,217 $ 351,451 $ 342,247 $ 331,217 $ 342,247 Loans held for sale 2,845 2,666 3,165 2,845 3,165 Loans, net 2,101,711 1,854,928 1,836,241 2,101,711 1,836,241 Goodwill and other intangibles 91,932 92,349 93,246 91,932 93,246 Assets 2,864,539 2,495,065 2,418,082 2,864,539 2,418,082 Assets - tangible (a) 2,772,607 2,402,716 2,324,836 2,772,607 2,324,836 Deposits 2,431,776 2,070,667 1,999,097 2,431,776 1,999,097 Customer repurchase agreements 46,296 42,114 37,222 46,296 37,222 Long-term borrowings 35,588 35,567 35,504 35,588 35,504 Shareholders' equity 327,433 323,293 311,917 327,433 311,917 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 235,501 230,944 218,671 235,501 218,671 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 315,659 $ 369,730 $ 354,506 $ 342,695 $ 349,199 Loans held for sale 4,554 3,156 2,913 3,855 2,375 Loans, net 2,048,277 1,829,125 1,816,203 1,938,700 1,585,643 Interest-earning assets 2,525,998 2,274,920 2,211,273 2,400,459 1,975,887 Goodwill and other intangibles 92,161 91,738 93,075 91,950 69,060 Assets 2,755,470 2,491,591 2,433,948 2,623,531 2,150,157 Assets - tangible (a) 2,663,309 2,399,853 2,340,873 2,531,581 2,081,097 Interest-bearing deposits 1,564,430 1,495,565 1,463,613 1,529,997 1,298,526 Deposits 2,325,331 2,069,927 2,023,557 2,197,629 1,788,789 Customer repurchase agreements 43,716 41,519 35,657 42,617 39,161 Other short-term borrowings - 3 7,627 2 3,865 Long-term borrowings 35,575 35,554 36,301 35,565 32,142 Shareholders' equity 328,051 323,573 307,281 325,812 266,208 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 235,890 231,835 214,206 233,862 197,148 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Six Months 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,959,545 11,025,185 11,126,800 10,992,365 9,942,566 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,963,248 11,031,310 11,126,800 10,997,279 9,952,115 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 14,065 $ 13,152 $ 12,806 $ 13,152 $ 12,805 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,759 953 (10 ) 5,712 6 Charge-offs (444 ) (105 ) (54 ) (549 ) (123 ) Recoveries 127 65 44 192 98 Ending balance $ 18,507 $ 14,065 $ 12,786 $ 18,507 $ 12,786 LOANS Construction and land development $ 141,392 $ 141,154 $ 152,876 $ 141,392 $ 152,876 Commercial real estate 978,768 953,363 880,146 978,768 880,146 Residential real estate 291,242 301,284 328,400 291,242 328,400 Home equity 114,397 118,030 121,905 114,397 121,905 Commercial and industrial 566,859 331,507 340,427 566,859 340,427 Consumer 9,053 9,590 12,487 9,053 12,487 Total $ 2,101,711 $ 1,854,928 $ 1,836,241 $ 2,101,711 $ 1,836,241 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 375 $ 459 $ 930 $ 375 $ 930 Nonaccrual 2,855 2,579 969 2,855 969 Other real estate owned and repossessions 1,346 984 1,433 1,346 1,433 Nonperforming assets $ 4,576 $ 4,022 $ 3,332 $ 4,576 $ 3,332 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.88 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 572.97 462.97 673.30 572.97 673.30 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 0.16 0.14 0.16 0.14 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 0.16 0.10 0.15 0.10 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.00 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 536,014 $ 492,850 $ 547,731 $ 536,014 $ 547,731 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 301,096 $ 235,359 $ 314,051 $ 301,096 $ 314,051 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 345 355 371 345 371 Number of full service offices 26 26 28 26 28 Number of loan production offices 1 1 - 1 - Number of ATMs 38 38 39 38 39 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.





Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loans: Commercial $ 513,765 $ 321,263 $ 4,377 $ 3,899 3.43 % 4.87 % Real estate 1,529,723 1,485,665 16,901 18,578 4.42 5.00 Consumer 9,343 12,188 149 201 6.41 6.61 Total loans (b) 2,052,831 1,819,116 21,427 22,678 4.18 4.99 Securities: U.S. Treasury 2,250 - 9 - 1.60 - Federal agencies & GSEs 47,197 140,516 284 858 2.41 2.44 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 203,268 127,718 1,059 809 2.08 2.53 State and municipal 42,742 68,185 288 480 2.70 2.82 Other 20,202 18,087 272 233 5.39 5.15 Total securities 315,659 354,506 1,912 2,380 2.42 2.69 Deposits in other banks 157,508 37,651 33 258 0.08 2.75 Total interest-earning assets 2,525,998 2,211,273 23,372 25,316 3.70 4.58 Non-earning assets 229,472 222,675 Total assets $ 2,755,470 $ 2,433,948 Deposits: Demand $ 371,451 $ 335,879 115 112 0.12 0.13 Money market 554,318 448,722 591 1,394 0.43 1.25 Savings 192,354 179,375 24 98 0.05 0.22 Time 446,307 499,637 1,748 1,916 1.58 1.54 Total deposits 1,564,430 1,463,613 2,478 3,520 0.64 0.96 Customer repurchase agreements 43,716 35,657 66 140 0.61 1.57 Other short-term borrowings - 7,627 - 38 - 1.99 Long-term borrowings 35,575 36,301 493 524 5.54 5.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,643,721 1,543,198 3,037 4,222 0.74 1.10 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 760,901 559,944 Other liabilities 22,797 23,525 Shareholders' equity 328,051 307,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,755,470 $ 2,433,948 Interest rate spread 2.96 % 3.48 % Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.82 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 20,335 21,094 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 75 105 Net interest income $ 20,260 $ 20,989 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





Net Interest Income Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loans: Commercial $ 423,343 $ 293,575 $ 7,919 $ 6,790 3.76 % 4.66 % Real estate 1,509,520 1,285,842 34,564 31,294 4.58 4.87 Consumer 9,692 8,601 307 276 6.37 6.47 Total loans (b) 1,942,555 1,588,018 42,790 38,360 4.41 4.84 Securities: U.S. Treasury 5,650 - 44 - 1.56 - Federal agencies & GSEs 75,254 139,993 861 1,708 2.29 2.44 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 200,521 119,754 2,202 1,502 2.20 2.51 State and municipal 41,784 73,362 576 1,018 2.76 2.78 Other 19,486 16,090 537 411 5.51 5.11 Total securities 342,695 349,199 4,220 4,639 2.46 2.66 Deposits in other banks 115,209 38,670 297 524 0.52 2.73 Total interest-earning assets 2,400,459 1,975,887 47,307 43,523 3.95 4.41 Non-earning assets 223,072 174,270 Total assets $ 2,623,531 $ 2,150,157 Deposits: Demand $ 351,404 $ 287,424 238 126 0.14 0.09 Money market 534,828 422,359 1,779 2,548 0.67 1.22 Savings 185,625 156,843 77 107 0.08 0.14 Time 458,140 431,900 3,696 3,211 1.62 1.50 Total deposits 1,529,997 1,298,526 5,790 5,992 0.76 0.93 Customer repurchase agreements 42,617 39,161 195 311 0.92 1.60 Other short-term borrowings 2 3,865 - 39 0.50 2.02 Long-term borrowings 35,565 32,142 999 908 5.62 5.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,608,181 1,373,694 6,984 7,250 0.87 1.06 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 667,632 490,263 Other liabilities 21,906 19,992 Shareholders' equity 325,812 266,208 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,623,531 $ 2,150,157 Interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.35 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.67 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 40,323 36,273 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 144 216 Net interest income $ 40,179 $ 36,057 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





American National Bankshares Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Six Months 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 EFFICIENCY RATIO Noninterest expense $ 12,432 $ 13,334 $ 26,316 $ 25,766 $ 37,245 Add: gain on sale of OREO 8 27 76 35 78 Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (417 ) (427 ) (458 ) (844 ) (513 ) Subtract: merger related expenses - - (10,871 ) - (11,322 ) $ 12,023 $ 12,934 $ 15,063 $ 24,957 $ 25,488 Net interest income $ 20,260 $ 19,919 $ 20,989 $ 40,179 $ 36,057 Tax equivalent adjustment 75 69 105 144 216 Noninterest income 3,835 4,495 3,682 8,330 7,133 Subtract: gain on securities - (814 ) (147 ) (814 ) (470 ) Add: loss on fixed assets - 82 87 82 87 $ 24,170 $ 23,751 $ 24,716 $ 47,921 $ 43,023 Efficiency ratio 49.74 % 54.46 % 60.94 % 52.08 % 59.24 % TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME Non-GAAP measures: Interest income - loans $ 21,427 $ 21,363 $ 22,678 $ 42,790 $ 38,360 Interest income - investments and other 1,945 2,572 2,638 4,517 5,163 Interest expense - deposits (2,478 ) (3,312 ) (3,520 ) (5,790 ) (5,992 ) Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements (66 ) (129 ) (140 ) (195 ) (311 ) Interest expense - other short-term borrowings - - (38 ) - (39 ) Interest expense - long-term borrowings (493 ) (506 ) (524 ) (999 ) (908 ) Total net interest income $ 20,335 $ 19,988 $ 21,094 $ 40,323 $ 36,273 Less non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (48 ) (42 ) (49 ) (90 ) (93 ) Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (27 ) (27 ) (56 ) (54 ) (123 ) GAAP measures $ 20,260 $ 19,919 $ 20,989 $ 40,179 $ 36,057 RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 6.68 % 10.56 % (1.60 ) % 8.61 % 3.59 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles 3.17 4.76 (0.02 ) 3.95 1.66 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.85 % 15.32 % (1.62 ) % 12.56 % 5.25 % TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 11.43 % 12.96 % 12.90 % 11.43 % 12.90 % Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 2.94 3.35 3.49 2.94 3.49 Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.49 % 9.61 % 9.41 % 8.49 % 9.41 % TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 29.86 $ 29.50 $ 28.00 $ 29.86 $ 28.00 Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 8.38 8.42 8.37 8.38 8.37 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.48 $ 21.08 $ 19.63 $ 21.48 $ 19.63



