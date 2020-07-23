Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. Those results compare to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were $14.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the second quarter and six months of 2019 were impacted by $10.9 million and $11.3 million, respectively, in merger related expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “In spite of a challenging interest rate and economic operating environment brought on by the pandemic, our Company performed well in the quarter. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. From an earnings perspective, earnings were solid and absorbed a significant loan loss provision in anticipation of possible impacts from the economic uncertainty and stressed environment.

“We were an active participant in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter, assisting our small business customers with just under 2,200 loans for a total of $272 million. We also were active with our disaster assistance program, providing interest and payment deferrals to $395 million of our loans outstanding at quarter end.

“We continue to focus on the welfare of our employees, customers and communities. We have raised the emphasis around the critical issues of racial justice and equality in our country, and are having meaningful dialogue around what we can do as a company to improve opportunities for all.

“I continue to be amazed at our employees’ unwavering commitment to serve our customers while supporting each other during this challenging time. American National has seen our share of challenges during our 111 years in banking, and it’s this solid foundation that has provided us with the tools to operate our bank during times of adversity. We have successfully demonstrated our strengths including the ability to be nimble in order to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our communities.”

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average assets of 0.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter and (0.20%) for the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans drove the $247 million expansion in net loans receivable for the quarter. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $272 million; declines in other categories offset some of the growth during the quarter. In addition, average deposits grew 12.3% during the quarter, as proceeds from PPP funding contributed to significant deposit growth.
     
  • Net interest margin was 3.22% for the quarter, down from 3.52% in the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.82% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
     
  • Noninterest revenues decreased $660 thousand, or 14.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $153 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • Noninterest expense decreased $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $13.9 million, or 52.8% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • The second quarter provision for loan losses totaled $4.8 million, which compares to a provision of $953 thousand for the previous quarter, and a recovery of $10 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 0.88% at period end. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.00% at period end.
     
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained stable at 0.16% at June 30, 2020 and at March 31, 2020, and up from 0.14% at June 30, 2019.
     
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, an increase of $341 thousand, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $729 thousand, or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income was principally caused by an increase in average loan balances and reduced funding costs. The year-over-year decrease was the result of five reductions of the federal funds rate over the period totaling 225 basis points. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.52% in the prior quarter and from 3.82% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP).

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $801 thousand, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $957 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining six months of 2020 (estimated) $1,113
For the years ending (estimated):  
  2021   1,852
  2022   1,147
  2023   678
  2024   357
  2025   260
Thereafter   1,188

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2020, up from $4.0 million at March 31, 2020 and up from $3.3 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at June 30, 2020, which compares to 0.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.14% at June 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $953 thousand for the previous quarter and a recovery of $10 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The increase over the prior periods reflects a reserve build in response to the declining and uncertain economic landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $14.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.8 million at June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.88% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2020 and 0.70% at June 30, 2019.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023. 

DISASTER ASSISTANCE AND PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMS

American National has implemented a Disaster Assistance Program and is participating in the PPP initiated by the U.S. Treasury on April 3, 2020. At June 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to over 729 customers of predominately commercial real estate loan balances of approximately $395 million. With respect to the PPP program, American National has to date processed with U.S. Small Business Administration approval 2,179 applications for loans in excess of $272 million. From a funding perspective, the Company continues to utilize core funding sources.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $660 thousand to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million in the prior quarter and increased $153 thousand from the same period in the prior year. The gain on the sale of securities of $814 thousand in the first quarter, partially offset by increased mortgage banking income in the second quarter, accounted for the majority of the decrease quarter over quarter in 2020. The increase from the same period of 2019 was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and other fees and commissions.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $12.4 million, down $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the $13.3 million for the previous quarter and down from $26.3 million when compared to the same period in the previous year. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was a result of a reduction in salary expenses of $1.6 million for the deferral of loan costs related to PPP originations. The decrease from the same period in the prior year was primarily related to the expenses incurred in the acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares (“HomeTown”) completed on April 1, 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 15.7% for the prior quarter and (24.8%) for the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 benefitted by the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, whereas, the Company recognized a tax benefit for its decision to utilize the net operating loss (“NOL”) five-year carryback provision for the NOL acquired in the HomeTown acquisition. The 2019 quarter was impacted by $10.9 million in merger related expense relating to the HomeTown acquisition, which generated a $1.6 million pretax loss.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $837 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
    June 30
      2020       2019  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 44,607     $ 34,460  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     206,998       20,454  
         
Equity securities, at fair value     -       125  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     322,523       334,326  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,694       7,796  
Loans held for sale     2,845       3,165  
         
Loans, net of unearned income     2,101,711       1,836,241  
  Less allowance for loan losses     (18,507 )     (12,786 )
  Net Loans     2,083,204       1,823,455  
         
Premises and equipment, net     39,571       39,038  
Other real estate owned, net     984       1,433  
Goodwill     85,048       84,633  
Core deposit intangibles, net     6,884       8,613  
Bank owned life insurance     28,122       27,451  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     35,059       33,133  
         
  Total assets   $ 2,864,539     $ 2,418,082  
         
         
Liabilities        
  Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 824,679     $ 554,400  
  Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     406,322       326,105  
  Money market deposits     562,061       451,343  
  Savings deposits     200,518       178,723  
  Time deposits     438,196       488,526  
  Total deposits     2,431,776       1,999,097  
         
  Short-term borrowings:        
  Customer repurchase agreements     46,296       37,222  
  Other short-term borrowings     -       13,528  
  Subordinated debt     7,508       7,526  
  Junior subordinated debt     28,080       27,978  
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     23,446       20,814  
  Total liabilities     2,537,106       2,106,165  
         
Shareholders' equity        
  Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,        
  none outstanding     -       -  
  Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,        
  10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and        
  11,141,355 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019     10,911       11,089  
  Capital in excess of par value     154,222       160,572  
  Retained earnings     159,586       141,339  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     2,714       (1,083 )
  Total shareholders' equity     327,433       311,917  
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,864,539     $ 2,418,082  
         


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
 Interest and Dividend Income:                
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 21,379     $ 22,629     $ 42,700     $ 38,267  
  Interest and dividends on securities:                
  Taxable     1,646       1,980       3,683       3,801  
  Tax-exempt     111       239       223       526  
  Dividends     128       105       260       189  
  Other interest income     33       258       297       524  
  Total interest and dividend income     23,297       25,211       47,163       43,307  
                 
 Interest Expense:                
  Interest on deposits     2,478       3,520       5,790       5,992  
  Interest on short-term borrowings     66       178       195       350  
  Interest on long-term borrowings     -       14       -       14  
  Interest on subordinated debt     123       122       245       122  
  Interest on junior subordinated debt     370       388       754       772  
  Total interest expense     3,037       4,222       6,984       7,250  
                 
Net Interest Income     20,260       20,989       40,179       36,057  
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     4,759       (10 )     5,712       6  
                 
Net Interest Income After Provision for                
  (Recovery of) Loan Losses     15,501       20,999       34,467       36,051  
                 
Noninterest Income:                
  Trust fees     953       933       1,965       1,847  
  Service charges on deposit accounts     541       724       1,262       1,318  
  Other fees and commissions     951       1,015       1,892       1,723  
  Mortgage banking income     893       586       1,442       992  
  Securities gains, net     -       147       814       470  
  Brokerage fees     172       186       383       333  
  Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies   (119 )     (137 )     (64 )     31  
  Losses on premises and equipment, net     -       (87 )     (82 )     (87 )
  Other     444       315       718       506  
  Total noninterest income     3,835       3,682       8,330       7,133  
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
  Salaries     4,805       7,048       10,864       11,712  
  Employee benefits     1,386       1,425       2,687       2,655  
  Occupancy and equipment     1,327       1,431       2,693       2,515  
  FDIC assessment     176       169       271       294  
  Bank franchise tax     425       412       851       702  
  Core deposit intangible amortization     417       458       844       513  
  Data processing     785       717       1,548       1,249  
  Software     403       321       759       645  
  Other real estate owned, net     15       (44 )     6       (31 )
  Merger related expenses     -       10,871       -       11,322  
  Other     2,693       3,508       5,243       5,669  
  Total noninterest expense     12,432       26,316       25,766       37,245  
                 
 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes     6,904       (1,635 )     17,031       5,939  
 Income Taxes     1,422       (405 )     3,007       1,166  
  Net Income (Loss)   $ 5,482     $ (1,230 )   $ 14,024     $ 4,773  
                 
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:                
  Basic   $ 0.50     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.28     $ 0.48  
  Diluted   $ 0.50     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.28     $ 0.48  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
  Basic     10,959,545       11,126,800       10,992,365       9,942,566  
  Diluted     10,963,248       11,126,800       10,997,279       9,952,115  
                 


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                    
                     
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Six Months  
  2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
EARNINGS                    
  Interest income $ 23,297     $ 23,866     $ 25,211     $ 47,163     $ 43,307    
  Interest expense   3,037       3,947       4,222       6,984       7,250    
  Net interest income   20,260       19,919       20,989       40,179       36,057    
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   4,759       953       (10 )     5,712       6    
  Noninterest income   3,835       4,495       3,682       8,330       7,133    
  Noninterest expense   12,432       13,334       26,316       25,766       37,245    
  Income taxes   1,422       1,585       (405 )     3,007       1,166    
  Net income (loss)   5,482       8,542       (1,230 )     14,024       4,773    
                     
PER COMMON SHARE                    
  Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.50     $ 0.77     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.28     $ 0.48    
  Net income (loss) per share - diluted   0.50       0.77       (0.11 )     1.28       0.48    
  Cash dividends paid   0.27       0.27       0.25       0.54       0.50    
  Book value per share   29.86       29.50       28.00       29.86       28.00    
  Book value per share - tangible (a)   21.48       21.08       19.63       21.48       19.63    
  Closing market price   25.04       23.90       38.75       25.04       38.75    
                     
FINANCIAL RATIOS                    
  Return on average assets   0.80   %   1.37   %   (0.20 ) %   1.07   %   0.44   %
  Return on average equity   6.68       10.56       (1.60 )     8.61       3.59    
  Return on average tangible equity (a)   9.85       15.32       (1.62 )     12.56       5.25    
  Average equity to average assets   11.91       12.99       12.62       12.42       12.38    
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)   8.49       9.61       9.41       8.49       9.41    
  Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.22       3.52       3.82       3.36       3.67    
  Efficiency ratio (a)   49.74       54.46       60.94       52.08       59.24    
  Effective tax rate   20.60       15.65       (24.77 )     17.66       19.63    
                     
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
  Securities $ 331,217     $ 351,451     $ 342,247     $ 331,217     $ 342,247    
  Loans held for sale   2,845       2,666       3,165       2,845       3,165    
  Loans, net   2,101,711       1,854,928       1,836,241       2,101,711       1,836,241    
  Goodwill and other intangibles   91,932       92,349       93,246       91,932       93,246    
  Assets   2,864,539       2,495,065       2,418,082       2,864,539       2,418,082    
  Assets - tangible (a)   2,772,607       2,402,716       2,324,836       2,772,607       2,324,836    
  Deposits   2,431,776       2,070,667       1,999,097       2,431,776       1,999,097    
  Customer repurchase agreements   46,296       42,114       37,222       46,296       37,222    
  Long-term borrowings   35,588       35,567       35,504       35,588       35,504    
  Shareholders' equity   327,433       323,293       311,917       327,433       311,917    
  Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   235,501       230,944       218,671       235,501       218,671    
                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
  Securities (b) $ 315,659     $ 369,730     $ 354,506     $ 342,695     $ 349,199    
  Loans held for sale   4,554       3,156       2,913       3,855       2,375    
  Loans, net   2,048,277       1,829,125       1,816,203       1,938,700       1,585,643    
  Interest-earning assets   2,525,998       2,274,920       2,211,273       2,400,459       1,975,887    
  Goodwill and other intangibles   92,161       91,738       93,075       91,950       69,060    
  Assets   2,755,470       2,491,591       2,433,948       2,623,531       2,150,157    
  Assets - tangible (a)   2,663,309       2,399,853       2,340,873       2,531,581       2,081,097    
  Interest-bearing deposits   1,564,430       1,495,565       1,463,613       1,529,997       1,298,526    
  Deposits   2,325,331       2,069,927       2,023,557       2,197,629       1,788,789    
  Customer repurchase agreements   43,716       41,519       35,657       42,617       39,161    
  Other short-term borrowings   -       3       7,627       2       3,865    
  Long-term borrowings   35,575       35,554       36,301       35,565       32,142    
  Shareholders' equity   328,051       323,573       307,281       325,812       266,208    
  Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   235,890       231,835       214,206       233,862       197,148    
                     
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                    
                     
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Six Months  
  2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
CAPITAL                    
  Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   10,959,545       11,025,185       11,126,800       10,992,365       9,942,566    
  Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   10,963,248       11,031,310       11,126,800       10,997,279       9,952,115    
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
  Beginning balance $ 14,065     $ 13,152     $ 12,806     $ 13,152     $ 12,805    
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   4,759       953       (10 )     5,712       6    
  Charge-offs   (444 )     (105 )     (54 )     (549 )     (123 )  
  Recoveries   127       65       44       192       98    
  Ending balance $ 18,507     $ 14,065     $ 12,786     $ 18,507     $ 12,786    
                     
LOANS                    
  Construction and land development $ 141,392     $ 141,154     $ 152,876     $ 141,392     $ 152,876    
  Commercial real estate   978,768       953,363       880,146       978,768       880,146    
  Residential real estate   291,242       301,284       328,400       291,242       328,400    
  Home equity   114,397       118,030       121,905       114,397       121,905    
  Commercial and industrial   566,859       331,507       340,427       566,859       340,427    
  Consumer   9,053       9,590       12,487       9,053       12,487    
  Total $ 2,101,711     $ 1,854,928     $ 1,836,241     $ 2,101,711     $ 1,836,241    
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                  
  Nonperforming loans:                    
  90 days past due and accruing $ 375     $ 459     $ 930     $ 375     $ 930    
  Nonaccrual   2,855       2,579       969       2,855       969    
  Other real estate owned and repossessions   1,346       984       1,433       1,346       1,433    
  Nonperforming assets $ 4,576     $ 4,022     $ 3,332     $ 4,576     $ 3,332    
                     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.88   %   0.76   %   0.70   %   0.88   %   0.70   %
  Allowance for loan losses to                    
  nonperforming loans   572.97       462.97       673.30       572.97       673.30    
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16       0.16       0.14       0.16       0.14    
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.15       0.16       0.10       0.15       0.10    
  Annualized net charge-offs                    
  to average loans   0.06       0.01       0.00       0.04       0.00    
                     
                     
OTHER DATA                    
  Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 536,014     $ 492,850     $ 547,731     $ 536,014     $ 547,731    
  Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 301,096     $ 235,359     $ 314,051     $ 301,096     $ 314,051    
  Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   345       355       371       345       371    
  Number of full service offices   26       26       28       26       28    
  Number of loan production offices   1       1       -       1       -    
  Number of ATMs   38       38       39       38       39    
                     
                     
Notes:                    
                     
  (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. 
  (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
  (c) - Market value.
  (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.      
  (e) - Average for quarter.                    
                     


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2020     2019     2020     2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 513,765   $ 321,263   $ 4,377   $ 3,899   3.43 % 4.87 %
  Real estate   1,529,723     1,485,665     16,901     18,578   4.42   5.00  
  Consumer   9,343     12,188     149     201   6.41   6.61  
    Total loans (b)   2,052,831     1,819,116     21,427     22,678   4.18   4.99  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   2,250     -     9     -   1.60   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   47,197     140,516     284     858   2.41   2.44  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   203,268     127,718     1,059     809   2.08   2.53  
  State and municipal   42,742     68,185     288     480   2.70   2.82  
  Other   20,202     18,087     272     233   5.39   5.15  
    Total securities   315,659     354,506     1,912     2,380   2.42   2.69  
                               
Deposits in other banks   157,508     37,651     33     258   0.08   2.75  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,525,998     2,211,273     23,372     25,316   3.70   4.58  
                               
Non-earning assets   229,472     222,675                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,755,470   $ 2,433,948                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 371,451   $ 335,879     115     112   0.12   0.13  
  Money market   554,318     448,722     591     1,394   0.43   1.25  
  Savings   192,354     179,375     24     98   0.05   0.22  
  Time    446,307     499,637     1,748     1,916   1.58   1.54  
    Total deposits   1,564,430     1,463,613     2,478     3,520   0.64   0.96  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements    43,716     35,657     66     140   0.61   1.57  
Other short-term borrowings   -     7,627     -     38   -   1.99  
Long-term borrowings   35,575     36,301     493     524   5.54   5.77  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,643,721     1,543,198     3,037     4,222   0.74   1.10  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    760,901     559,944                  
Other liabilities   22,797     23,525                  
Shareholders' equity   328,051     307,281                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,755,470   $ 2,433,948                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 2.96 % 3.48 %
Net interest margin                 3.22 % 3.82 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         20,335     21,094          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         75     105          
Net interest income         $ 20,260   $ 20,989          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
  (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
  (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
  (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2020     2019     2020     2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 423,343   $ 293,575   $ 7,919   $ 6,790   3.76 % 4.66 %
  Real estate   1,509,520     1,285,842     34,564     31,294   4.58   4.87  
  Consumer   9,692     8,601     307     276   6.37   6.47  
    Total loans (b)   1,942,555     1,588,018     42,790     38,360   4.41   4.84  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   5,650     -     44     -   1.56   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   75,254     139,993     861     1,708   2.29   2.44  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   200,521     119,754     2,202     1,502   2.20   2.51  
  State and municipal   41,784     73,362     576     1,018   2.76   2.78  
  Other   19,486     16,090     537     411   5.51   5.11  
    Total securities   342,695     349,199     4,220     4,639   2.46   2.66  
                               
Deposits in other banks   115,209     38,670     297     524   0.52   2.73  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,400,459     1,975,887     47,307     43,523   3.95   4.41  
                               
Non-earning assets   223,072     174,270                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,623,531   $ 2,150,157                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 351,404   $ 287,424     238     126   0.14   0.09  
  Money market   534,828     422,359     1,779     2,548   0.67   1.22  
  Savings   185,625     156,843     77     107   0.08   0.14  
  Time    458,140     431,900     3,696     3,211   1.62   1.50  
    Total deposits   1,529,997     1,298,526     5,790     5,992   0.76   0.93  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements    42,617     39,161     195     311   0.92   1.60  
Other short-term borrowings   2     3,865     -     39   0.50   2.02  
Long-term borrowings   35,565     32,142     999     908   5.62   5.65  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,608,181     1,373,694     6,984     7,250   0.87   1.06  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    667,632     490,263                  
Other liabilities   21,906     19,992                  
Shareholders' equity   325,812     266,208                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,623,531   $ 2,150,157                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.08 % 3.35 %
Net interest margin                 3.36 % 3.67 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         40,323     36,273          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         144     216          
Net interest income         $ 40,179   $ 36,057          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
  (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
  (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
  (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
Unaudited                    
                     
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Six Months  
  2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   Ended June 30,  
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                    
  Noninterest expense $ 12,432     $ 13,334     $ 26,316     $ 25,766     $ 37,245    
  Add: gain on sale of OREO   8       27       76       35       78    
  Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization   (417 )     (427 )     (458 )     (844 )     (513 )  
  Subtract: merger related expenses   -       -       (10,871 )     -       (11,322 )  
  $ 12,023     $ 12,934     $ 15,063     $ 24,957     $ 25,488    
                     
  Net interest income $ 20,260     $ 19,919     $ 20,989     $ 40,179     $ 36,057    
  Tax equivalent adjustment   75       69       105       144       216    
  Noninterest income   3,835       4,495       3,682       8,330       7,133    
  Subtract: gain on securities   -       (814 )     (147 )     (814 )     (470 )  
  Add: loss on fixed assets   -       82       87       82       87    
  $ 24,170     $ 23,751     $ 24,716     $ 47,921     $ 43,023    
                     
  Efficiency ratio   49.74   %   54.46   %   60.94   %   52.08   %   59.24   %
                     
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                  
  Non-GAAP measures:                    
  Interest income - loans $ 21,427     $ 21,363     $ 22,678     $ 42,790     $ 38,360    
  Interest income - investments and other   1,945       2,572       2,638       4,517       5,163    
  Interest expense - deposits   (2,478 )     (3,312 )     (3,520 )     (5,790 )     (5,992 )  
  Interest expense - customer repurchase                    
  agreements   (66 )     (129 )     (140 )     (195 )     (311 )  
  Interest expense - other short-term borrowings   -       -       (38 )     -       (39 )  
  Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (493 )     (506 )     (524 )     (999 )     (908 )  
  Total net interest income $ 20,335     $ 19,988     $ 21,094     $ 40,323     $ 36,273    
  Less non-GAAP measures:                    
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (48 )     (42 )     (49 )     (90 )     (93 )  
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities   (27 )     (27 )     (56 )     (54 )     (123 )  
  GAAP measures $ 20,260     $ 19,919     $ 20,989     $ 40,179     $ 36,057    
                     
                     
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                  
  Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   6.68   %   10.56   %   (1.60 ) %   8.61   %   3.59   %
  Impact of excluding average goodwill                    
  and other intangibles   3.17       4.76       (0.02 )     3.95       1.66    
  Return on average tangible equity                    
  (non-GAAP)   9.85   %   15.32   %   (1.62 ) %   12.56   %   5.25   %
                     
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                  
  Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   11.43   %   12.96   %   12.90   %   11.43   %   12.90   %
  Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
  other intangibles   2.94       3.35       3.49       2.94       3.49    
  Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                    
  (non-GAAP)   8.49   %   9.61   %   9.41   %   8.49   %   9.41   %
                     
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                    
  Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 29.86     $ 29.50     $ 28.00     $ 29.86     $ 28.00    
  Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
  other intangibles   8.38       8.42       8.37       8.38       8.37    
  Tangible book value per share                    
  (non-GAAP) $ 21.48     $ 21.08     $ 19.63     $ 21.48     $ 19.63    
                     


Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com

Primary Logo

