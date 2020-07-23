Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Draft law standardises local authority acts

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - The Law Proposal on Regime and Form for Local Authority Act, under discussion in Parliament, aims to standardise the practice of the local government acts.,

Presenting the document to the MPs,  for discussion and general approval on Wednesday, the Minister of Territory Administration, Marci Lopes, recalled that the country has 164 municipalities and there should be no different acts.

The diploma intends to identify the acts of the municipal bodies, the nature, the form, the publication and their respective mechanisms, as well as the structure of each of them.

He said that the local government' bodies (the president, assembly and chamber) must have their own acts regulated by law, as well as the publication process so that they become effective and definitive in terms of mandatory compliance by their signatories.  

To this purpose, he said, the  acts should be published in the II series of the country’s Gazette.

The law also provides for the possibility that, in addition to being published in the official state bulletin, these acts may be advertised on a variety of channels, including on social media.  

The debate on the document continues Thursday  in general session.

 

