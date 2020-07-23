Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.804 on the Common Stock and $0.731 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of about 4%, or $0.031 and $0.029 per share, respectively.  The dividends are payable September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record August 21, 2020.  It is the 363rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 144th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

