Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Company Reports Strong Growth in Operating Earnings Following the Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported a $14.3 million net loss ($0.31 per share) for the second quarter of 2020.  The loss was the result of the combination of merger and acquisition expense, the impact of the current economic forecast in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020.   The 2020 second quarter’s result compares to net income of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019 and $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2020. 

Operating earnings for the current quarter, which exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expense, the provision for credit losses and the effects from the PPP program, each on an after-tax basis, were $42.0 million ($0.88 per diluted share), compared to $29.5 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. 

The current quarter’s results included $22.5 million for merger and acquisition expense related to the Revere acquisition.  Additionally, earnings for the second quarter were negatively impacted by a $58.7 million provision for credit losses.  Of this amount, approximately $33.8 million was related to the change in the current quarter’s economic forecast.  In addition, as required by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the initial allowance for credit losses on Revere’s acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated loans was recognized through provision for credit losses in the amount of $17.5 million.  Comparatively, the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $24.5 million. The Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” or “PPP program”) and the associated funding program had a net positive impact of $4.1 million, net of tax, in the current quarter. 

“We successfully completed the acquisition of Revere Bank and we are poised for long-term earnings growth,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenging rate and economic environment, our ability to close our transaction and increase our operating earnings distinguishes us during this unprecedented time. We remain focused on strategically moving our company forward and preparing for future profitable growth, while continuing to help our clients and community navigate the many challenges caused by the global pandemic.”

Second Quarter Highlights: 

  • Total assets at June 30, 2020, grew 58% to $13.3 billion compared to June 30, 2019, as a result of the Revere acquisition and participation in the PPP. Loans and deposits also each grew by 58%.  Revere’s loans and deposits on the date of acquisition were $2.5 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.  Additionally, the Company’s participation in the PPP resulted in the addition of $1.1 billion in commercial business loans during the second quarter of 2020.
     
  • The net interest margin was 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.19%, compared to 3.49% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.27% for the first quarter of 2020.
     
  • The provision for credit losses of $58.7 million for the second quarter reflected the change in economic forecast for the current quarter, resulting in an addition of $33.8 million, and the $17.5 million initial provision for credit losses on the acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans. 
     
  • Non-interest income increased 38% from the prior year quarter, driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which benefited from higher refinance activity and growth in wealth management income as a result of the first quarter acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”).
     
  • Non-interest expense grew 95% or $41.6 million from the prior year quarter.  Excluding the impact of merger and acquisition expense and early prepayment of acquired FHLB borrowings, the year-over-year growth rate of in non-interest expense would have been 27%.  
     
  • Tangible book value per share declined by 4% to $20.61 at June 30, 2020 compared to $21.54 at June 30, 2019.  During this period, the Company recorded additional goodwill and intangible assets in connection with the acquisitions of Revere and RPJ and repurchased $50 million of common stock.             

Acquisition of Revere Bank

The results of operations from the Revere acquisition have been included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of the acquisition.  At the acquisition date, Revere had assets of $2.8 billion, loans of $2.5 billion and deposits of $2.3 billion.  As a result of the growth in the balance sheet, interest income and expense increased from the prior year’s quarter.  Cost savings from the synergies resulting from the combination of the institutions will continue to be realized throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The valuation of acquired loans resulted in an estimated discount of $12.0 million. The initial allowance for credit losses established on $975 million of purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans was approximately $18.6 million.  The amount of PCD loans was directly attributable to the current market conditions in the economy.  Additionally, included in the acquired assets was the core deposit intangible asset valued at approximately $18.4 million.  Interest-bearing liabilities valuation resulted in a $20.8 million premium.

Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to focus on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and clients and assisting clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A substantial majority of non-branch employees continue to work remotely and clients are served at branches primarily through drive-thru facilities and limited lobby access. As area jurisdictions relax their stay at home orders, the Company is cautiously executing the first phase of its return to work plan.

The Company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has resulted in the approval of over 5,200 loans for a total of $1.1 billion in loans to businesses to assist them in maintaining their payroll of an estimated 112,000 employees and cover applicable overhead. 

Applying a set of developed guidelines, the Company has provided for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days to provide relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers.  From March through July 14, the Company had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on over 2,400 loans with an aggregate balance of $2.0 billion.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $8.4 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Revere during the current quarter. In addition, the Company’s participation in the PPP program had a further positive impact on the asset growth year-over-year.  During this period, total loans grew by 58% to $10.3 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 42% to $9.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 58% or $2.7 billion while the remainder of the portfolio grew 2%.  The majority of the commercial loan growth was driven by the acquisition of Revere.  The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.  Overall, consumer loans grew 14% due to the Revere acquisition.  However, organic consumer loans experienced a 10% decline as borrowers reduced their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans.  Deposit growth was 58% from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 70% and interest-bearing deposits grew 52%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition. 

Tangible common equity increased to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $767.0 million at June 30, 2019, as a result of the equity issuance associated with the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the effects of the repurchase of $50 million of common stock, an increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the two acquisitions during the past twelve months.  At June 30, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.79%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.35%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.77% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2019, and 0.80% at March 31, 2020.  At June 30, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $79.9 million, compared to $37.7 million at June 30, 2019, and $54.0 million at March 31, 2020. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by three major components: loans placed in non-accrual status, acquired Revere non-accrual loans, and loans previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired loans that have been designated as non-accrual loans as a result of the Company’s adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses at the beginning of the year.  Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $27.3 million compared to $3.4 million for the prior year quarter and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Acquired Revere non-accrual loans were $11.3 million.  Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Revere, the current quarter’s growth in non-accrual loans was primarily the result of three large relationships.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses was $163.5 million or 1.58% of outstanding loans and 205% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $85.8 million or 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020.  The acquisition of Revere’s PCD loans resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $18.6 million, which did not affect the current quarter’s provision expense.  The remaining growth in the allowance was attributable to the provision for credit losses during the current quarter.     

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased 53% compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the acquisition of Revere.  The PPP program and its associated funding contributed a net of $5.5 million to net interest income for the quarter.  The net interest margin declined to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the net $8.6 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.19%. Included in the current quarter is the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings.  The effect of the accelerated amortization accounts for approximately 20 basis points in the current quarter’s net interest margin.   

The provision for credit losses was $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The provision for credit losses during the quarter reflects the results of the impact of economic developments during the quarter ($33.8 million), the initial allowance required on non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million) and various qualitative adjustments to the allowance ($3.6 million). The change in the portfolio mix adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income increased $6.4 million or 38% from the prior year quarter. Income from mortgage banking activities increased $5.2 million as a result of a high level of refinancing activity, while wealth management income increased $2.1 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. This growth more than compensated for the $1.4 million of the combined decline in service and bank card fees as compared to the prior year quarter as a result of the decline in consumer activity.

Non-interest expense grew 95% or $41.6 million from the prior year quarter.  Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $22.5 million of the growth of non-interest expense.  The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of the acquired FHLB borrowings.  These prepayment penalties offset the impact of the accelerated amortization noted previous in the discussion on net interest income.  Excluding the impact of these non-core expenses, the year-over-year growth rate would have been 27% as a result of the operational cost of the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased compensation expense related to the high level of mortgage loan originations and annual employee merit increases.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 43.85% for the current quarter as compared to 51.71% for the second quarter of 2019 and 54.76% for the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the second quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-GAAP revenue, at 50%, outpacing the non-GAAP non-interest expense growth of 27%.

Year to Date Results

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 25% or $32.9 million compared to the same period of 2019.  This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of the current year.  Additionally, the income generated by the PPP program net of its associated funding contributed a net of $5.5 million to the growth in net interest income year-over-year.  The net interest margin declined to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.58% for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the net $8.6 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.23%. Included in the current period is the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings. The effect of the accelerated amortization accounts for approximately 6 basis points in the net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $83.2 million as compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2019.  The provision for credit losses under the CECL standard reflects the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the year ($53.8 million) and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million). The change in the portfolio mix and various qualitative adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income rose $7.6 million or 23% above prior year levels.  Income from mortgage banking activities increased $5.3 million as a result of the high levels of refinancing activity and wealth management income increased $3.8 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ.  These increases more than offset declines in deposit and bank card fees and the reduction in BOLI income due to the absence of mortality income that occurred in 2019. 

Non-interest expense increased 51% or $45.1 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to the first six months of 2019.  Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $23.9 million of the growth of non-interest expense.  The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties resulting from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings.  Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate of 17%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation cost associated with the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased incentive expense related to the significant level of mortgage loan originations and annual employee merit increases. 

The increase in the effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was the result of the impact of the amount of tax-advantaged income in proportion to the net loss before taxes as compared to the prior year period.  Additionally, recent changes to tax laws expand the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current year. 

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year-to-date was 48.21% compared to 51.57% for the prior year period.  The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 24% rate of growth in non-GAAP revenue which outpaced the non-GAAP non-interest expense 16% rate of growth.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Operating earnings, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average tangible common equity.  Operating earnings reflect net income exclusive of the provision for credit losses, merger and acquisition expense and the income and expense associated with the PPP program, in each case net of tax. 

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET).  A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.  Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary.  Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call.  An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) August 7, 2020.  A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10145405.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 65 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton JacksonSandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the imposition or re-imposition of stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business activities or travel; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

                               
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                              
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED                              
                               
    Three Months Ended         Six Months Ended        
    June 30,   %     June 30,   %    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2020       2019   Change       2020       2019   Change    
Results of Operations:                              
Net interest income   $ 101,514     $ 66,185   53   %   $ 165,848     $ 132,935   25   %  
Provision for credit losses     58,686       1,633   n.m         83,155       1,505   n.m      
Non-interest income     22,924       16,556   38         41,092       33,525   23      
Non-interest expense     85,438       43,887   95         133,184       88,079   51      
Income/ (loss) before income taxes     (19,686 )     37,221   (153 )       (9,399 )     76,876   (112 )    
Net income/ (loss)     (14,338 )     28,276   (151 )       (4,351 )     58,593   (107 )    
                               
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)   $ 61,454     $ 38,854   58       $ 97,664     $ 78,381   25      
                               
Return on average assets     (0.45 ) %   1.37 %         (0.08 ) %   1.43 %      
Return on average common equity     (4.15 ) %   10.32 %         (0.69 ) %   10.88 %      
Return on average tangible common equity     (5.80 ) %   15.10 %         (1.00 ) %   15.95 %      
Net interest margin     3.47   %   3.54 %         3.39   %   3.58 %      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)     68.66   %   53.04 %         64.36   %   52.91 %      
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)     43.85   %   51.71 %         48.21   %   51.57 %      
                               
Per share data:                              
Basic net income/ (loss)   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.79   (139 ) %   $ (0.11 )   $ 1.64   (107 ) %  
Diluted net income/ (loss)   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.79   (139 )     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.63   (107 )    
Average fully diluted shares (3)     46,988,351       35,890,437   31         40,826,748       35,865,518   14      
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30   -       $ 0.60     $ 0.58   3      
Book value per share     29.58       31.43   (6 )       29.58       31.43   (6 )    
Tangible book value per share (1)     20.61       21.54   (4 )       20.61       21.54   (4 )    
Outstanding shares     47,001,022       35,614,953   32         47,001,022       35,614,953   32      
                               
Financial Condition at period-end:                              
Investment securities   $ 1,424,652     $ 955,715   49   %   $ 1,424,652     $ 955,715   49   %  
Loans     10,343,043       6,551,243   58         10,343,043       6,551,243   58      
Interest-earning assets     12,447,146       7,713,364   61         12,447,146       7,713,364   61      
Assets     13,290,447       8,398,519   58         13,290,447       8,398,519   58      
Deposits     10,076,834       6,389,749   58         10,076,834       6,389,749   58      
Interest-bearing liabilities     8,313,546       5,136,860   62         8,313,546       5,136,860   62      
Stockholders' equity     1,390,093       1,119,445   24         1,390,093       1,119,445   24      
                               
Capital ratios:                              
Tier 1 leverage (4)     8.35   %   9.80 %         8.35   %   9.80 %      
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)     10.23   %   11.43 %         10.23   %   11.43 %      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)     10.23   %   11.59 %         10.23   %   11.59 %      
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4)     13.79   %   12.79 %         13.79   %   12.79 %      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)     7.52   %   9.54 %         7.52   %   9.54 %      
Average equity to average assets     10.78   %   13.25 %         11.67   %   13.12 %      
                               
Credit quality ratios:                              
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.58   %   0.82 %         1.58   %   0.82 %      
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.77   %   0.58 %         0.77   %   0.58 %      
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.61   %   0.47 %         0.61   %   0.47 %      
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     204.56   %   143.33 %         204.56   %   143.33 %      
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (6)     (0.01 ) %   0.04 %         0.00   %   0.03 %      
                               
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. 
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. 
  The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; 
  securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. 
(3) Average fully diluted shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, exclude potential common shares that are antidilutive due to the net loss ﻿for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. 
(4) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2020 
(5) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(6) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale. 
 



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                  
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED                  
                   
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)     2020       2019       2020       2019    
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:                  
Net income/ (loss)   $ (14,338 )   $ 28,276     $ (4,351 )   $ 58,593    
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Merger and acquisition expense     22,454       -       23,908       -    
Income taxes/ (benefit)     (5,348 )     8,945       (5,048 )     18,283    
Provision for credit losses     58,686       1,633       83,155       1,505    
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 61,454     $ 38,854     $ 97,664     $ 78,381    
                   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:                  
Non-interest expense   $ 85,438     $ 43,887     $ 133,184     $ 88,079    
                   
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 124,438     $ 82,741     $ 206,940     $ 166,460    
                   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     68.66 %     53.04 %     64.36 %     52.91 %  
                   
                   
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:                  
Non-interest expense   $ 85,438     $ 43,887     $ 133,184     $ 88,079    
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,998       483       2,598       974    
Loss on FHLB redemption     5,928       -       5,928       -    
Merger and acquisition expense     22,454       -       23,908       -    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 55,058     $ 43,404     $ 100,750     $ 87,105    
                   
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 124,438     $ 82,741     $ 206,940     $ 166,460    
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                  
Tax-equivalent income     1,325       1,209       2,433       2,450    
Less non-GAAP adjustment:                  
Securities gains     212       5       381       5    
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 125,551     $ 83,945     $ 208,992     $ 168,905    
                   
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     43.85 %     51.71 %     48.21 %     51.57 %  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio:                  
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,390,093     $ 1,119,445     $ 1,390,093     $ 1,119,445    
Accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss     (14,824 )     3,565       (14,824 )     3,565    
Goodwill     (370,547 )     (347,149 )     (370,547 )     (347,149 )  
Other intangible assets, net     (36,143 )     (8,813 )     (36,143 )     (8,813 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 968,579     $ 767,048     $ 968,579     $ 767,048    
                   
Total assets   $ 13,290,447     $ 8,398,519     $ 13,290,447     $ 8,398,519    
Goodwill     (370,547 )     (347,149 )     (370,547 )     (347,149 )  
Other intangible assets, net     (36,143 )     (8,813 )     (36,143 )     (8,813 )  
Tangible assets   $ 12,883,757     $ 8,042,557     $ 12,883,757     $ 8,042,557    
                   
Tangible common equity ratio     7.52 %     9.54 %     7.52 %     9.54 %  
                   
Outstanding common shares     47,001,022       35,614,953       47,001,022       35,614,953    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.61     $ 21.54     $ 20.61     $ 21.54    
                   



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                  
NON-GAAP METRICS - UNAUDITED                  
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)     2020       2019       2020       2019    
Operating earnings (non-GAAP):                  
Net income/ (loss)   $ (14,338 )   $ 28,276     $ (4,351 )   $ 58,593    
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Provision for credit losses - net of tax     43,750       1,217       61,992       1,122    
Merger and acquisition expense - net of tax     16,739       -       17,823       -    
PPLF funding expense - net of tax     368       -       368       -    
Less non-GAAP adjustment:                  
PPP interest income and net deferred fee - net of tax     4,483       -       4,483       -    
Operating earnings (non-GAAP)   $ 42,036     $ 29,493     $ 71,349     $ 59,715    
                   
Operating earnings per share (non-GAAP):                  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)     46,988,351       35,890,437       40,826,748       35,865,518    
Shares antidilutive due to net loss     539,473       -       504,266       -    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP)     47,527,824       35,890,437       41,331,014       35,865,518    
                   
Earnings/ (loss) per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.79     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.63    
Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.88     $ 0.82     $ 1.73     $ 1.66    
                   
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP):                  
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 12,903,156     $ 8,294,883     $ 10,799,840     $ 8,276,601    
Average PPP loans     713,584       -       356,792       -    
Adjusted average assets (non-GAAP)   $ 12,189,572     $ 8,294,883     $ 10,443,048     $ 8,276,601    
                   
Return on average assets (GAAP)     (0.45 )%     1.37 %     (0.08 )%     1.43 %  
Operating return on adjusted average assets (non-GAAP)     1.39 %     1.43 %     1.37 %     1.45 %  
                   
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                  
Average total stockholders equity (GAAP)   $ 1,390,544     $ 1,099,078     $ 1,260,298     $ 1,086,256    
Average accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss     (8,722 )     8,244       (5,528 )     11,285    
Average goodwill     (355,054 )     (347,149 )     (360,549 )     (347,149 )  
Average other intangible assets, net     (32,337 )     (9,123 )     (22,074 )     (9,367 )  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 994,431     $ 751,050     $ 872,147     $ 741,025    
                   
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP)     (5.80 )%     15.10 %     (1.00 )%     15.95 %  
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     17.00 %     15.75 %     16.45 %     16.25 %  
                   



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED            
             
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2020       2019       2019  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 224,037     $ 82,469     $ 75,781  
Federal funds sold     401       208       583  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     610,285       63,426       155,312  
Cash and cash equivalents     834,723       146,103       231,676  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     68,765       53,701       50,511  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,355,799       1,073,333       901,025  
Other equity securities     68,853       51,803       54,690  
Total loans     10,343,043       6,705,232       6,551,243  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (163,481 )     (56,132 )     (54,024 )
Net loans     10,179,562       6,649,100       6,497,219  
Premises and equipment, net     59,391       58,615       60,372  
Other real estate owned     1,389       1,482       1,486  
Accrued interest receivable     48,109       23,282       26,148  
Goodwill     370,547       347,149       347,149  
Other intangible assets, net     36,143       7,841       8,813  
Other assets     267,166       216,593       219,430  
Total assets   $ 13,290,447     $ 8,629,002     $ 8,398,519  
             
Liabilities            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 3,434,038     $ 1,892,052     $ 2,023,614  
Interest-bearing deposits     6,642,796       4,548,267       4,366,135  
Total deposits     10,076,834       6,440,319       6,389,749  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     988,605       213,605       150,604  
Advances from FHLB     451,844       513,777       582,768  
Subordinated debentures     230,301       209,406       37,353  
Total borrowings     1,670,750       936,788       770,725  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     152,770       118,921       118,600  
Total liabilities     11,900,354       7,496,028       7,279,074  
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,001,022,   34,970,370 and 35,614,953 at June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively     47,001       34,970       35,615  
Additional paid in capital     843,876       586,622       608,006  
Retained earnings     484,392       515,714       479,389  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)     14,824       (4,332 )     (3,565 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,390,093       1,132,974       1,119,445  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,290,447     $ 8,629,002     $ 8,398,519  
             



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS) - UNAUDITED          
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2020       2019     2020       2019
Interest Income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 106,279     $ 79,464   $ 182,161     $ 159,861
Interest on loans held for sale     405       381     696       573
Interest on deposits with banks     155       428     335       622
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable     6,650       5,396     12,782       11,081
Exempt from federal income taxes     1,438       1,544     2,810       3,254
Interest on federal funds sold     -       1     1       6
Total interest income     114,927       87,214     198,785       175,397
Interest Expense:                
Interest on deposits     12,284       16,146     25,802       30,626
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     600       290     1,180       688
Interest on advances from FHLB     (2,123 )     4,103     1,022       10,167
Interest on subordinated debt     2,652       490     4,933       981
Total interest expense     13,413       21,029     32,937       42,462
Net interest income     101,514       66,185     165,848       132,935
Provision for credit losses     58,686       1,633     83,155       1,505
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     42,828       64,552     82,693       131,430
Non-interest Income:                
Investment securities gains     212       5     381       5
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,223       2,442     3,476       4,749
Mortgage banking activities     8,426       3,270     11,459       6,133
Wealth management income     7,604       5,539     14,570       10,775
Insurance agency commissions     1,188       1,265     3,317       3,165
Income from bank owned life insurance     809       654     1,454       1,843
Bank card fees     1,257       1,467     2,577       2,719
Other income     2,205       1,914     3,858       4,136
Total non-interest income     22,924       16,556     41,092       33,525
Non-interest Expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     34,297       25,489     62,350       51,465
Occupancy expense of premises     5,991       4,760     10,572       9,991
Equipment expenses     3,219       2,712     5,970       5,288
Marketing     729       887     1,918       1,830
Outside data services     2,169       1,962     3,751       3,740
FDIC insurance     1,378       1,084     1,860       2,220
Amortization of intangible assets     1,998       483     2,598       974
Merger and acquisition expense     22,454       -     23,908       -
Professional fees and services     1,840       1,634     3,666       2,879
Other expenses     11,363       4,876     16,591       9,692
Total non-interest expense     85,438       43,887     133,184       88,079
Income/ (loss) before income taxes     (19,686 )     37,221     (9,399 )     76,876
Income tax expense/ (benefit)     (5,348 )     8,945     (5,048 )     18,283
Net income/ (loss)   $ (14,338 )   $ 28,276   $ (4,351 )   $ 58,593
                 
Net Income/ (Loss) Per Share Amounts:                
Basic net income/ (loss) per share   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.79   $ (0.11 )   $ 1.64
Diluted net income/ (loss) per share   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.79   $ (0.11 )   $ 1.63
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30   $ 0.60     $ 0.58
                 



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED                
                         
      2020       2019  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:                        
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 116,252     $ 84,966     $ 86,539     $ 88,229     $ 88,423     $ 89,424  
Interest expense     13,413       19,524       19,807       20,292       21,029       21,433  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     102,839       65,442       66,732       67,937       67,394       67,991  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,325       1,108       1,149       1,147       1,209       1,241  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     58,686       24,469       1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )
Non-interest income     22,924       18,168       19,224       18,573       16,556       16,969  
Non-interest expense     85,438       47,746       46,081       44,925       43,887       44,192  
Income/ (loss) before income taxes     (19,686 )     10,287       37,071       38,914       37,221       39,655  
Income tax expense/ (benefit)     (5,348 )     300       8,614       9,531       8,945       9,338  
Net income/ (loss)   $ (14,338 )   $ 9,987     $ 28,457     $ 29,383     $ 28,276     $ 30,317  
Financial Performance:                        
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 61,454     $ 36,210     $ 39,674     $ 40,802     $ 38,854     $ 39,527  
Return on average assets     (0.45 )%     0.46 %     1.32 %     1.39 %     1.37 %     1.49 %
Return on average common equity     (4.15 )%     3.55 %     9.93 %     10.38 %     10.32 %     11.46 %
Return on average tangible common equity     (5.80 )%     5.36 %     14.39 %     15.13 %     15.10 %     16.82 %
Net interest margin     3.47 %     3.29 %     3.38 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.60 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)     68.66 %     57.87 %     54.34 %     52.63 %     53.04 %     52.79 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)     43.85 %     54.76 %     51.98 %     50.95 %     51.71 %     51.44 %
Per Share Data:                        
Basic net income/ (loss) per share   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85  
Diluted net income/ (loss) per share   $ (0.31 )   $ 0.28     $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85  
Average fully diluted shares     46,988,351       35,057,190       35,773,246       35,900,102       35,890,437       35,806,459  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.28  
Non-interest Income:                        
Securities gains   $ 212     $ 169     $ 57     $ 15     $ 5     $ -  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,223       2,253       2,427       2,516       2,442       2,307  
Mortgage banking activities     8,426       3,033       4,170       4,408       3,270       2,863  
Wealth management income     7,604       6,966       6,401       5,493       5,539       5,236  
Insurance agency commissions     1,188       2,129       1,331       2,116       1,265       1,900  
Income from bank owned life insurance     809       645       660       662       654       1,189  
Bank card fees     1,257       1,320       1,435       1,462       1,467       1,252  
Other income     2,205       1,653       2,743       1,901       1,914       2,222  
Total Non-interest Income   $ 22,924     $ 18,168     $ 19,224     $ 18,573     $ 16,556     $ 16,969  
Non-interest Expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 34,297     $ 28,053     $ 26,251     $ 26,234     $ 25,489     $ 25,976  
Occupancy expense of premises     5,991       4,581       4,663       4,816       4,760       5,231  
Equipment expenses     3,219       2,751       2,791       2,641       2,712       2,576  
Marketing     729       1,189       1,085       1,541       887       943  
Outside data services     2,169       1,582       1,854       1,973       1,962       1,778  
FDIC insurance     1,378       482       123       (83 )     1,084       1,136  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,998       600       481       491       483       491  
Merger and acquisition expense     22,454       1,454       948       364       -       -  
Professional fees and services     1,840       1,826       2,553       1,546       1,634       1,245  
Other expenses     11,363       5,228       5,332       5,402       4,876       4,816  
Total Non-interest Expense   $ 85,438     $ 47,746     $ 46,081     $ 44,925     $ 43,887     $ 44,192  
                         
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.    
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense;    
securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.    
                         



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                          
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED                  
                           
      2020       2019    
(Dollars in thousands)   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1  
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:                          
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,211,745     $ 1,116,512     $ 1,149,327     $ 1,199,275     $ 1,241,081     $ 1,249,968    
Residential construction loans     169,050       149,573       146,279       150,692       171,106       176,388    
Commercial AD&C loans     997,423       643,114       684,010       678,906       658,709       688,939    
Commercial investor real estate loans     3,581,778       2,241,240       2,169,156       2,036,021       1,994,027       1,962,879    
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,601,803       1,305,682       1,288,677       1,278,505       1,224,986       1,216,713    
Commercial business loans     2,222,810       813,525       801,019       772,619       772,158       769,660    
Consumer loans     558,434       453,346       466,764       480,530       489,176       505,443    
Total loans     10,343,043       6,722,992       6,705,232       6,596,548       6,551,243       6,569,990    
Allowance for credit losses     (163,481 )     (85,800 )     (56,132 )     (54,992 )     (54,024 )     (53,089 )  
Loans held for sale     68,765       67,114       53,701       78,821       50,511       24,998    
Investment securities     1,424,652       1,250,560       1,125,136       946,210       955,715       987,299    
Interest-earning assets     12,447,146       8,222,589       7,947,703       7,742,138       7,713,364       7,648,654    
Total assets     13,290,447       8,929,602       8,629,002       8,437,538       8,398,519       8,327,900    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,434,038       1,939,937       1,892,052       2,081,435       2,023,614       1,813,708    
Total deposits     10,076,834       6,593,874       6,440,319       6,493,899       6,389,749       6,224,523    
Customer repurchase agreements     143,579       125,305       138,605       126,008       150,604       122,626    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,313,546       5,732,349       5,485,055       5,093,265       5,136,860       5,297,108    
Total stockholders' equity     1,390,093       1,116,334       1,132,974       1,140,041       1,119,445       1,095,848    
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:                          
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,208,566     $ 1,139,786     $ 1,169,623     $ 1,215,132     $ 1,244,086     $ 1,230,319    
Residential construction loans     162,978       145,266       149,690       162,196       174,095       189,720    
Commercial AD&C loans     969,251       659,494       695,817       651,905       686,282       676,205    
Commercial investor real estate loans     3,448,882       2,202,461       2,092,478       1,982,979       1,960,919       1,964,699    
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,681,674       1,285,257       1,274,782       1,258,000       1,215,632       1,207,799    
Commercial business loans     1,899,264       819,133       765,159       786,150       756,594       780,318    
Consumer loans     575,734       465,314       477,572       486,865       505,235       515,644    
Total loans     9,946,349       6,716,711       6,625,121       6,543,227       6,542,843       6,564,704    
Loans held for sale     53,312       35,030       50,208       61,870       37,121       17,846    
Investment securities     1,398,586       1,179,084       1,002,692       941,048       964,863       1,010,940    
Interest-earning assets     11,921,132       7,994,618       7,859,836       7,690,629       7,619,240       7,627,187    
Total assets     12,903,156       8,699,342       8,542,837       8,370,789       8,294,883       8,258,116    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,007,222       1,797,227       1,927,063       1,909,884       1,796,802       1,682,720    
Total deposits     9,614,176       6,433,694       6,459,551       6,405,762       6,247,409       5,952,942    
Customer repurchase agreements     144,050       135,652       126,596       138,736       141,865       129,059    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,326,909       5,612,056       5,326,303       5,202,876       5,269,209       5,403,946    
Total stockholders' equity     1,390,544       1,130,051       1,136,824       1,123,185       1,099,078       1,073,291    
Financial Measures:                          
Average equity to average assets     10.78 %     12.99 %     13.31 %     13.42 %     13.25 %     13.00 %  
Investment securities to earning assets     11.45 %     15.21 %     14.16 %     12.22 %     12.39 %     12.91 %  
Loans to earning assets     83.10 %     81.76 %     84.37 %     85.20 %     84.93 %     85.90 %  
Loans to assets     77.82 %     75.29 %     77.71 %     78.18 %     78.00 %     78.89 %  
Loans to deposits     102.64 %     101.96 %     104.11 %     101.58 %     102.53 %     105.55 %  
Capital Measures:                          
Tier 1 leverage (1)     8.35 %     8.78 %     9.70 %     9.96 %     9.80 %     9.61 %  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     10.23 %     11.06 %     11.37 %     11.43 %     11.19 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     10.23 %     11.21 %     11.52 %     11.59 %     11.35 %  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     13.79 %     14.09 %     14.85 %     12.70 %     12.79 %     12.54 %  
Book value per share   $ 29.58     $ 32.68     $ 32.40     $ 32.00     $ 31.43     $ 30.82    
Outstanding shares     47,001,022       34,164,672       34,970,370       35,625,822       35,614,953       35,557,110    
(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2020                          
                           



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                          
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED                      
                           
      2020       2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,     March 31,   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,   March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:                          
Loans 90 days past due:                          
Commercial business   $ -       $ -     $ -     $ 17     $ -     $ -  
Commercial real estate:                          
Commercial AD&C     -         -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial investor real estate     775         -       -       1,201       1,248       -  
Commercial owner occupied real estate     515         -       -       -       -       90  
Consumer     -         -       -       -       -       -  
Residential real estate:                          
Residential mortgage     138         8       -       -       -       221  
Residential construction     -         -       -       -       -       -  
Total loans 90 days past due     1,428         8       -       1,218       1,248       311  
Non-accrual loans:                          
Commercial business     20,246         10,834       8,450       6,393       7,083       8,013  
Commercial real estate:                          
Commercial AD&C     2,957         829       829       829       1,990       3,306  
Commercial investor real estate     26,482         17,770       8,437       8,454       6,409       6,071  
Commercial owner occupied real estate     6,729         4,074       4,148       3,810       3,766       5,992  
Consumer     7,800         5,596       4,107       4,561       4,439       4,081  
Residential real estate:                          
Residential mortgage     11,724         12,271       12,661       12,574       10,625       9,704  
Residential construction     -         -       -       -       -       156  
Total non-accrual loans     75,938         51,374       38,632       36,621       34,312       37,323  
Total restructured loans - accruing     2,553         2,575       2,636       2,287       2,133       2,479  
Total non-performing loans     79,919         53,957       41,268       40,126       37,693       40,113  
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)     1,389         1,416       1,482       1,482       1,486       1,410  
Total non-performing assets   $ 81,308       $ 55,373     $ 42,750     $ 41,608     $ 39,179     $ 41,523  
                           
    For the Quarter Ended,
    June 30,     March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2020         2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:                          
Balance at beginning of period   $ 51,374       $ 38,632     $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323     $ 33,583  
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual     -         13,084       -       -       -       -  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO     -         -       -       -       (195 )     -  
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (162 )       (575 )     (454 )     (705 )     (604 )     (227 )
Net payments or draws     (1,881 )       (1,860 )     (2,916 )     (2,903 )     (5,517 )     (1,786 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     27,289         2,369       5,381       6,015       3,396       6,202  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (682 )       (276 )     -       (98 )     (91 )     (449 )
Balance at end of period   $ 75,938       $ 51,374     $ 38,632     $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323  
                           
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses:                          
Balance at beginning of period   $ 85,800       $ 56,132     $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089     $ 53,486  
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326     -         2,983       -       -       -       -  
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans     -         2,762       -       -       -       -  
Initial allowance on acquired Revere PCD loans     18,628         -       -       -       -       -  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     58,686         24,469       1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                          
Commercial business     (463 )       108       15       389       735       7  
Commercial real estate:                          
Commercial AD&C     -         -       -       (224 )     (4 )     -  
Commercial investor real estate     (4 )       -       (3 )     (3 )     (3 )     (7 )
Commercial owner occupied real estate     -         -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer     86         107       241       187       (18 )     182  
Residential real estate:                          
Residential mortgage     15         333       264       209       (10 )     89  
Residential construction     (1 )       (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     (367 )       546       515       556       698       269  
Balance at end of period   $ 163,481       $ 85,800     $ 56,132     $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089  
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.77 %       0.80 %     0.62 %     0.61 %     0.58 %     0.61 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.61 %       0.62 %     0.50 %     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.50 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.58 %       1.28 %     0.84 %     0.83 %     0.82 %     0.81 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     204.56 %       159.02 %     136.02 %     137.05 %     143.33 %     132.35 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans   (0.01 )%       0.03 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.02 %
                           



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED            
                             
    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019  
              Annualized               Annualized  
    Average     (1)     Average     Average     (1)     Average  
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate     Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate  
Assets                            
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,208,566     $ 11,259     3.73   %   $ 1,244,086     $ 11,971     3.85 %
Residential construction loans     162,978       1,691     4.17         174,095       1,873     4.32  
Total mortgage loans     1,371,544       12,950     3.78         1,418,181       13,844     3.91  
Commercial AD&C loans     969,251       10,886     4.52         686,282       10,268     6.00  
Commercial investor real estate loans     3,448,882       38,426     4.48         1,960,919       24,357     4.98  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,681,674       19,794     4.73         1,215,632       14,840     4.90  
Commercial business loans     1,899,264       19,426     4.11         756,594       10,321     5.47  
Total commercial loans     7,999,071       88,532     4.45         4,619,427       59,786     5.19  
Consumer loans     575,734       5,341     3.73         505,235       6,335     5.03  
Total loans (2)     9,946,349       106,823     4.32         6,542,843       79,965     4.90  
Loans held for sale     53,312       405     3.04         37,121       381     4.11  
Taxable securities     1,164,490       7,045     2.42         744,701       5,689     3.06  
Tax-exempt securities (3)     234,096       1,824     3.12         220,162       1,959     3.56  
Total investment securities (4)     1,398,586       8,869     2.54         964,863       7,648     3.17  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     522,469       155     0.12         73,793       428     2.32  
Federal funds sold     416       -     0.10         620       1     0.60  
Total interest-earning assets     11,921,132       116,252     3.92         7,619,240       88,423     4.65  
                             
Less: allowance for credit losses     (118,863 )               (53,068 )          
Cash and due from banks     181,991                 66,031            
Premises and equipment, net     60,545                 60,871            
Other assets     858,351                 601,809            
Total assets   $ 12,903,156               $ 8,294,883            
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,067,487       457     0.17   % $ 747,343       460     0.25 %
Regular savings deposits     367,191       73     0.08         332,796       118     0.14  
Money market savings deposits     2,890,842       3,396     0.47         1,690,413       6,589     1.56  
Time deposits     2,281,434       8,358     1.47         1,680,055       8,979     2.14  
Total interest-bearing deposits     6,606,954       12,284     0.75         4,450,607       16,146     1.46  
Other borrowings     713,965       600     0.34         157,499       290     0.74  
Advances from FHLB     775,767       (2,123 )   (1.08 )       623,727       4,103     2.64  
Subordinated debentures     230,223       2,652     4.61         37,376       490     5.25  
Total borrowings     1,719,955       1,129     0.27         818,602       4,883     2.39  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,326,909       13,413     0.65         5,269,209       21,029     1.60  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     3,007,222                 1,796,802            
Other liabilities     178,481                 129,794            
Stockholders' equity     1,390,544                 1,099,078            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,903,156               $ 8,294,883            
                             
Net interest income and spread       $ 102,839     3.27   %     $ 67,394     3.05 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         1,325                 1,209        
Net interest income       $ 101,514               $ 66,185        
                             
Interest income/earning assets           3.92   %         4.65 %
Interest expense/earning assets           0.45               1.11  
Net interest margin           3.47   %         3.54 %
                             
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in
the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.3 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.                
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.                          
(3) Includes investments that are exempt from federal and state taxes.                        
(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.                        
                             



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED            
                             
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019  
              Annualized             Annualized  
    Average     (1)     Average     Average     (1)     Average  
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate     Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate  
Assets                            
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,174,176     $ 22,000     3.75 % $ 1,237,241     $ 23,759     3.84 %
Residential construction loans     154,122       3,252     4.24       181,864       3,836     4.25  
Total mortgage loans     1,328,298       25,252     3.80       1,419,105       27,595     3.89  
Commercial AD&C loans     814,372       19,215     4.74       681,271       20,148     5.96  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,825,672       63,691     4.53       1,962,799       50,086     5.15  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,483,465       35,000     4.74       1,211,737       29,226     4.86  
Commercial business loans     1,359,199       29,603     4.38       768,390       21,129     5.55  
Total commercial loans     6,482,708       147,509     4.58       4,624,197       120,589     5.26  
Consumer loans     520,524       10,497     4.06       510,411       12,665     5.00  
Total loans (2)     8,331,530       183,258     4.42       6,553,713       160,849     4.94  
Loans held for sale     44,171       696     3.15       27,537       573     4.17  
Taxable securities     1,068,549       13,367     2.50       756,613       11,665     3.09  
Tax-exempt securities (3)     220,286       3,561     3.23       231,161       4,132     3.57  
Total investment securities (4)     1,288,835       16,928     2.63       987,774       15,797     3.20  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     293,001       335     0.23       53,543       622     2.34  
Federal funds sold     338       1     0.53       624       6     1.97  
Total interest-earning assets     9,957,875       201,218     4.06       7,623,191       177,847     4.70  
                             
Less: allowance for credit losses     (90,412 )               (53,081 )          
Cash and due from banks     125,805                 64,264            
Premises and equipment, net     59,445                 61,294            
Other assets     747,127                 580,933            
Total assets   $ 10,799,840               $ 8,276,601            
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 953,951       1,154     0.24 % $ 725,816       760     0.21 %
Regular savings deposits     349,155       146     0.08       332,138       211    