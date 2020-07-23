Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Company Reports Strong Growth in Operating Earnings Following the Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported a $14.3 million net loss ($0.31 per share) for the second quarter of 2020. The loss was the result of the combination of merger and acquisition expense, the impact of the current economic forecast in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020. The 2020 second quarter’s result compares to net income of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019 and $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2020.



Operating earnings for the current quarter, which exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expense, the provision for credit losses and the effects from the PPP program, each on an after-tax basis, were $42.0 million ($0.88 per diluted share), compared to $29.5 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The current quarter’s results included $22.5 million for merger and acquisition expense related to the Revere acquisition. Additionally, earnings for the second quarter were negatively impacted by a $58.7 million provision for credit losses. Of this amount, approximately $33.8 million was related to the change in the current quarter’s economic forecast. In addition, as required by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the initial allowance for credit losses on Revere’s acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated loans was recognized through provision for credit losses in the amount of $17.5 million. Comparatively, the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $24.5 million. The Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” or “PPP program”) and the associated funding program had a net positive impact of $4.1 million, net of tax, in the current quarter.

“We successfully completed the acquisition of Revere Bank and we are poised for long-term earnings growth,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenging rate and economic environment, our ability to close our transaction and increase our operating earnings distinguishes us during this unprecedented time. We remain focused on strategically moving our company forward and preparing for future profitable growth, while continuing to help our clients and community navigate the many challenges caused by the global pandemic.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

Total assets at June 30, 2020, grew 58% to $13.3 billion compared to June 30, 2019, as a result of the Revere acquisition and participation in the PPP. Loans and deposits also each grew by 58%. Revere’s loans and deposits on the date of acquisition were $2.5 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. Additionally, the Company’s participation in the PPP resulted in the addition of $1.1 billion in commercial business loans during the second quarter of 2020.



The net interest margin was 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.19%, compared to 3.49% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.27% for the first quarter of 2020.



The provision for credit losses of $58.7 million for the second quarter reflected the change in economic forecast for the current quarter, resulting in an addition of $33.8 million, and the $17.5 million initial provision for credit losses on the acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.



Non-interest income increased 38% from the prior year quarter, driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which benefited from higher refinance activity and growth in wealth management income as a result of the first quarter acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”).



Non-interest expense grew 95% or $41.6 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of merger and acquisition expense and early prepayment of acquired FHLB borrowings, the year-over-year growth rate of in non-interest expense would have been 27%.



Tangible book value per share declined by 4% to $20.61 at June 30, 2020 compared to $21.54 at June 30, 2019. During this period, the Company recorded additional goodwill and intangible assets in connection with the acquisitions of Revere and RPJ and repurchased $50 million of common stock.

Acquisition of Revere Bank

The results of operations from the Revere acquisition have been included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of the acquisition. At the acquisition date, Revere had assets of $2.8 billion, loans of $2.5 billion and deposits of $2.3 billion. As a result of the growth in the balance sheet, interest income and expense increased from the prior year’s quarter. Cost savings from the synergies resulting from the combination of the institutions will continue to be realized throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The valuation of acquired loans resulted in an estimated discount of $12.0 million. The initial allowance for credit losses established on $975 million of purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans was approximately $18.6 million. The amount of PCD loans was directly attributable to the current market conditions in the economy. Additionally, included in the acquired assets was the core deposit intangible asset valued at approximately $18.4 million. Interest-bearing liabilities valuation resulted in a $20.8 million premium.

Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to focus on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and clients and assisting clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A substantial majority of non-branch employees continue to work remotely and clients are served at branches primarily through drive-thru facilities and limited lobby access. As area jurisdictions relax their stay at home orders, the Company is cautiously executing the first phase of its return to work plan.

The Company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has resulted in the approval of over 5,200 loans for a total of $1.1 billion in loans to businesses to assist them in maintaining their payroll of an estimated 112,000 employees and cover applicable overhead.

Applying a set of developed guidelines, the Company has provided for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days to provide relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers. From March through July 14, the Company had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on over 2,400 loans with an aggregate balance of $2.0 billion.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com .

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $8.4 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Revere during the current quarter. In addition, the Company’s participation in the PPP program had a further positive impact on the asset growth year-over-year. During this period, total loans grew by 58% to $10.3 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 42% to $9.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 58% or $2.7 billion while the remainder of the portfolio grew 2%. The majority of the commercial loan growth was driven by the acquisition of Revere. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Overall, consumer loans grew 14% due to the Revere acquisition. However, organic consumer loans experienced a 10% decline as borrowers reduced their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans. Deposit growth was 58% from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 70% and interest-bearing deposits grew 52%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $767.0 million at June 30, 2019, as a result of the equity issuance associated with the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the effects of the repurchase of $50 million of common stock, an increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the two acquisitions during the past twelve months. At June 30, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.79%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.35%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.77% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2019, and 0.80% at March 31, 2020. At June 30, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $79.9 million, compared to $37.7 million at June 30, 2019, and $54.0 million at March 31, 2020. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by three major components: loans placed in non-accrual status, acquired Revere non-accrual loans, and loans previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired loans that have been designated as non-accrual loans as a result of the Company’s adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses at the beginning of the year. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $27.3 million compared to $3.4 million for the prior year quarter and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Acquired Revere non-accrual loans were $11.3 million. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Revere, the current quarter’s growth in non-accrual loans was primarily the result of three large relationships.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses was $163.5 million or 1.58% of outstanding loans and 205% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $85.8 million or 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020. The acquisition of Revere’s PCD loans resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $18.6 million, which did not affect the current quarter’s provision expense. The remaining growth in the allowance was attributable to the provision for credit losses during the current quarter.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased 53% compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the acquisition of Revere. The PPP program and its associated funding contributed a net of $5.5 million to net interest income for the quarter. The net interest margin declined to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the net $8.6 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.19%. Included in the current quarter is the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings. The effect of the accelerated amortization accounts for approximately 20 basis points in the current quarter’s net interest margin.

The provision for credit losses was $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses during the quarter reflects the results of the impact of economic developments during the quarter ($33.8 million), the initial allowance required on non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million) and various qualitative adjustments to the allowance ($3.6 million). The change in the portfolio mix adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income increased $6.4 million or 38% from the prior year quarter. Income from mortgage banking activities increased $5.2 million as a result of a high level of refinancing activity, while wealth management income increased $2.1 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. This growth more than compensated for the $1.4 million of the combined decline in service and bank card fees as compared to the prior year quarter as a result of the decline in consumer activity.

Non-interest expense grew 95% or $41.6 million from the prior year quarter. Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $22.5 million of the growth of non-interest expense. The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of the acquired FHLB borrowings. These prepayment penalties offset the impact of the accelerated amortization noted previous in the discussion on net interest income. Excluding the impact of these non-core expenses, the year-over-year growth rate would have been 27% as a result of the operational cost of the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased compensation expense related to the high level of mortgage loan originations and annual employee merit increases.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 43.85% for the current quarter as compared to 51.71% for the second quarter of 2019 and 54.76% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the second quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-GAAP revenue, at 50%, outpacing the non-GAAP non-interest expense growth of 27%.

Year to Date Results

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 25% or $32.9 million compared to the same period of 2019. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of the current year. Additionally, the income generated by the PPP program net of its associated funding contributed a net of $5.5 million to the growth in net interest income year-over-year. The net interest margin declined to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 3.58% for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the net $8.6 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.23%. Included in the current period is the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings. The effect of the accelerated amortization accounts for approximately 6 basis points in the net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $83.2 million as compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2019. The provision for credit losses under the CECL standard reflects the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the year ($53.8 million) and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million). The change in the portfolio mix and various qualitative adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income rose $7.6 million or 23% above prior year levels. Income from mortgage banking activities increased $5.3 million as a result of the high levels of refinancing activity and wealth management income increased $3.8 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. These increases more than offset declines in deposit and bank card fees and the reduction in BOLI income due to the absence of mortality income that occurred in 2019.

Non-interest expense increased 51% or $45.1 million for the first six months of 2020, compared to the first six months of 2019. Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $23.9 million of the growth of non-interest expense. The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties resulting from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate of 17%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation cost associated with the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased incentive expense related to the significant level of mortgage loan originations and annual employee merit increases.

The increase in the effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was the result of the impact of the amount of tax-advantaged income in proportion to the net loss before taxes as compared to the prior year period. Additionally, recent changes to tax laws expand the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current year.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year-to-date was 48.21% compared to 51.57% for the prior year period. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 24% rate of growth in non-GAAP revenue which outpaced the non-GAAP non-interest expense 16% rate of growth.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Operating earnings, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average tangible common equity. Operating earnings reflect net income exclusive of the provision for credit losses, merger and acquisition expense and the income and expense associated with the PPP program, in each case net of tax.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, % June 30, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 101,514 $ 66,185 53 % $ 165,848 $ 132,935 25 % Provision for credit losses 58,686 1,633 n.m 83,155 1,505 n.m Non-interest income 22,924 16,556 38 41,092 33,525 23 Non-interest expense 85,438 43,887 95 133,184 88,079 51 Income/ (loss) before income taxes (19,686 ) 37,221 (153 ) (9,399 ) 76,876 (112 ) Net income/ (loss) (14,338 ) 28,276 (151 ) (4,351 ) 58,593 (107 ) Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 61,454 $ 38,854 58 $ 97,664 $ 78,381 25 Return on average assets (0.45 ) % 1.37 % (0.08 ) % 1.43 % Return on average common equity (4.15 ) % 10.32 % (0.69 ) % 10.88 % Return on average tangible common equity (5.80 ) % 15.10 % (1.00 ) % 15.95 % Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.39 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 68.66 % 53.04 % 64.36 % 52.91 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 43.85 % 51.71 % 48.21 % 51.57 % Per share data: Basic net income/ (loss) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.79 (139 ) % $ (0.11 ) $ 1.64 (107 ) % Diluted net income/ (loss) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.79 (139 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 1.63 (107 ) Average fully diluted shares (3) 46,988,351 35,890,437 31 40,826,748 35,865,518 14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 - $ 0.60 $ 0.58 3 Book value per share 29.58 31.43 (6 ) 29.58 31.43 (6 ) Tangible book value per share (1) 20.61 21.54 (4 ) 20.61 21.54 (4 ) Outstanding shares 47,001,022 35,614,953 32 47,001,022 35,614,953 32 Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,424,652 $ 955,715 49 % $ 1,424,652 $ 955,715 49 % Loans 10,343,043 6,551,243 58 10,343,043 6,551,243 58 Interest-earning assets 12,447,146 7,713,364 61 12,447,146 7,713,364 61 Assets 13,290,447 8,398,519 58 13,290,447 8,398,519 58 Deposits 10,076,834 6,389,749 58 10,076,834 6,389,749 58 Interest-bearing liabilities 8,313,546 5,136,860 62 8,313,546 5,136,860 62 Stockholders' equity 1,390,093 1,119,445 24 1,390,093 1,119,445 24 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (4) 8.35 % 9.80 % 8.35 % 9.80 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.23 % 11.43 % 10.23 % 11.43 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 10.23 % 11.59 % 10.23 % 11.59 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 13.79 % 12.79 % 13.79 % 12.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) 7.52 % 9.54 % 7.52 % 9.54 % Average equity to average assets 10.78 % 13.25 % 11.67 % 13.12 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.58 % 0.82 % 1.58 % 0.82 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.77 % 0.58 % 0.77 % 0.58 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.61 % 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 204.56 % 143.33 % 204.56 % 143.33 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (6) (0.01 ) % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.03 % (1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Average fully diluted shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, exclude potential common shares that are antidilutive due to the net loss ﻿for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (4) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2020 (5) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (6) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income/ (loss) $ (14,338 ) $ 28,276 $ (4,351 ) $ 58,593 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense 22,454 - 23,908 - Income taxes/ (benefit) (5,348 ) 8,945 (5,048 ) 18,283 Provision for credit losses 58,686 1,633 83,155 1,505 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 61,454 $ 38,854 $ 97,664 $ 78,381 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 85,438 $ 43,887 $ 133,184 $ 88,079 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 124,438 $ 82,741 $ 206,940 $ 166,460 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 68.66 % 53.04 % 64.36 % 52.91 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 85,438 $ 43,887 $ 133,184 $ 88,079 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,998 483 2,598 974 Loss on FHLB redemption 5,928 - 5,928 - Merger and acquisition expense 22,454 - 23,908 - Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 55,058 $ 43,404 $ 100,750 $ 87,105 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 124,438 $ 82,741 $ 206,940 $ 166,460 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,325 1,209 2,433 2,450 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 212 5 381 5 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 125,551 $ 83,945 $ 208,992 $ 168,905 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 43.85 % 51.71 % 48.21 % 51.57 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,390,093 $ 1,119,445 $ 1,390,093 $ 1,119,445 Accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss (14,824 ) 3,565 (14,824 ) 3,565 Goodwill (370,547 ) (347,149 ) (370,547 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (36,143 ) (8,813 ) (36,143 ) (8,813 ) Tangible common equity $ 968,579 $ 767,048 $ 968,579 $ 767,048 Total assets $ 13,290,447 $ 8,398,519 $ 13,290,447 $ 8,398,519 Goodwill (370,547 ) (347,149 ) (370,547 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (36,143 ) (8,813 ) (36,143 ) (8,813 ) Tangible assets $ 12,883,757 $ 8,042,557 $ 12,883,757 $ 8,042,557 Tangible common equity ratio 7.52 % 9.54 % 7.52 % 9.54 % Outstanding common shares 47,001,022 35,614,953 47,001,022 35,614,953 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.61 $ 21.54 $ 20.61 $ 21.54







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP METRICS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating earnings (non-GAAP): Net income/ (loss) $ (14,338 ) $ 28,276 $ (4,351 ) $ 58,593 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Provision for credit losses - net of tax 43,750 1,217 61,992 1,122 Merger and acquisition expense - net of tax 16,739 - 17,823 - PPLF funding expense - net of tax 368 - 368 - Less non-GAAP adjustment: PPP interest income and net deferred fee - net of tax 4,483 - 4,483 - Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 42,036 $ 29,493 $ 71,349 $ 59,715 Operating earnings per share (non-GAAP): Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 46,988,351 35,890,437 40,826,748 35,865,518 Shares antidilutive due to net loss 539,473 - 504,266 - Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) 47,527,824 35,890,437 41,331,014 35,865,518 Earnings/ (loss) per diluted common share (GAAP) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.63 Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 0.82 $ 1.73 $ 1.66 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,903,156 $ 8,294,883 $ 10,799,840 $ 8,276,601 Average PPP loans 713,584 - 356,792 - Adjusted average assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,189,572 $ 8,294,883 $ 10,443,048 $ 8,276,601 Return on average assets (GAAP) (0.45 )% 1.37 % (0.08 )% 1.43 % Operating return on adjusted average assets (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.37 % 1.45 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders equity (GAAP) $ 1,390,544 $ 1,099,078 $ 1,260,298 $ 1,086,256 Average accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss (8,722 ) 8,244 (5,528 ) 11,285 Average goodwill (355,054 ) (347,149 ) (360,549 ) (347,149 ) Average other intangible assets, net (32,337 ) (9,123 ) (22,074 ) (9,367 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 994,431 $ 751,050 $ 872,147 $ 741,025 Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) (5.80 )% 15.10 % (1.00 )% 15.95 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.00 % 15.75 % 16.45 % 16.25 %







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 224,037 $ 82,469 $ 75,781 Federal funds sold 401 208 583 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 610,285 63,426 155,312 Cash and cash equivalents 834,723 146,103 231,676 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 68,765 53,701 50,511 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,355,799 1,073,333 901,025 Other equity securities 68,853 51,803 54,690 Total loans 10,343,043 6,705,232 6,551,243 Less: allowance for credit losses (163,481 ) (56,132 ) (54,024 ) Net loans 10,179,562 6,649,100 6,497,219 Premises and equipment, net 59,391 58,615 60,372 Other real estate owned 1,389 1,482 1,486 Accrued interest receivable 48,109 23,282 26,148 Goodwill 370,547 347,149 347,149 Other intangible assets, net 36,143 7,841 8,813 Other assets 267,166 216,593 219,430 Total assets $ 13,290,447 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,398,519 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,434,038 $ 1,892,052 $ 2,023,614 Interest-bearing deposits 6,642,796 4,548,267 4,366,135 Total deposits 10,076,834 6,440,319 6,389,749 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 988,605 213,605 150,604 Advances from FHLB 451,844 513,777 582,768 Subordinated debentures 230,301 209,406 37,353 Total borrowings 1,670,750 936,788 770,725 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 152,770 118,921 118,600 Total liabilities 11,900,354 7,496,028 7,279,074 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,001,022, 34,970,370 and 35,614,953 at June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 47,001 34,970 35,615 Additional paid in capital 843,876 586,622 608,006 Retained earnings 484,392 515,714 479,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) 14,824 (4,332 ) (3,565 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,390,093 1,132,974 1,119,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,290,447 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,398,519







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS) - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 106,279 $ 79,464 $ 182,161 $ 159,861 Interest on loans held for sale 405 381 696 573 Interest on deposits with banks 155 428 335 622 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 6,650 5,396 12,782 11,081 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,438 1,544 2,810 3,254 Interest on federal funds sold - 1 1 6 Total interest income 114,927 87,214 198,785 175,397 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 12,284 16,146 25,802 30,626 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 600 290 1,180 688 Interest on advances from FHLB (2,123 ) 4,103 1,022 10,167 Interest on subordinated debt 2,652 490 4,933 981 Total interest expense 13,413 21,029 32,937 42,462 Net interest income 101,514 66,185 165,848 132,935 Provision for credit losses 58,686 1,633 83,155 1,505 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,828 64,552 82,693 131,430 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 212 5 381 5 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,223 2,442 3,476 4,749 Mortgage banking activities 8,426 3,270 11,459 6,133 Wealth management income 7,604 5,539 14,570 10,775 Insurance agency commissions 1,188 1,265 3,317 3,165 Income from bank owned life insurance 809 654 1,454 1,843 Bank card fees 1,257 1,467 2,577 2,719 Other income 2,205 1,914 3,858 4,136 Total non-interest income 22,924 16,556 41,092 33,525 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 34,297 25,489 62,350 51,465 Occupancy expense of premises 5,991 4,760 10,572 9,991 Equipment expenses 3,219 2,712 5,970 5,288 Marketing 729 887 1,918 1,830 Outside data services 2,169 1,962 3,751 3,740 FDIC insurance 1,378 1,084 1,860 2,220 Amortization of intangible assets 1,998 483 2,598 974 Merger and acquisition expense 22,454 - 23,908 - Professional fees and services 1,840 1,634 3,666 2,879 Other expenses 11,363 4,876 16,591 9,692 Total non-interest expense 85,438 43,887 133,184 88,079 Income/ (loss) before income taxes (19,686 ) 37,221 (9,399 ) 76,876 Income tax expense/ (benefit) (5,348 ) 8,945 (5,048 ) 18,283 Net income/ (loss) $ (14,338 ) $ 28,276 $ (4,351 ) $ 58,593 Net Income/ (Loss) Per Share Amounts: Basic net income/ (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.64 Diluted net income/ (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.63 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.60 $ 0.58







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 116,252 $ 84,966 $ 86,539 $ 88,229 $ 88,423 $ 89,424 Interest expense 13,413 19,524 19,807 20,292 21,029 21,433 Tax-equivalent net interest income 102,839 65,442 66,732 67,937 67,394 67,991 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,325 1,108 1,149 1,147 1,209 1,241 Provision (credit) for credit losses 58,686 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Non-interest income 22,924 18,168 19,224 18,573 16,556 16,969 Non-interest expense 85,438 47,746 46,081 44,925 43,887 44,192 Income/ (loss) before income taxes (19,686 ) 10,287 37,071 38,914 37,221 39,655 Income tax expense/ (benefit) (5,348 ) 300 8,614 9,531 8,945 9,338 Net income/ (loss) $ (14,338 ) $ 9,987 $ 28,457 $ 29,383 $ 28,276 $ 30,317 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 61,454 $ 36,210 $ 39,674 $ 40,802 $ 38,854 $ 39,527 Return on average assets (0.45 )% 0.46 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity (4.15 )% 3.55 % 9.93 % 10.38 % 10.32 % 11.46 % Return on average tangible common equity (5.80 )% 5.36 % 14.39 % 15.13 % 15.10 % 16.82 % Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 68.66 % 57.87 % 54.34 % 52.63 % 53.04 % 52.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 43.85 % 54.76 % 51.98 % 50.95 % 51.71 % 51.44 % Per Share Data: Basic net income/ (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Diluted net income/ (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Average fully diluted shares 46,988,351 35,057,190 35,773,246 35,900,102 35,890,437 35,806,459 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 212 $ 169 $ 57 $ 15 $ 5 $ - Service charges on deposit accounts 1,223 2,253 2,427 2,516 2,442 2,307 Mortgage banking activities 8,426 3,033 4,170 4,408 3,270 2,863 Wealth management income 7,604 6,966 6,401 5,493 5,539 5,236 Insurance agency commissions 1,188 2,129 1,331 2,116 1,265 1,900 Income from bank owned life insurance 809 645 660 662 654 1,189 Bank card fees 1,257 1,320 1,435 1,462 1,467 1,252 Other income 2,205 1,653 2,743 1,901 1,914 2,222 Total Non-interest Income $ 22,924 $ 18,168 $ 19,224 $ 18,573 $ 16,556 $ 16,969 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 34,297 $ 28,053 $ 26,251 $ 26,234 $ 25,489 $ 25,976 Occupancy expense of premises 5,991 4,581 4,663 4,816 4,760 5,231 Equipment expenses 3,219 2,751 2,791 2,641 2,712 2,576 Marketing 729 1,189 1,085 1,541 887 943 Outside data services 2,169 1,582 1,854 1,973 1,962 1,778 FDIC insurance 1,378 482 123 (83 ) 1,084 1,136 Amortization of intangible assets 1,998 600 481 491 483 491 Merger and acquisition expense 22,454 1,454 948 364 - - Professional fees and services 1,840 1,826 2,553 1,546 1,634 1,245 Other expenses 11,363 5,228 5,332 5,402 4,876 4,816 Total Non-interest Expense $ 85,438 $ 47,746 $ 46,081 $ 44,925 $ 43,887 $ 44,192 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,211,745 $ 1,116,512 $ 1,149,327 $ 1,199,275 $ 1,241,081 $ 1,249,968 Residential construction loans 169,050 149,573 146,279 150,692 171,106 176,388 Commercial AD&C loans 997,423 643,114 684,010 678,906 658,709 688,939 Commercial investor real estate loans 3,581,778 2,241,240 2,169,156 2,036,021 1,994,027 1,962,879 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,601,803 1,305,682 1,288,677 1,278,505 1,224,986 1,216,713 Commercial business loans 2,222,810 813,525 801,019 772,619 772,158 769,660 Consumer loans 558,434 453,346 466,764 480,530 489,176 505,443 Total loans 10,343,043 6,722,992 6,705,232 6,596,548 6,551,243 6,569,990 Allowance for credit losses (163,481 ) (85,800 ) (56,132 ) (54,992 ) (54,024 ) (53,089 ) Loans held for sale 68,765 67,114 53,701 78,821 50,511 24,998 Investment securities 1,424,652 1,250,560 1,125,136 946,210 955,715 987,299 Interest-earning assets 12,447,146 8,222,589 7,947,703 7,742,138 7,713,364 7,648,654 Total assets 13,290,447 8,929,602 8,629,002 8,437,538 8,398,519 8,327,900 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,434,038 1,939,937 1,892,052 2,081,435 2,023,614 1,813,708 Total deposits 10,076,834 6,593,874 6,440,319 6,493,899 6,389,749 6,224,523 Customer repurchase agreements 143,579 125,305 138,605 126,008 150,604 122,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,313,546 5,732,349 5,485,055 5,093,265 5,136,860 5,297,108 Total stockholders' equity 1,390,093 1,116,334 1,132,974 1,140,041 1,119,445 1,095,848 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,208,566 $ 1,139,786 $ 1,169,623 $ 1,215,132 $ 1,244,086 $ 1,230,319 Residential construction loans 162,978 145,266 149,690 162,196 174,095 189,720 Commercial AD&C loans 969,251 659,494 695,817 651,905 686,282 676,205 Commercial investor real estate loans 3,448,882 2,202,461 2,092,478 1,982,979 1,960,919 1,964,699 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,681,674 1,285,257 1,274,782 1,258,000 1,215,632 1,207,799 Commercial business loans 1,899,264 819,133 765,159 786,150 756,594 780,318 Consumer loans 575,734 465,314 477,572 486,865 505,235 515,644 Total loans 9,946,349 6,716,711 6,625,121 6,543,227 6,542,843 6,564,704 Loans held for sale 53,312 35,030 50,208 61,870 37,121 17,846 Investment securities 1,398,586 1,179,084 1,002,692 941,048 964,863 1,010,940 Interest-earning assets 11,921,132 7,994,618 7,859,836 7,690,629 7,619,240 7,627,187 Total assets 12,903,156 8,699,342 8,542,837 8,370,789 8,294,883 8,258,116 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,007,222 1,797,227 1,927,063 1,909,884 1,796,802 1,682,720 Total deposits 9,614,176 6,433,694 6,459,551 6,405,762 6,247,409 5,952,942 Customer repurchase agreements 144,050 135,652 126,596 138,736 141,865 129,059 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,326,909 5,612,056 5,326,303 5,202,876 5,269,209 5,403,946 Total stockholders' equity 1,390,544 1,130,051 1,136,824 1,123,185 1,099,078 1,073,291 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 10.78 % 12.99 % 13.31 % 13.42 % 13.25 % 13.00 % Investment securities to earning assets 11.45 % 15.21 % 14.16 % 12.22 % 12.39 % 12.91 % Loans to earning assets 83.10 % 81.76 % 84.37 % 85.20 % 84.93 % 85.90 % Loans to assets 77.82 % 75.29 % 77.71 % 78.18 % 78.00 % 78.89 % Loans to deposits 102.64 % 101.96 % 104.11 % 101.58 % 102.53 % 105.55 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 8.35 % 8.78 % 9.70 % 9.96 % 9.80 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 10.23 % 11.06 % 11.37 % 11.43 % 11.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 10.23 % 11.21 % 11.52 % 11.59 % 11.35 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 13.79 % 14.09 % 14.85 % 12.70 % 12.79 % 12.54 % Book value per share $ 29.58 $ 32.68 $ 32.40 $ 32.00 $ 31.43 $ 30.82 Outstanding shares 47,001,022 34,164,672 34,970,370 35,625,822 35,614,953 35,557,110 (1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2020







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial business $ - $ - $ - $ 17 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - - - - - Commercial investor real estate 775 - - 1,201 1,248 - Commercial owner occupied real estate 515 - - - - 90 Consumer - - - - - - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 138 8 - - - 221 Residential construction - - - - - - Total loans 90 days past due 1,428 8 - 1,218 1,248 311 Non-accrual loans: Commercial business 20,246 10,834 8,450 6,393 7,083 8,013 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C 2,957 829 829 829 1,990 3,306 Commercial investor real estate 26,482 17,770 8,437 8,454 6,409 6,071 Commercial owner occupied real estate 6,729 4,074 4,148 3,810 3,766 5,992 Consumer 7,800 5,596 4,107 4,561 4,439 4,081 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 11,724 12,271 12,661 12,574 10,625 9,704 Residential construction - - - - - 156 Total non-accrual loans 75,938 51,374 38,632 36,621 34,312 37,323 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,553 2,575 2,636 2,287 2,133 2,479 Total non-performing loans 79,919 53,957 41,268 40,126 37,693 40,113 Other assets and real estate owned (OREO) 1,389 1,416 1,482 1,482 1,486 1,410 Total non-performing assets $ 81,308 $ 55,373 $ 42,750 $ 41,608 $ 39,179 $ 41,523 For the Quarter Ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 51,374 $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 $ 33,583 Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual - 13,084 - - - - Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - - - - (195 ) - Non-accrual balances charged-off (162 ) (575 ) (454 ) (705 ) (604 ) (227 ) Net payments or draws (1,881 ) (1,860 ) (2,916 ) (2,903 ) (5,517 ) (1,786 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 27,289 2,369 5,381 6,015 3,396 6,202 Non-accrual loans brought current (682 ) (276 ) - (98 ) (91 ) (449 ) Balance at end of period $ 75,938 $ 51,374 $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 85,800 $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 $ 53,486 Transition impact of adopting ASC 326 - 2,983 - - - - Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans - 2,762 - - - - Initial allowance on acquired Revere PCD loans 18,628 - - - - - Provision (credit) for credit losses 58,686 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial business (463 ) 108 15 389 735 7 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - - (224 ) (4 ) - Commercial investor real estate (4 ) - (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) Commercial owner occupied real estate - - - - - - Consumer 86 107 241 187 (18 ) 182 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 15 333 264 209 (10 ) 89 Residential construction (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) (367 ) 546 515 556 698 269 Balance at end of period $ 163,481 $ 85,800 $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.61 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.61 % 0.62 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.58 % 1.28 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 204.56 % 159.02 % 136.02 % 137.05 % 143.33 % 132.35 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 )% 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 %







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,208,566 $ 11,259 3.73 % $ 1,244,086 $ 11,971 3.85 % Residential construction loans 162,978 1,691 4.17 174,095 1,873 4.32 Total mortgage loans 1,371,544 12,950 3.78 1,418,181 13,844 3.91 Commercial AD&C loans 969,251 10,886 4.52 686,282 10,268 6.00 Commercial investor real estate loans 3,448,882 38,426 4.48 1,960,919 24,357 4.98 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,681,674 19,794 4.73 1,215,632 14,840 4.90 Commercial business loans 1,899,264 19,426 4.11 756,594 10,321 5.47 Total commercial loans 7,999,071 88,532 4.45 4,619,427 59,786 5.19 Consumer loans 575,734 5,341 3.73 505,235 6,335 5.03 Total loans (2) 9,946,349 106,823 4.32 6,542,843 79,965 4.90 Loans held for sale 53,312 405 3.04 37,121 381 4.11 Taxable securities 1,164,490 7,045 2.42 744,701 5,689 3.06 Tax-exempt securities (3) 234,096 1,824 3.12 220,162 1,959 3.56 Total investment securities (4) 1,398,586 8,869 2.54 964,863 7,648 3.17 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 522,469 155 0.12 73,793 428 2.32 Federal funds sold 416 - 0.10 620 1 0.60 Total interest-earning assets 11,921,132 116,252 3.92 7,619,240 88,423 4.65 Less: allowance for credit losses (118,863 ) (53,068 ) Cash and due from banks 181,991 66,031 Premises and equipment, net 60,545 60,871 Other assets 858,351 601,809 Total assets $ 12,903,156 $ 8,294,883 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,067,487 457 0.17 % $ 747,343 460 0.25 % Regular savings deposits 367,191 73 0.08 332,796 118 0.14 Money market savings deposits 2,890,842 3,396 0.47 1,690,413 6,589 1.56 Time deposits 2,281,434 8,358 1.47 1,680,055 8,979 2.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,606,954 12,284 0.75 4,450,607 16,146 1.46 Other borrowings 713,965 600 0.34 157,499 290 0.74 Advances from FHLB 775,767 (2,123 ) (1.08 ) 623,727 4,103 2.64 Subordinated debentures 230,223 2,652 4.61 37,376 490 5.25 Total borrowings 1,719,955 1,129 0.27 818,602 4,883 2.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,326,909 13,413 0.65 5,269,209 21,029 1.60 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,007,222 1,796,802 Other liabilities 178,481 129,794 Stockholders' equity 1,390,544 1,099,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,903,156 $ 8,294,883 Net interest income and spread $ 102,839 3.27 % $ 67,394 3.05 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,325 1,209 Net interest income $ 101,514 $ 66,185 Interest income/earning assets 3.92 % 4.65 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.45 1.11 Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.54 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.3 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes investments that are exempt from federal and state taxes. (4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





