Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,848 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $1,741,000 compared to approximately $1,779,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $38,000, or 2.1%. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination points charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders, as well as lower demand for new loans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, approximately $1,490,000 and $1,487,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $251,000 and $292,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $1,097,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.63 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,084,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.66 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to the decrease in interest expense, offset by the decrease in revenue.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $3,452,000 compared to approximately $3,567,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $115,000, or 3.2%. The decrease in revenues were primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination points charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders, as well as lower demand for new loans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, revenues of approximately $2,964,000 and $2,990,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $488,000 and $577,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $2,113,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.64 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $2,205,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.66 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and the increase in general and administrative expenses, offset by the decrease in interest expense.
     
As of June 30, 2020, total stockholders' equity was approximately $32,852,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “We hope that the worst is behind us, yet, the level of uncertainty about the future is still high. The COVID-19 is a reality test for our underwriting skills and performance, and so far, I’m proud to say – we are passing! Although we have dealt, and still are dealing with, some COVID-19 related issues, at this point we consider them manageable, minor and immaterial. I believe that based on our underwriting skills and performance, we belong to a selective group of REITs that did not pause or substantially reduce dividends. Further, due to the hard work and devotion of our team, we managed to approximately match the results of the same quarter a year ago.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, our belief that the COVID-19 pandemic was a reality test for our underwriting skills and performance and so far we believe we are passing, our belief that the COVID-19 related issues, at this point, are manageable, minor and immaterial and that based on our underwriting skills and performance, and our belief that we belong to a selective group of REITs that did not pause or substantially reduce dividends, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets                
Loans receivable   $ 55,857,217     $ 53,485,014  
Interest receivable on loans     770,628       675,996  
Cash     194,026       118,407  
Other assets     118,909       53,218  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     64,506       87,754  
Deferred financing costs     37,026       22,637  
Total assets   $ 57,042,312     $ 54,443,026  
                 
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Liabilities:                
Line of credit   $ 18,076,228     $ 15,232,993  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $434,870 and $472,413)      5,565,130       5,527,587  
Deferred origination fees     361,632       322,119  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     119,808       151,823  
Operating lease liability     67,577       91,025  
Other liabilities     ---       15,000  
Dividends payable     ---       1,159,061  
Total liabilities     24,190,375       22,499,608  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued     ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058 issued; 9,626,845 and 9,658,844 outstanding, respectively     9,882       9,882  
Additional paid-in capital     33,150,564       33,144,032  
Treasury stock, at cost – 255,213 and 223,214 shares     (771,559 )     (619,688 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     463,050       (590,808 )
Total stockholders’ equity     32,851,937       31,943,418  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 57,042,312     $ 54,443,026  
         


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended June 30,		 Six Months
Ended June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest income from loans $ 1,490,395   $ 1,487,117   $ 2,963,940   $ 2,990,202  
Origination fees   250,791     292,253     488,233     577,227  
Total revenue   1,741,186     1,779,370     3,452,173     3,567,429  
         
Operating costs and expenses:        
Interest and amortization of debt service costs   326,247     387,511     678,689     766,393  
Referral fees   1,386     625     1,928     2,708  
General and administrative expenses   318,726     309,619     663,507     598,356  
Total operating costs and expenses   646,359     697,755     1,344,124     1,367,457  
Income from operations   1,094,827     1,081,615     2,108,049     2,199,972  
Other income   3,000     3,000     6,000     6,000  
Income before income tax expense   1,097,827     1,084,615     2,114,049     2,205,972  
Income tax expense   (645 )   (572 )   (645 )   (572 )
Net income $ 1,097,182   $ 1,084,043   $ 2,113,404   $ 2,205,400  
         
Basic and diluted net income per common
   share outstanding:		        
--Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.22   $ 0.23  
--Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.22   $ 0.23  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
--Basic   9,628,405     9,659,317     9,640,146     9,657,557  
--Diluted   9,628,405     9,661,620     9,640,146     9,659,897  
                         


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Stock Retained
Earnings		 Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, April 1, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,147,298 249,823 $ (750,724 ) $   425,414   $   32,831,870  
Purchase of treasury shares       5,390   (20,835 )     (20,835 )
Non - cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends paid             (1,059,546 )   (1,059,546 )
Net income             1,097,182     1,097,182  
Balance, June 30, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,150,564 255,213 $ (771,559 ) $ 463,050   $ 32,851,937  

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Stock Retained  
Earnings 		Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, April 1, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,134,235 219,214 $ (595,878 ) $ 672,556   $   33,220,794  
Purchase of treasury shares       4,000   (23,810 )     (23,810 )
Non - cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends paid             (1,159,438 )   (1,159,438 )
Net income             1,084,043     1,084,043  
Balance, June 30, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,137,501 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $   597,161   $ 33,124,855  

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020    

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit
(Retained Earnings) 		Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,144,032 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $   (590,808 ) $  31,943,418  
Non - cash compensation       6,532         6,532  
Purchase of treasury shares       31,999   (151,871 )     (151,871 )
Dividends paid             (1,059,546 )   (1,059,546 )
Net income             2,113,404     2,113,404  
Balance, June 30, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,150,564 255,213 $ (771,559 ) $ 463,050   $ 32,851,937  

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019    

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital		 Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit
(Retained Earnings) 		Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $ 9,874 $ 33,110,536 218,214 $ (590,234 ) $ (448,801 ) $   32,081,375  
Exercise of options 7,000     7   20,433         20,440  
Purchase of treasury shares       5,000   (29,454 )     (29,454 )
Non – cash compensation       6,532         6,532  
Dividends paid             (1,159,438 )   (1,159,438 )
Net income             2,205,400        2,205,400    
Balance, June 30, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,137,501 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $   597,161   $ 33,124,855  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

        Six Months
Ended June 30,
           2020        2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:                    
Net income       $ 2,113,404     $ 2,205,400  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by 
  operating activities -		                    
Amortization of deferred financing costs         50,256       47,244  
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability         (200 )     ---  
Depreciation         548       815  
Non-cash compensation expense         6,532       6,532  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                    
Interest receivable on loans         (124,303 )     (76,123 )
Other assets         (65,316 )     (55,243 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses         (32,015 )     (60,927 )
Deferred origination fees         39,513       (8,233 )
Net cash provided by operating activities         1,988,419       2,059,465  
                     
Cash flows from investing activities:                    
Issuance of short term loans         (21,798,160 )     (24,697,965 )
Collections received from loans         19,455,628       23,622,125  
Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable         (15,000 )     ---  
Purchase of fixed assets         (923 )     ---  
Net cash used in investing activities         (  2,358,455 )     (  1,075,840 )
                     
Cash flows from financing activities:                    
Proceeds from line of credit, net         2,843,235       1,115,656  
Dividends paid         (2,218,607 )     (2,318,155 )
Purchase of treasury shares         (151,871 )     (29,454 )
Deferred financing costs incurred         (27,102 )     ---  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options         ---       20,440  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities         445,655       (1,211,513 )
                     
Net increase (decrease) in cash         75,619       (227,888 )
Cash, beginning of period         118,407       355,057  
Cash, end of period       $ 194,026     $ 127,169  
                     
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:                    
Taxes paid during the period       $ 645     $ 572  
Interest paid during the period       $ 650,130     $ 733,160  
Operating leases paid during the period       $ 27,227     $ 25,584  
                     
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:                    
Establishment of right-of-use asset and operating lease liability       $ ---     $ 135,270  
Interest receivable converted to loans receivable in connection with forbearance agreements       $ 29,671     $ ---  
                     

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. 

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.