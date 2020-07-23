DAFM statement

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has become aware of a number of phone calls to farmers from a person purporting to represent the Department, seeking bank details. They state that they need these details to allegedly offer refunds or seek due payments. This Department never seeks bank details or any other personal information by phone or by text message.

If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from this Department and seeking this type of information, please do not share your information. None of our staff will mind you taking their name and ringing back on one of the official numbers listed on our website – do not use the number such a caller gives you. You can also report such phone calls to our Quality Service Unit us at 076 1064468.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the Gardaí.

It is important to point out that these types of scams do not involve this Department’s systems or security, they are designed to get your bank details.

ENDS

Date Released: 23 July 2020