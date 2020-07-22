Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,850 in the last 365 days.

PRESENTATION OF GOVERNMENT’S STIMULUS PACKAGE ASSISTANCE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS

SAMOA, July 22 - (MINISTRY OF FINANCE); As announced in Parliament in May 2020, the Government of Samoa extends its financial assistance as part of the Phase II of its COVID-19 Stimulus Package to select non-profit organizations within the country who work towards providing support services to citizens deemed as most vulnerable.

The Government of Samoa understands that these organizations rely heavily on donations from the general public to finance their operations and that these resources may have trickled or completely stopped during these difficult times as the world copes with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic.

These organisations include: • Mapuifagalele • SVSG • Goshen Trust • Faataua Le Ola • Nuanua o le Alofa • Loto Taumafai • Senese Institute • Divine Mercy • Aoga Fiamalamalama and the • Cancer Society

It is intended that the assistance provided will ensure that these organizations continue their services to their clients who may find that they need assistance even more during these unprecedented times.

The Government of Samoa continues to support and commend the efforts of these non-government organizations in their services to the nation and to its citizens. The assistance disbursed today represents approximately 70% of the total Government provision and the opportunity therefore to request for assistance under this package remains open and will be subject to criterias as laid out within the usual Government of Samoa policy processes.

–Ends-

July 23, 2020

You just read:

PRESENTATION OF GOVERNMENT’S STIMULUS PACKAGE ASSISTANCE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.