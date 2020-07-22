PRESENTATION OF GOVERNMENT’S STIMULUS PACKAGE ASSISTANCE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS

SAMOA, July 22 - (MINISTRY OF FINANCE); As announced in Parliament in May 2020, the Government of Samoa extends its financial assistance as part of the Phase II of its COVID-19 Stimulus Package to select non-profit organizations within the country who work towards providing support services to citizens deemed as most vulnerable.

The Government of Samoa understands that these organizations rely heavily on donations from the general public to finance their operations and that these resources may have trickled or completely stopped during these difficult times as the world copes with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic.

These organisations include: • Mapuifagalele • SVSG • Goshen Trust • Faataua Le Ola • Nuanua o le Alofa • Loto Taumafai • Senese Institute • Divine Mercy • Aoga Fiamalamalama and the • Cancer Society

It is intended that the assistance provided will ensure that these organizations continue their services to their clients who may find that they need assistance even more during these unprecedented times.

The Government of Samoa continues to support and commend the efforts of these non-government organizations in their services to the nation and to its citizens. The assistance disbursed today represents approximately 70% of the total Government provision and the opportunity therefore to request for assistance under this package remains open and will be subject to criterias as laid out within the usual Government of Samoa policy processes.

July 23, 2020