DLT Resolution Secures Yet Another Additional Public Sector Union with its Vote YourChoice™ - Secure Online and Remote Voting Application

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, is pleased to announce another new Union customer for its Proprietary Vote YourChoice™ application through its wholly owned, Union Strategies Inc. (”USI”) subsidiary.



This new client is another Canadian Union in the Public sector. The selling proposition that closed the deal was the Proprietary System that USI has developed to provide electronic election services for the first time.

USI again used its deep domain knowledge of all things Union to modify the bylaws of its new customer to facilitate the change to paperless voting.

“We are very excited about this step into the future of voting,” said Fred Vecchio of Union Strategies. “It saves our customers a tremendous amount of time and money whilst providing the utmost of voter security.” Commenting further, “This continued acceptance and seamless deployment of our Vote YourChoice™ application leads us to believe the application is ripe for transcending new markets outside Unions.” To this end, John S. Wilkes, President and CEO of DLTI, added, “Vote YourChoice™ has been mission tested. We are prepared to cast our net further to include other vertical markets.”

As always, USI intends to introduce this new customer to DLT Resolution and USI’s other products as it gains familiarity with the needs of the Union.

About Vote YourChoice™ - Secure Online and Remote Voting

Addressing an ever-growing demand for online and remote voting for all types of public and private elections and voting requirements. This requirement is now, more than ever, a fundamental change in the way people are able to cast their ballot and maintain physical distancing requirements. This remote ability is also estimated to increase voter participation by 18% to 35%. Applications include union elections and voting, condominium corporation voting, publicly traded company voting, municipal and provincial elections to name but a few applications globally. learn more…

Vote YourChoice™ - Union Strategies for membership voting

Union Strategies provides Unions with a solution that is secure, cost-effective and integrates with individual Union locals’ requirements. Through running elections on the USI platform, members will feel confident that their votes are processed by a neutral third party and in a transparent manner due in part to our unique voter-verified audit trail. Unions can also count on our support team as a virtual part of its elections staff. learn more…

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records. Learn more at: DLTResolution.com and DLTTelecom.com.

About Union Strategies Inc. (USI)

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company’s suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered “mid-market” in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2020. Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “company” or “Company” refers to DLT Resolution Incorporated and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. DLT Resolution may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). DLT Resolution undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing within this communication is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Source: DLT Resolution Inc.

Contact:

Fred Vecchio

President

Union Strategies Inc.

(647) 776-0950 ext. 874

87 Caster Avenue, Woodbridge ON, L4L 5Z2

UnionStrategiesinc.com

DLTTelecom.com

1 800-463-5465