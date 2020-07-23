Independent Angola adopts first criminal Procedure Code

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 23 - National Assembly unanimously approved a new Criminal Procedure Code during the 11th ordinary plenary session held Wednesday in Luanda.,

The new Criminal Code, which scraps that of the 1929-Portuguese colonial era, had been under debate in the specialty committees since November 2019.

As part of the justice reform programme, the Code which went to the Parliament for general approval, marks the culmination of ten years of “deep work and concertation”, said the Angolan Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz.

The minister mentioned the “speed-up and efficiency”, the “clear definition of the competences”, among the gains of the reform.

Still in terms of innovations, the Angolan Justice and Human Rights minister stressed the substantial improvement in the regime of procedural guarantees for the defence of individual freedom, with stress to a more rigorous treatment of the provision of habeas corpus.

The new Code of Criminal Procedure, which comes into force 90 days after its approval, contains 18 titles, 50 chapters, 37 sections, 13 subsections and 604 articles.