3 layers face mask versus 5 layers face mask, which one is better?
There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all follow international standards. We chose Dony mask because they fulfill Japan's market needs & the manufacturing system meets our standard.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In updated research-backed guidelines to be released recently, the World Health Organization says fabric masks can help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in settings where physical distancing is difficult.
— Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO of JJFT, a fashion and textile group
Individuals using fabric face masks tend to be more comfortable and breathable. They are also reusable and therefore more convenient. There are thousands of cotton face masks on the market to be chosen.
However, it is difficult for decision making on how many layers of cotton face masks we should buy?
Excerpt from Dony Mask's interview about mask quality:
3 layers or 5 layers face masks for the best reusable cotton face masks?
Most of our customers are always reluctant to make decisions on 3 layers or 5 layers face masks they should put in their order. As part of its latest guidelines, it is specified that the masks should have three particular layers, and should be worn and cleaned properly.
The outer layer of the mask should have a water-resistant fabric. The inner layer should be water-absorbent and the middle layer should act as a filter. You need to make sure that the mask fits you properly and you avoid touching the outside surface of it when outside.
DONY cotton face masks serve all the suggestions in the guideline and more than that. Let's have a close look at what this cotton face mask exporter from Vietnam has.
We now know that the main way the novel coronavirus is spread is through respiratory droplets: tiny bits of spit and other materials that are expelled from your mouth and nose when you sneeze, cough, talk or breathe.
The DONY cotton face mask third layer is water-absorbent and prevents bacteria developing. The mask can physically block these droplets from travelling further than your face.
The middle layer in the DONY cotton face mask has 3 sub-layers serving as filters. In a normal cotton face mask, it is only found in one filter layer in the middle. But here, it is 3 times filtering. And it is reusable after 30 washing times while maintaining 99.99% filtering feature.
There were some lab tests on performance of disposable surgical masks and reusable one and it was come to conclusion that both perform well for both breathability and blocking respiratory droplets.
Depending on the material, both kinds of masks can be equally effective and safe. However, disposable masks are designed for only one time wearing and to be put in a trash bin. Recently, some environmental lovers and organizations are raising concerns on piles of disposal face masks to be treated before buried underground, which isn’t great from an environmental perspective. It is better to choose a reusable cotton face mask.
There are lots of ways to contact infectious droplets, touching a surface where droplets have landed, or having droplets land on your eyes, lips or even inhale.
On the front layer of the DONY cotton face mask, it is water-resistant fabric. It gives no chance for infectious droplets directly contacting your mouth and nose.
We strongly recommend the end user to only touch the elastic loop whenever they try on or take off our face mask. As we don’t know if there are any droplets already landed on the front layer while they are in the public area.
DONY reusable cotton face masks, enough standard with 3 layers:
Following the guideline from the World Health Organization, the reusable cotton face mask only needs 3 layers to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, we would like to re-emphasize that DONY reusable cotton face mask has 3 layers and 3 filter layers in the middle.
It is triple protection and reusable up to 30 washing times. You can place an order for these high-quality cotton face masks from DONY Garment Company, the best cotton face mask exporter from Vietnam.
Our daily production output is 275 000 pieces of cotton face masks.
Let Dony face mask support on preventing the spread of Covid-19 and let DONY Garment Company boost up your business.
