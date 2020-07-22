Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Dates for Virtual Job Fair series announced

Montpelier – As a part of services the Vermont Department of Labor continues to provide Vermonters amidst COVID-19, the Department has announced a series of Virtual Job Fair events starting on Thursday, July 23.

Through this series of Virtual Job Fairs, the Department of Labor will highlight local employers, and allow job seeking Vermonters to ask questions directly to employers and learn more about local career opportunities. More information about Virtual Job Fairs can be found below:

#Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fairs

Details on Events:

Dates and Featured Regions
  • July 23: Newport, St. Johnsbury, and others in Northeast VT
  • July 30: Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, and others in Southwest VT
  • August 6: Burlington, St. Albans, and others in Northwest VT
  • August 13: Brattleboro, Springfield, and others in Southeast VT
  • August 20: Montpelier, Morrisville, White River Jct., and others in Central VT

Job Seekers may register for more information about Virtual Job Fairs at https://bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair. Employers interested in taking part, or in learning more about virtual services, may contact the Department of Labor by emailing Hiring2DayVT@vermont.gov.

Previous job fair events have been uploaded to the Department’s YouTube Channel, and may be viewed here: https://bit.ly/VTLabor-Youtube.

More information and updates on the Department of Labor, can be found at labor.vermont.gov.

 

###

