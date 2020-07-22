Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 22, 2020 declared the quarterly dividend of 8.75¢ per share payable on September 1, 2020 to common share record holders as of August 10, 2020.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 183 funeral homes in 28 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email
InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.

