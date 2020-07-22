Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- Danbury, CT, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2020 year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

To access the conference call, dial 877-705-2976 (or 201-689-8798 for international participants), and enter Meeting Number 13707073. For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company's website for at least 60 days.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Matt McNulty
Vice President, Finance
IR@ethanallen.com

