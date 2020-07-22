Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather, Flood Threats Throughout The Weekend

July 22, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as a tropical development in the Gulf is expected to impact parts of Texas this weekend. The storm may lead to dangerous flash flooding, especially in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country. The Governor is also preparing state resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall.

"I urge Texans across the state to monitor the weather in their area and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall," said Governor Abbott. "As this tropical disturbance approaches Texas, we are taking several precautionary steps to prepare resources for our communities, and we will continue to monitor and proactively respond to any developments."

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the State Operations Center (SOC) continue to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with the National Weather Service and their West Gulf River Forecast Center. TDEM also continues to coordinate with the Texas Emergency Management Council and is prepared to provide state resources and assistance to local leaders as requested.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.