The Adam Olsen Team: Millennial Power Broker & Associates

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it, most realtors do very little to sell your home. If you’ve ever been through the process of selling your home and found it difficult to do so, you’ve likely wondered what your realtor is actually doing to sell your property. For sellers, this can be an incredibly frustrating experience, especially when you’ve agreed to pay them thousands of dollars for the pleasure.



That is most certainly not the case when you work with the Adam Olsen Team, however. You can forget about the days you’ve spent chasing a single realtor looking for an update, or worrying if you’ve taken the wrong advice. The Adam Olsen Team has changed all the doubt that comes with choosing a realtor because you don’t get a single agent, you get a team of specialists who work together to sell your home.



Why the Adam Olsen Team?

The Adam Olsen Team have over 35 years of combined expertise dedicated to providing you with the best service possible to produce the best outcome, and they have the accolades to prove it.

They are ranked as the #1 Real Estate Team on Social Media and Online Marketing in Texas, and #6 overall for the whole of North America by Property Spark. In an age where every new property search starts online, you simply can’t afford to partner with a realtor who still hasn’t grasped the basics of social media and digital marketing.

They ranked in the Houston Association of Realtors Top 30 (YTD for 2020), #1 in Walker County for Total Sales in 2019, and #15 overall for total sales in Texas by REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. It’s safe to say, they know what they doing when they agree to sell your home!

Who is Adam Olsen?

Adam has built an incredible team at a young age, and is now making a difference in people’s lives all across Texas. He has faith in his team and it shows, they are raved about in the local community and have nothing but five-star reviews, a feat that should be the norm in real estate, but unfortunately, is not.

Adam regularly participates in business seminars across the U.S, sharing platforms with such entrepreneurial greats as co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, the CEO of K Swiss, Barney Waters, and many others. His views on leadership and team building have won him plaudits across the country.

Not only does Adam understand real estate, Adam knows Texas and the community he and his team serve. He has extensive knowledge of ranches and ranching, luxury homes, land developments, and of course, residential family homes. He and his team’s experience is comprehensive across all areas of real estate.

The Adam Olsen Team: Growing Fast

Why has this team seen so much success where others haven’t? It’s simple. The Adam Olsen Team has been built on one premise: that you, the client, deserves the finest service and the highest quality experience possible. Their focus is on you. So many realtors forget that it’s the experience of buying or selling a home that makes a lasting impression – that’s why the Adam Olsen team has become the go-to realtor in the area.

The Adam Olsen Team currently has offices in Houston, Huntsville, and Waco and are expanding into Conroe and Bryan/College Station in the very near future. The Adam Olsen Team aren’t prepared to relax or let up – they’re the best and they are determined to outperform the competition both locally and state-wide, and show their clients just how good the agent-client relationship can be.

They know the only way they can do this is with complete dedication and putting their clients at the center of their ethos. Their success is a measure of the service they provide to each and every one of their customers, their commitment to excellence and the leadership of Adam Olsen. If you’re looking to buy or sell in the Houston, Huntsville, or Waco areas, you can find out more about how to work with them here.

Contact:



-Company Name: Ascend Agency

-Company Mail: Contact@AscendAgency.net

-Website: www.AscendAgency.net

-Country: USA

Or

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group



getstarted@imperium-pr.com



