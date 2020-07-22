Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $4.2 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and a decrease of $7.3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.21, up $0.18 from the linked quarter and down $0.31 from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter was $27.1 million, a 44.0% increase on a linked quarter basis, and a 59.2% increase on a prior year quarter basis, while the efficiency ratio declined to 58.5%, a 722 basis point decrease from the linked quarter.

“I am extremely proud of how our employees have risen to meet each and every challenge that has come our way in 2020, and how they continue to make decisions that reflect the values and purpose that have been our foundation for more than a century,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “As we continue to work through the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Origin remains focused on achieving our goals and strategically positioning the Company to provide long-term value to customers, shareholders, employees and communities.”

Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $5.0 million, compared to $753,000 for the linked quarter and $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings hit an historic high of $27.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $18.9 million for the linked quarter and $17.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $0.21, compared to $0.03 for the linked quarter and $0.52 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Provision expense was $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $18.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Growth in total loans held for investment ("LHFI") was robust, totaling $5.31 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $831.0 million, or 18.5%, from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 33.3%, from June 30, 2019. LHFI growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans, net of deferred fees and costs, increased $281.9 million, or 6.3%, compared to March 31, 2020, and $778.5 million, or 19.5%, compared to June 30, 2019.

  • Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $5.37 billion, an increase of $816.0 million, or 17.9%, compared to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.52 billion, or 39.4%, compared to $3.86 billion, at June 30, 2019.

  • Book value per common share was $26.16 at June 30, 2020, compared to $25.84 at March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $24.84 at June 30, 2020, compared to $24.51 at March 31, 2020.

  • Noninterest income hit a new historic high for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, driven by $10.7 million in mortgage banking revenue for the current quarter compared to $2.8 million for the linked quarter and $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • PPP loans, gross of deferred fees and costs, totaled $563.6 million, at June 30, 2020, supporting approximately 63,300 jobs impacted by COVID-19.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Origin has continued to meet customers' needs while keeping the safety and well-being of its employees and customers as its top priority. In addition to the COVID-19 precautions referenced in the Company's earnings release for the first quarter of 2020, the Company has enacted a number of additional targeted safety precautions, including requiring employees to wear face masks unless working in an office or location that permits social distancing, enhancing the Company's sanitation protocols, implementing return to work screening protocols following potential exposures and/or subsequent to employee travel as well as other measures consistent with applicable federal, state, and local guidelines to promote the safety and health of the Company’s employees and customers. The Company's offices and branches all remained open during the second quarter, with all drive-thrus fully operational, however, lobby access is by appointment. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 33% of the Company's employees were working remotely. Origin is closely monitoring and re-evaluating the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on the Company, its employees and its customers, as well as federal, state and local guidelines in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Credit Quality

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a severe impact on the U.S. economy leading to severe unemployment and a recession. Consequently, the deteriorating economic outlook affected the Company’s earnings for the second quarter and caused the Company to significantly increase its allowance for credit losses during the first half of 2020.

The Company recorded provision expense of $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to provision expense of $18.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in provision expense from the linked quarter was driven by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, particularly due to higher levels of unemployment and extensive uncertainty regarding expectations of an economic recovery which extended our estimate of the loss reversion period from 12 months to 18 months, thereby impacting key qualitative factors within the Company's provision model. The increase from June 30, 2019, was primarily driven by the economic uncertainty affecting the key business sectors as discussed below.

Due to the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental efforts to contain it, the Company believes that certain sectors of the U.S. economy may be more affected than others. Some of the sectors that may experience a more significant impact include assisted living, nonessential retail, restaurants, energy and hotels. Excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020, the Company had $547.6 million, or 11.5%, of its LHFI invested in these sectors and, while the Company has significantly increased its allowance for credit losses in the event the Company's loan portfolio experiences losses in the future, the allowance is a current estimate and may be subject to change. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming LHFI in these sectors impacted by COVID-19 was $7.6 million at June 30, 2020, while past due LHFI, excluding PPP loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due, as a percentage of LHFI, excluding PPP loans, in these sectors impacted by COVID-19, was 1.3% at June 30, 2020. For more information on Origin’s COVID-19 impacted sectors, please see the Investor Presentation furnished to the SEC on July 22, 2020, and on Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $6.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the linked quarter. The Company's net charge-off ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 0.53%, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total nonperforming LHFI were $30.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $33.0 million and $30.5 million at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2020, was positively impacted by our sale of an assisted living loan for $3.2 million and charge-offs of $5.9 million of existing nonperforming loans during the quarter, and was offset by three new nonaccrual loan relationships that totaled $6.7 million at June 30, 2020.

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of LHFI was 1.33% at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.25% and 0.92% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total LHFI was 1.75% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming LHFI was 234.53% at June 30, 2020, compared to 169.72% and 120.36% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the expected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's loan portfolio. Classified assets increased 25.4% to $100.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $80.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $80.1 million at June 20, 2019, primarily due to the deteriorating financial condition of borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding PPP loans, classified loans as a percentage of LHFI and as a percentage of total risk-based capital (at the Origin Bancorp, Inc. level) were 2.02% and 13.46%, respectively, at June 30, 2020, reflecting a small increase from 1.92% and 12.87%, respectively, at June 30, 2019. As more information becomes available, including ongoing evaluation of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its borrowers, the Company will update its allowance analysis, which could lead to further increases to its allowance for credit losses on loans.

Total past due LHFI as a percentage of LHFI, was 0.45% (0.50% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2020, and 0.80% at June 30, 2019. Past due LHFI have decreased for the comparable periods primarily due to COVID-19 forbearances granted in conjunction with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) despite noncompliance with the loans’ contractual terms.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $46.3 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.1%, compared to the linked quarter. The largest factor in the increase was a $3.6 million decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, combined with a $3.1 million increase in income on PPP loans and $2.0 million increase in income on mortgage warehouse loans. These net interest income benefits were primarily offset by a decrease in interest on all other loan categories due to declining loan yields.

Interest-bearing deposit expense decreased to $6.6 million during the current quarter, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was primarily caused by a reduction in deposit rates. The average cost of savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts decreased to 0.51% for the current quarter, from 1.05% for the linked quarter, which was partially offset by a $188.6 million increase in the average balance of savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts was primarily due to the Company's efforts to reduce rates on deposit accounts to offset falling interest rates on loans. The average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings increased by $359.6 million primarily due to a $300.0 million short-term FHLB advance obtained in March 2020 that matured on June 25, 2020.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.09% for current quarter, a 35 basis point decrease from the linked quarter and a 61 basis point decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.15%, a 29 basis point decrease from the linked quarter. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.65%, a 72 basis point and a 120 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.75%, a 62 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 0.89%, representing a decrease of 48 basis points and 79 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The Company experienced margin compression on a linked quarter basis primarily caused by decreasing loan yields driven by declining short-term interest rates over the last several quarters. If the current low interest rate environment persists or if interest rates continue to decline, the Company may experience further margin compression due to both maturing assets and floating rate assets repricing at lower rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $19.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 57.1%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $7.9 million in mortgage banking revenue and a $851,000 increase in swap fee income, offset by a $883,000 increase in the loss on sales and disposal of other assets.

The 287.0% increase in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases in gain on sale of mortgage loans, reflecting increased volume in the mortgage pipeline due to higher purchases and refinance activity during the quarter. The increase in swap fees was driven by the current low market rate environment that allowed customers to obtain low fixed rates for longer terms using swaps.

The increase in loss on sales and disposals of other assets was primarily due to the decline in value and subsequent write down of two commercial real estate owned properties during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $38.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.9%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was largely driven by an increase of $2.1 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, offset by a $328,000 decrease in professional fees for the linked quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense over the linked quarter was primarily due to $1.5 million in incentive compensation allocated to employees for their significant efforts in delivering $563.6 million in PPP loans, gross of deferred loans and fees, during the quarter. Commissions also increased $1.1 million from the linked quarter primarily due to higher mortgage production. Medical self-insurance costs increased $606,000 primarily due to higher medical claims. These increases were offset by $1.5 million of increased cost deferral on loan originations from more than 3,000 PPP loans originated by Origin's bankers.

Professional fees declined on a linked quarter basis, driven by a $278,000 decline in corporate legal costs. Professional fees were generally consistent with the amounts recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at June 30, 2020, were $5.31 billion, an increase of $831.0 million, or 18.5%, compared to $4.48 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.33 billion, or 33.3%, compared to $3.98 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in LHFI when compared to March 31, 2020, was primarily reflected in commercial and industrial loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, which increased $407.0 million and $331.9 million, respectively. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was primarily due to $549.1 million in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, generated under the PPP. The increase in mortgage warehouse lines of credit was primarily due to increased activity due to the low interest rate environment during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, average LHFI were $4.92 billion, an increase of $803.9 million, or 19.5%, from $4.12 billion for the linked quarter. The increase in average LHFI was caused by the same drivers discussed in the previous paragraph.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, were $5.37 billion, an increase of $816.0 million, or 17.9%, compared to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.52 billion, or 39.4%, compared to $3.86 billion, at June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $468.9 million, or 42.0%, compared to the linked quarter and $581.2 million, or 57.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Money market and brokered deposits contributed an increase of $227.4 million and $55.7 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter and $512.5 million and $326.7 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by $639.6 million, or 14.8%, over the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $421.4 million in average noninterest-bearing business deposits. The increase was primarily due to PPP loan proceeds that were deposited into customer accounts.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 31.8%, compared to 25.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 26.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Borrowings

Average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by $359.6 million, or 120.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and increased by $221.1 million, or 50.7% over the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company entered into a $300.0 million short-term FHLB advance with a fixed interest rate of 0.295% in March 2020, that due to the timing of the advance and the maturity date, had a significant impact on the average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The advance matured on June 25, 2020, and the Company replaced a portion of the funds with $113.4 million in borrowings under the PPP Liquidity Facility.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $614.8 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $8.2 million, or 1.3%, compared to $606.6 million at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $30.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to $584.3 million at June 30, 2019. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to net income for the quarter of $5.0 million and other comprehensive income of $4.8 million. The increase from the June 30, 2019, quarter was primarily caused by retained earnings and other comprehensive income during the intervening period, which were partially offset by a stock repurchase transaction in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk200724.html.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 43 banking centers, located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, including the Company’s loan loss reserves and allowance for credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including expectations regarding continued low interest rates or interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin's results of operations and expectations regarding the Company's liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin's control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," “foresees,” "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," “might,” "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin's future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the duration and impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on Origin’s business, customers and economic conditions generally, as well as the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to address the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy, including, without limitation, the CARES Act;   deterioration of Origin's asset quality; factors that can adversely impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin's primary market areas; the financial health of Origin's commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin's loans; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin's primary market areas; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin's ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin's ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; volatility and direction of market interest rates; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; Origin's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin's loan portfolio;  changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, as well as tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters; Origin's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin's non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; uncertainty regarding the future of the London Interbank Offered Rate and the impact of any replacement alternatives on Origin’s business; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; and system failures, cybersecurity threats and/or security breaches and the cost of defending against them. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Origin's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses, including the CARES Act, that affect Origin's customers and the economies where they operate. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Contact:
Chris Reigelman, Origin Bancorp, Inc.
318-497-3177 / chris@origin.bank



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data

    At and for the three months ended
    June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
                     
Income statement and share amounts   (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net interest income   $ 46,290     $ 42,810     $ 44,095     $ 44,622     $ 42,969  
Provision for credit losses   21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201     1,985  
Noninterest income   19,076     12,144     10,818     12,880     11,176  
Noninterest expense   38,220     36,097     36,534     35,064     37,095  
Income before income tax expense   5,743     326     16,002     18,237     15,065  
Income tax (benefit) expense   786     (427 )   3,175     3,620     2,782  
Net income   $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617     $ 12,283  
Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings (1)   $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438     $ 17,050  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.21     $ 0.03     $ 0.55     $ 0.62     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.21     0.03     0.55     0.62     0.52  
Dividends declared per common share   0.0925     0.0925     0.0925     0.0925     0.0325  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   23,347,744     23,353,601     23,323,292     23,408,499     23,585,040  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   23,466,326     23,530,212     23,529,862     23,606,956     23,786,646  
                     
Balance sheet data                    
Total LHFI   $ 5,312,194     $ 4,481,185     $ 4,143,195     $ 4,188,497     $ 3,984,597  
Total assets   6,643,909     6,049,638     5,324,626     5,396,928     5,119,625  
Total deposits   5,372,222     4,556,246     4,228,612     4,284,317     3,855,012  
Total stockholders' equity   614,781     606,631     599,262     588,363     584,293  
                     
Performance metrics and capital ratios                    
Yield on LHFI   4.09 %   4.85 %   4.95 %   5.23 %   5.29 %
Yield on interest earnings assets   3.65     4.37     4.56     4.81     4.85  
Rate on interest bearing deposits   0.79     1.28     1.44     1.59     1.61  
Rate on total deposits   0.54     0.95     1.04     1.16     1.19  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.09     3.44     3.58     3.69     3.70  
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2)   3.15       N/A       N/A       N/A       N/A  
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   3.23     0.50     8.51     9.85     8.54  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.31     0.06     0.97     1.12     0.98  
PTPP return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)   17.67     12.41     12.19     15.13     11.86  
PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1)   1.69     1.40     1.38     1.72     1.36  
Efficiency ratio (3)   58.47     65.69     66.53     60.98     68.51  
Book value per common share   $ 26.16     $ 25.84     $ 25.52     $ 25.06     $ 24.58  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   24.84     24.51     24.18     23.70     23.22  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (4)   10.35 %   10.86 %   11.74 %   11.43 %   11.93 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)   10.52     11.04     11.94     11.63     12.13  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4)   12.92     13.38     12.76     12.45     12.97  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (4)   9.10     10.71     10.91     10.88     11.10  

____________________________
(1)  PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders' equity, PTPP return on average assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see page 14.
(2)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(4)  June 30, 2020, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

    Three months ended
    June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
                                         
Interest and dividend income   (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans   $ 50,722     $ 50,049     $ 52,331     $ 53,932     $ 51,461  
Investment securities-taxable   2,732     2,712     2,640     2,786     3,208  
Investment securities-nontaxable   1,391     758     772     826     871  
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions   619     1,497     976     1,262     1,523  
Total interest and dividend income   55,464     55,016     56,719     58,806     57,063  
Interest expense                    
Interest-bearing deposits   6,620     10,250     11,056     11,623     11,540  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1,641     1,351     1,428     2,420     2,415  
Junior subordinated debentures   913     605     140     141     139  
Total interest expense   9,174     12,206     12,624     14,184     14,094  
Net interest income   46,290     42,810     44,095     44,622     42,969  
Provision for credit losses   21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201     1,985  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   24,887     24,279     41,718     40,421     40,984  
Noninterest income                    
Service charges and fees   2,990     3,320     3,488     3,620     3,435  
Mortgage banking revenue   10,717     2,769     3,359     3,092     3,252  
Insurance commission and fee income   3,109     3,687     2,428     3,203     3,036  
Gain on sales of securities, net       54         20      
(Loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net   (908 )   (25 )   (38 )   (132 )   (166 )
Limited partnership investment income (loss)   9     (429 )   (267 )   279     (418 )
Swap fee income   1,527     676     151     1,351     172  
Change in fair value of equity investments                   367  
Other fee income   607     466     440     414     360  
Other income   1,025     1,626     1,257     1,033     1,138  
Total noninterest income   19,076     12,144     10,818     12,880     11,176  
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   24,045     21,988     22,074     21,523     22,764  
Occupancy and equipment, net   4,267     4,221     4,241     4,274     4,200  
Data processing   2,075     2,003     1,801     1,763     1,810  
Electronic banking   890     900     936     924     892  
Communications   419     477     454     411     647  
Advertising and marketing   610     711     991     930     1,089  
Professional services   843     1,171     878     956     839  
Regulatory assessments   766     615     679     (387 )   691  
Loan related expenses   1,509     1,142     1,400     1,315     790  
Office and operations   1,344     1,441     1,632     1,712     1,849  
Intangible asset amortization   287     299     302     302   . 353  
Franchise tax expense   514     496     496     683     492  
Other expenses   651     633     650     658   . 679  
Total noninterest expense   38,220     36,097     36,534     35,064     37,095  
Income before income tax expense   5,743     326     16,002     18,237     15,065  
Income tax (benefit) expense   786     (427 )   3,175     3,620     2,782  
Net income   $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617     $ 12,283  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.21     $ 0.03     $ 0.55     $ 0.62     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.21     0.03     0.55     0.62     0.52  



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected YTD Financial Data

  Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019
Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net interest income $ 89,100     $ 84,995  
Provision for credit losses 39,934     2,990  
Noninterest income 31,220     22,780  
Noninterest expense 74,317     72,476  
Income before income tax expense 6,069     32,309  
Income tax expense 359     5,871  
Net income $ 5,710     $ 26,438  
Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.24     $ 1.12  
Diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.24     1.11  
Dividends declared per common share 0.185     0.065  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,350,673     23,577,335  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,498,910     23,781,358  
       
Performance metrics      
Yield on LHFI 4.43 %   5.28 %
Yield on interest earning assets 3.98     4.86  
Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.03     1.55  
Rate on total deposits 0.73     1.15  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.25     3.75  
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2) 3.28       N/A  
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.19     1.08  
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 1.87     9.38  
Efficiency ratio (3) 61.77     67.25  

____________________________
(1)  Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the 2019 quarterly earnings per common share will not equal the 2019 year-to-date earnings per common share amount.
(2)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
Assets   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks   $ 57,054     $ 91,104     $ 62,160     $ 79,005     $ 75,204  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   99,282     469,075     229,358     229,757     124,356  
Total cash and cash equivalents   156,336     560,179     291,518     308,762     199,560  
Securities:                    
Available for sale   720,616     601,637     501,070     492,461     548,980  
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   38,287     28,383     28,620     28,759     28,897  
Securities carried at fair value through income   11,977     12,242     11,513     11,745     11,615  
Total securities   770,880     642,262     541,203     532,965     589,492  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   41,864     52,267     39,808     49,205     49,008  
Loans held for sale   121,541     75,322     64,837     67,122     58,408  
Loans   5,312,194     4,481,185     4,143,195     4,188,497     3,984,597  
Less: allowance for credit losses   70,468     56,063     37,520     37,126     36,683  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   5,241,726     4,425,122     4,105,675     4,151,371     3,947,914  
Premises and equipment, net   80,025     80,193     80,457     80,921     80,672  
Mortgage servicing rights   15,235     16,122     20,697     19,866     21,529  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   37,102     36,874     37,961     37,755     33,070  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   30,953     31,241     31,540     31,842     32,144  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   148,247     130,056     110,930     117,119     107,828  
Total assets   $ 6,643,909     $ 6,049,638     $ 5,324,626     $ 5,396,928     $ 5,119,625  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,584,746     $ 1,115,811     $ 1,077,706     $ 1,154,660     $ 1,003,499  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,041,859     2,673,881     2,360,096     2,309,387     2,011,719  
Time deposits   745,617     766,554     790,810     820,270     839,794  
Total deposits   5,372,222     4,556,246     4,228,612     4,284,317     3,855,012  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   478,260     716,909     417,190     419,681     601,346  
Subordinated debentures   78,567     78,539     9,671     9,664     9,657  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   100,079     91,313     69,891     94,903     69,317  
Total liabilities   6,029,128     5,443,007     4,725,364     4,808,565     4,535,332  
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock   117,506     117,380     117,405     117,409     118,871  
Additional paid-in capital   236,156     235,709     235,623     235,018     243,002  
Retained earnings   240,506     237,720     239,901     229,246     216,801  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   20,613     15,822     6,333     6,690     5,619  
Total stockholders' equity   614,781     606,631     599,262     588,363     584,293  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,643,909     $ 6,049,638     $ 5,324,626     $ 5,396,928     $ 5,119,625  



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data

    At and for the three months ended
    June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
                     
LHFI   (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Loans secured by real estate:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 1,323,754     $ 1,302,520     $ 1,296,847     $ 1,305,006     $ 1,219,470  
Construction/land/land development   570,032     563,820     517,688     509,905     524,999  
Residential real estate   769,354     703,263     689,555     680,803     651,988  
Total real estate   2,663,140     2,569,603     2,504,090     2,495,714     2,396,457  
Commercial and industrial   1,862,534     1,455,497     1,343,475     1,367,595     1,341,652  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   769,157     437,257     274,659     304,917     224,939  
Consumer   17,363     18,828     20,971     20,271     21,549  
Total LHFI   5,312,194     4,481,185     4,143,195     4,188,497     3,984,597  
Less: allowance for credit losses   70,468     56,063     37,520     37,126     36,683  
LHFI, net   $ 5,241,726     $ 4,425,122     $ 4,105,675     $ 4,151,371     $ 3,947,914  
                     
Nonperforming assets                    
Nonperforming LHFI                    
Commercial real estate   $ 4,717     $ 11,306     $ 6,994     $ 7,460     $ 9,423  
Construction/land/land development   3,726     3,850     4,337     860     1,111  
Residential real estate   6,713     4,076     5,132     5,254     4,978  
Commercial and industrial   14,772     13,619     14,520     17,745     14,810  
Consumer   119     181     163     153     156  
Total nonperforming LHFI   30,047     33,032     31,146     31,472     30,478  
Nonperforming loans held for sale   734     840     927     1,462     2,049  
Total nonperforming loans   30,781     33,872     32,073     32,934     32,527  
Repossessed assets   4,155     5,296     4,753     4,565     3,554  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 34,936     $ 39,168     $ 36,826     $ 37,499     $ 36,081  
Classified assets   $ 100,299     $ 79,980     $ 69,870     $ 73,516     $ 80,124  
Past due LHFI (1)   23,751     51,018     29,980     29,965     31,884  
                     
Allowance for credit losses                    
Balance at beginning of period   $ 56,063     $ 37,520     $ 37,126     $ 36,683     $ 35,578  
Impact of adopting ASC 326       1,247              
Provision for loan credit losses   20,878     18,397     3,167     3,435     1,782  
Loans charged off   6,587     1,425     3,268     5,415     840  
Loan recoveries   114     324     495     2,423     163  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   6,473     1,101     2,773     2,992     677  
Balance at end of period   $ 70,468     $ 56,063     $ 37,520     $ 37,126     $ 36,683  
                     

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data - Continued

    At and for the three months ended
    June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019
                     
Credit quality ratios   (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.53 %   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.69 %   0.70 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.57     0.74     0.76     0.77     0.80  
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI   0.57     0.74     0.75     0.75     0.76  
Past due LHFI to LHFI   0.45     1.14     0.72     0.72     0.80  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming LHFI   234.53     169.72     120.46     117.97     120.36  
Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI   1.33     1.25     0.91     0.89     0.92  
Allowance for credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (2)   1.75     1.37     0.96     0.95     0.97  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized)   0.53     0.11     0.26     0.29     0.07  

____________________________
(1)  Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days past due or more.
(2)  The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans is calculated by excluding the ACL for warehouse loans from the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the denominator. Mortgage warehouse loans increased significantly during the period, but, due to their low-risk profile, require a disproportionately low allocation of the allowance for credit losses.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates

    Three months ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Yield/
Rate
                         
Assets   (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate   $ 1,307,715     4.45 %   $ 1,274,633     4.88 %   $ 1,209,645     5.16 %
Construction/land/land development   562,233     4.40     545,076     5.21     505,119     5.70  
Residential real estate   742,657     4.44     695,040     4.76     640,123     4.90  
PPP   449,680     2.72                  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") excl. PPP   1,378,898     3.92     1,372,801     4.74     1,310,611     5.36  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   462,088     3.79     210,480     4.46     203,524     5.45  
Consumer   18,362     6.45     19,687     6.74     20,902     7.01  
LHFI   4,921,633     4.09     4,117,717     4.85     3,889,924     5.29  
Loans held for sale   91,991     3.10     33,288     4.86     23,927     3.45  
Loans receivable   5,013,624     4.07     4,151,005     4.85     3,913,851     5.27  
Investment securities-taxable   492,752     2.22     450,576     2.41     492,169     2.61  
Investment securities-nontaxable   208,667     2.67     102,954     2.95     103,485     3.37  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   51,713     2.29     40,494     3.09     44,974     3.80  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   345,906     0.38     319,953     1.49     164,686     2.67  
Total interest-earning assets   6,112,662     3.65 %   5,064,982     4.37 %   4,719,165     4.85 %
Noninterest-earning assets(1)   334,864         335,722         324,786      
Total assets   $ 6,447,526         $ 5,400,704         $ 5,043,951      
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 2,633,520     0.51 %   $ 2,444,953     1.05 %   $ 2,050,058     1.39 %
Time deposits   751,607     1.75     781,907     1.98     830,399     2.13  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,385,127     0.79     3,226,860     1.28     2,880,457     1.61  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   657,332     1.00     297,750     1.80     436,260     2.11  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   13,776     0.10     16,866     0.45     34,049     1.36  
Subordinated debentures   78,557     4.65     51,308     4.72     9,654     5.69  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,134,792     0.89 %   3,592,784     1.37 %   3,360,420     1.68 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,578,987         1,097,646         1,018,081      
Other liabilities(1)   115,849         99,112         88,689      
Total liabilities   5,829,628         4,789,542         4,467,190      
Stockholders' Equity   617,898         611,162         576,761      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,447,526         $ 5,400,704         $ 5,043,951      
Net interest spread       2.76 %       3.00 %       3.17 %
Net interest margin       3.05 %       3.40 %       3.65 %
Net interest margin - (tax- equivalent)(2)       3.09 %       3.44 %       3.70 %
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans - (tax- equivalent)(3)       3.15 %       N/A       N/A

____________________________
(1)  Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $29.0 million, $27.9 million, and $25.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2)  In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3)  Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity:                        
Total common stockholders' equity   $ 614,781     $ 606,631     $ 599,262     $ 588,363     $ 584,293  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net   30,953     31,241     31,540     31,842     32,144  
Tangible Common Equity   $ 583,828     $ 575,390     $ 567,722     $ 556,521     $ 552,149  
                     
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                            
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period   23,501,233     23,475,948     23,480,945     23,481,781     23,774,238  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share   $ 24.84     $ 24.51     $ 24.18     $ 23.70     $ 23.22  
                     
Calculation of PTPP Earnings:                        
Net Income   $ 4,957     $ 753     $ 12,827     $ 14,617     $ 12,283  
Plus: provision for credit losses   21,403     18,531     2,377     4,201     1,985  
Plus: income tax expense   786     (427 )   3,175     3,620     2,782  
PTPP Earnings   $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438     $ 17,050  
                     
Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE:                        
PTPP Earnings   $ 27,146     $ 18,857     $ 18,379     $ 22,438     $ 17,050  
Divided by number of days in the quarter     91       91       92       92       91  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year     366       366       365       365       365  
Annualized PTPP Earnings   $ 109,181     $ 75,842     $ 72,917     $ 89,020     $ 68,387  
                     
Divided by total average assets   $ 6,447,526     $ 5,400,704     $ 5,271,979     $ 5,179,549     $ 5,043,951  
PTPP ROAA (annualized)   1.69 %   1.40 %   1.38 %   1.72 %   1.36 %
                     
Divided by total average stockholder's equity   $ 617,898     $ 611,162     $ 597,925     $ 588,504     $ 576,761  
PTPP ROAE (annualized)   17.67 %   12.41 %   12.19 %   15.13 %   11.86 %

Primary Logo

