Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-291-6362 and referencing access code number 6176327. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 5, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2795378.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Primary Logo

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

