ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EDT). The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com .



ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019.

