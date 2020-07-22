Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EDT). The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com

 

