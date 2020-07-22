Despite Market Slowdown, Kay Properties and Investments, which Operates a 1031 Exchange Property Marketplace, Is on Track for Best Year Ever in 2020

First-half volume of equity capital raised and placed in commercial real estate exceeded $225 million

High-net-worth retail investors are accessing the company’s online marketplace to source 1031 exchange replacement properties as well as alternative investments in real estate

Kay Properties’ team members have participated in over $15 billion of 1031 investments since inception

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments, which operates an online 1031 exchange property marketplace, raised and placed over $225 million in equity investments from individual high-net-worth retail investors in the first six months of 2020, the company said today, putting the firm on track for its best year ever in 2020.

The $225 million+ raised from hundreds of investors was placed in commercial real estate properties across the U.S. The asset classes represented were industrial, multifamily, necessity-based retail, single-tenant net-lease, medical and more.

Kay Properties and Investments (www.kpi1031.com) is a national investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments and private equity real estate investments. DSTs are an allowable option for replacement properties for investors who have recently sold other real estate assets and are seeking to defer taxation on their gains by reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties of a similar kind. So-called “like-kind exchanges” are allowable under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

Based on publicly available information and understanding of industry participants, Kay Properties believes it maintains one of the largest syndicated 1031 exchange property marketplaces, with some of if not the highest investment volume in the nation. The company’s volume is believed to exceed that of some of the largest independent broker-dealers and wirehouses operating in the commercial real estate 1031 exchange syndication market as well as believed to exceed by a large amount many of the real estate sponsor companies in the market.

“Last year was a record year for the 1031 exchange replacement property market and for the company,” says Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties and Investments. “Our volume for the year 2019 was $234 million of equity placed on behalf of numerous high-net-worth retail investors. This year, in the first half alone, we raised and placed over $225 million of equity despite the market slowdown from COVID-19. We are excited to see what the second half of 2020 holds for the company as we continue to grow the number of 1031 exchanges transacted on the kpi1031.com marketplace by investors nationwide.”

Kay adds: “Driving the volume in the first half were sellers intent on deferring capital gains taxes on recently sold properties who recognize the benefits of reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying 1031 exchange properties. We’re pleased to be able to help investors nationwide deploy a proven, highly effective investment and tax strategy. At the same time, individual investors intent on pursuing the potential benefits of diversification through alternative investments such as real estate are discovering that DSTs with the potential for appreciation and monthly income can be part of an opportunistic investment strategy.”

Investors can view the current offerings on the Kay Properties marketplace at kpi1031.com.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

