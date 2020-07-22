Skillful Craftsman Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- WUXI, China, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at US$5.00 per share. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “EDTK.” The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Benchmark Company is acting as Lead Book Running Manager and Axiom Capital Management, Inc is acting as Co-Book Running Manager for this offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2020. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting The Benchmark Company, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com, or by telephone at (212) 312-6700.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experiment training courses. The Company was founded in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China economic development and education reform for labor employment. The Company currently has 59.5 million of accumulated registered members and 3.1 million of accumulated fee-paying members.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Skillful Craftsman

Frank Wang

Investor Relations Director

Email: Frankwang@kingwayedu.cn

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Phone: +86 138-1081-7475

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States: