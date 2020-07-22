MicroVision To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of the market.



Following the issuance of the company’s financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the company's webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar . Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on August 5, 2020 from the webcast link. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page .

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. MicroVision’s industry leading technology is a result of its extensive research and development. The Company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to the Company’s future products and product applications are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs, our ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products or for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements, including from the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus); our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

