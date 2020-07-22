Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Record quarterly revenue of $857 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2020
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.20
  • Initiates fiscal fourth quarter 2020 revenue guidance of $850 to $890 million with GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.20, excluding unforeseen impacts relating to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, Wis., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 4, 2020, and guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending October 3, 2020.

     
    Three Months Ended
    Jul 4, 2020   Jul 4, 2020   Oct 3, 2020
    Q3F20 Results   Q3F20 Guidance   Q4F20 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items          
Revenue (in millions) $857     $790 to $830   $850 to $890
Operating margin 5.3%     3.8% to 4.2%   4.8% to 5.2%
Diluted EPS (1) $1.20     $0.72 to $0.82   $1.05 to $1.20
             
Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)          
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 12.9%          
Economic return  4.1%          
             
(1Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.22 for Q3F20 results, $0.21 for Q3F20 guidance, and $0.21 for Q4F20 guidance.
(2Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.
 

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Information

  • Won 35 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing an expected $252 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Trailing four quarter wins total an expected $868 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our global Plexus team as they managed through the complexities arising from COVID-19 while delivering record quarterly revenue of $857 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20.  This strong performance led to GAAP operating margin of 5.3%, our best quarterly margin result in three years.  Further, our team overcame the challenges of the pandemic to deliver exceptional manufacturing wins of $252 million annualized when fully ramped into production.  In addition to traditionally strong wins from our existing customers, our team’s innovative virtual business development efforts resulted in a meaningful number of new target customer wins.  Our global team’s demonstrated ability in providing superior execution continues to position us for future growth."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “During the fiscal third quarter, we delivered a return on invested capital of 12.9%.  This equates to an economic return of 410 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating solid shareholder value.  A combination of exceptional operating performance and improved working capital generated this return, an improvement of 150 basis points over the previous quarter.  The increase in fiscal third quarter revenue and improvements in our inventory management contributed to an eight day sequential improvement in our fiscal third quarter cash cycle days.  We generated $37 million of free cash flow during the quarter, exceeding our net income.”

Mr. Jermain continued, “We are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet.  Cash of approximately $300 million was sequentially higher by $73 million while our short-term debt increased $38 million.  In May, we executed a 364-day term loan with several of our credit facility banks.  We secured $138 million through this offering.  With the proceeds, we repaid existing borrowing under our revolving credit facility.  At the end of the fiscal third quarter, there was no outstanding borrowing under this facility, therefore allowing us the full use of the $350 million facility.”   

Mr. Kelsey continued, “While we expect continued end market volatility, our aggregate demand is anticipated to remain strong in our fiscal fourth quarter.  As a result, we are guiding revenue in the range of $850 to $890 million.  At this anticipated revenue level, coupled with expected sustained solid operating performance, we are guiding GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $1.05 to $1.20.  In providing this guidance, we have taken into consideration known constraints with the global supply chain and workforce challenges that could occur due to COVID-19.  However, our guidance assumes no large scale closures of our facilities, or those of our suppliers or customers, due to COVID-19, nor does it assume that the COVID-19 outbreak will materially impact end markets beyond what has already occurred.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “As we move into the early part of fiscal 2021, we anticipate certain COVID-related demand to moderate in advance of the anticipated benefit of growth from new program ramps later in the year.  Despite the known impacts related to COVID-19, we see a path to continued strength in operating performance throughout fiscal 2021.”

   
Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended
  Jul 4, 2020   Apr 4, 2020   Jun 29, 2019
(in thousands, except EPS) Q3F20   Q2F20   Q3F19
Revenue $ 857,394     $ 767,364     $ 799,644  
Gross profit 82,881     61,445     71,030  
Operating income 45,853     17,209     34,403  
Net income 35,842     12,926     24,801  
Diluted EPS   1.20       0.43       0.81  
Adjusted net income (1) 35,842     18,299     24,801  
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)   1.20       0.61       0.81  
           
Gross margin 9.7 %   8.0 %   8.9 %
Operating margin 5.3 %   2.2 %   4.3 %
Adjusted operating margin (1) 5.3 %   3.0 %   4.3 %
           
ROIC (1) 12.9 %   11.4 %   12.9 %
Economic return (1) 4.1 %   2.6 %   3.9 %
           
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.
 

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue
Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis.  Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy.  Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the fiscal third quarter and fiscal second quarter of 2020.

   
Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Jul 4, 2020   Apr 4, 2020   Jun 29, 2019
  Q3F20   Q2F20   Q3F19
Americas $ 306   $ 334   $ 367
Asia-Pacific 482   388   385
Europe, Middle East, and Africa 92   74   81
Elimination of inter-segment sales (23)   (29)   (33)
Total Revenue $ 857   $ 767   $ 800


   
Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Jul 4, 2020   Apr 4, 2020   Jun 29, 2019
  Q3F20   Q2F20   Q3F19
Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 330    39 %   $ 271    35 %   $ 309    39 %
Industrial/Commercial 317    37 %   287    37 %   248    31 %
Aerospace/Defense 141    16 %   157    21 %   151    19 %
Communications 69    8 %   52    7 %   92    11 %
Total Revenue $ 857        $ 767        $ 800     
                 

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information
Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons.  Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations.  For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return
ROIC for the fiscal third quarter was 12.9%.  Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the fiscal third quarter.  Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents.  Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2020 is 8.8%.  ROIC for the fiscal third quarter less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.1%.

Free Cash Flow
Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures.  For the three months ended July 4, 2020, cash flows provided by operations of $47.1 million, less capital expenditures of $10.5 million, resulted in free cash flow of $36.6 million. For the nine months ended July 4, 2020, cash flows provided by operations of $92.5 million, less capital expenditures of $41.2 million, resulted in free cash flow of $51.3 million.

   
Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended
  Jul 4, 2020
Q3F20		   Apr 4, 2020
Q2F20		   Jun 29, 2019
Q3F19
Days in Accounts Receivable 55    55    52 
Days in Contract Assets 12    13    12 
Days in Inventory 97    99    95 
Days in Accounts Payable (65)   (62)   (54)
Days in Cash Deposits (20)   (18)   (16)
Annualized Cash Cycle * 79    87    89 
* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.
 

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:  Plexus Fiscal 2020 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:  Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:    Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, https://plexus.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, where a slide presentation reviewing fiscal second quarter 2020 results will also be made available ahead of the conference call.

Conference call at +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 9483228
Replay:  The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 9483228

Investor and Media Contact
Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
heather.beresford@plexus.com 

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.  Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus.  Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers;  the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s pending exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as changes in energy prices, terrorism and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors in our fiscal 2019 Form 10-K.

 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Jul 4,   Jun 29   Jul 4,   Jun 29
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net sales $ 857,394       $ 799,644       $ 2,477,167       $ 2,354,239    
Cost of sales 774,513       728,614       2,253,651       2,140,190    
Gross profit 82,881       71,030         223,516         214,049    
Operating expenses              
Selling and administrative expenses 37,028       36,627       114,517       109,521    
Restructuring and impairment charges             6,003          
Operating income 45,853       34,403         102,996         104,528    
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense (3,988 )     (3,711 )     (11,934 )     (9,105 )  
Interest income 368       445       1,546       1,410    
Miscellaneous, net (600 )     (1,419 )     (2,619 )     (4,304 )  
Income before income taxes 41,633       29,718         89,989         92,529    
Income tax expense 5,791       4,917       10,215       20,744    
Net income $ 35,842       $ 24,801       $ 79,774       $ 71,785    
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.23       $ 0.83       $ 2.73       $ 2.34    
Diluted $ 1.20       $ 0.81       $ 2.66       $ 2.28    
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic 29,199       29,912       29,210       30,637    
Diluted 29,793       30,635       29,936       31,420    


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  Jul 4,   Sept 28,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,545       $ 223,761    
Restricted cash 3,098       2,493    
Accounts receivable 519,323       488,284    
Contract assets 116,442       90,841    
Inventories 819,543       700,938    
Prepaid expenses and other 32,836       31,974    
Total current assets 1,787,787       1,538,291    
Property, plant and equipment, net 380,056       384,224    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,885          
Deferred income taxes 14,089       13,654    
Other 34,707       64,714    
Total non-current assets 500,737       462,592    
     Total assets $ 2,288,524       $ 2,000,883    
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 145,993       $ 100,702    
Accounts payable 553,254       444,944    
Customer deposits 173,027       139,841    
Accrued salaries and wages 60,056       73,555    
Other accrued liabilities 105,290       106,461    
Total current liabilities 1,037,620       865,503    
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 188,626       187,278    
Accrued income taxes payable 53,899       59,572    
Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,077          
Deferred income taxes 6,394       5,305    
Other liabilities 19,087       17,649    
Total non-current liabilities 306,083       269,804    
     Total liabilities 1,343,703       1,135,307    
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,      
53,442 and 52,917 shares issued, respectively,      
and 29,214 and 29,004 shares outstanding, respectively 534       529    
Additional paid-in-capital 615,103       597,401    
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 24,228 and 23,913, respectively (912,731 )     (893,247 )  
Retained earnings 1,257,374       1,178,677    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,459 )     (17,784 )  
Total shareholders’ equity 944,821       865,576    
     Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,288,524       $ 2,000,883    
       


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Jul 4,   Apr 4,   Jun 29,   Jul 4,   Jun 29,
      2020   2020   2019     2020   2019
Operating income, as reported $   45,853        $ 17,209        $ 34,403        $ 102,996        $ 104,528     
Operating margin, as reported   5.3  %     2.2  %     4.3  %       4.2  %     4.4  %  
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Restructuring and impairment charges (1)   —        6,003        —          6,003        —     
Adjusted operating income $ 45,853        $ 23,212        $ 34,403        $ 108,999        $ 104,528     
Adjusted operating margin   5.3  %     3.0  %     4.3  %       4.4  %     4.4  %  
                     
Net income, as reported $ 35,842        $ 12,926        $ 24,801        $ 79,774        $ 71,785     
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Special tax impacts (2)   —        —        —          (814 )     7,035     
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)   —        5,373        —          5,373        —     
Adjusted net income $ 35,842        $ 18,299        $ 24,801        $ 84,333        $ 78,820     
                     
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.20        $ 0.43        $ 0.81        $ 2.66        $ 2.28     
                     
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:                  
Special tax impacts (2)   —        —        —          (0.02 )     0.23     
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)   —        0.18        —          0.18        —     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.20        $ 0.61        $ 0.81        $ 2.82        $ 2.51     
                     
(1During the three months ended April 4, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.
(2During the nine months ended July 4, 2020, there was $1.9 million in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax items.  During the nine months ended June 29, 2019, special tax expense of $7.0 million was recorded in accordance with new regulations issued in November 2018 under U.S. Tax Reform. These regulations impacted the treatment of foreign taxes paid.
   


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
 (in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Nine Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Jul 4,   Apr 4,   Jun 29,
  2020   2020   2019
Operating income, as reported   $ 102,996     $ 57,143     $ 104,528
Restructuring and impairment charges +   6,003   + 6,003   +
Adjusted operating income   $ 108,999     $ 63,146     $ 104,528
  ÷   3         ÷ 3
    $ 36,333           $ 34,843
  x   4   x 2   x 4
                 
Adjusted annualized operating income   $ 145,332     $ 126,292     $ 139,372
Adjusted effective tax rate x   13 %   x 13 %   x 15 %
Tax impact     18,893     16,418     20,906
Adjusted operating income (tax effected)   $ 126,439     $ 109,874     $ 118,466
                 
Average invested capital ÷ $ 980,929   ÷ $ 964,894   ÷ $ 921,435
                 
ROIC     12.9 %     11.4 %     12.9 %
Weighted average cost of capital -   8.8 %   - 8.8 %   - 9.0 %
Economic return     4.1 %     2.6 %     3.9 %
                                                                                           
    Three Months Ended  
Average Invested Capital   Jul 4,   Apr 4,   Jan 4,   Sept 28,  
Calculations   2020   2020    2020    2019   
Equity   $ 944,821   $ 892,558   $ 908,372     $ 865,576   
Plus:                  
Debt and finance lease obligations - current   145,993   107,880   67,847     100,702   
Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)   8,061   8,546   9,185     —   
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term   188,626   186,327   186,827     187,278   
Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)   38,077   39,617   36,473     —   
Less:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   (296,545)   (225,830)   (252,914)     (223,761)
  
    $ 1,029,033   $ 1,009,098   $ 955,790     $ 929,795   
       
    Three Months Ended  
Average Invested Capital   Jun 29,   Mar 30,   Dec 29,   Sept 29,  
Calculations   2019   2019    2018    2018   
Equity   $ 860,791   $ 875,444   $ 905,163   $ 921,143  
Plus:                  
Debt and finance lease obligations - current   138,976   93,197   8,633   5,532  
Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)          
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term   187,581   187,120   187,567   183,085  
Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)          
Less:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   (198,395)   (184,028)   (188,799)   (297,269)  
    $ 988,953   $ 971,733   $ 912,564   $ 812,491  
(1Included in Other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. 
(2In the fiscal first quarter of 2020, Plexus adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continued to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019 and 2018.

