Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Announces Results for 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $18.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $29.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

“I am proud of our performance to date during these unique and volatile times, both operationally and financially. While credit metrics remain sound, we have taken additional provision related to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic allowing us to build our allowance and strengthen our capital position,” said President and CEO Brad Hanson. “We are keeping the health and safety of our employees at the forefront as we continue serving customers, aligning for growth, and keeping our eyes on the long game, bringing sustainable value to shareholders.”

Business Developments

On May 15, 2020, MetaBank, National Association (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Emerald Financial Services, LLC (“EFS”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of H&R Block, Inc. (“H&R Block”). Under the LOI and subject to the negotiation and execution of a multi-year program management agreement (“PMA”), Meta will offer selected financial products to H&R Block clients, and negotiate the transition of certain financial products under an existing program manager agreement between H&R Block and a third party.





On June 23, 2020, Brett Pharr was promoted to Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaBank to better align business lines with Meta’s strategic initiatives. Brad Hanson remains Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaBank and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.





During the fiscal 2020 third quarter, the Company extended its agreement with Blackhawk Network, Inc. ("BlackHawk") through 2040. Blackhawk is a leading prepaid and payments company, which supports the program management and distribution of gift cards, prepaid telecom products and financial service products in a number of different retail, digital and incentive channels.





The Company supported various COVID-19 relief efforts to include the Economic Impact Payment ("EIP") program and the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), which are further described below.

Financial Highlights for the 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2020 decreased $129.3 million, or 4%, to $3.50 billion, compared to June 30, 2019 and decreased $114.1 million, or 3% when compared to March 31, 2020.





Average deposits from the payments divisions for the fiscal 2020 third quarter increased nearly 131% to $6.32 billion when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019. A significant portion of the year-over-year increase reflected the Company's participation in the EIP program, as described further below. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2020 third quarter were approximately $3.99 billion, representing an increase of 46% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019.





Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $103.2 million, compared to $110.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2019.





Net interest income for the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $62.1 million, compared to $67.0 million in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019.



Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 3.28% for the fiscal 2020 third quarter from 5.07% over the same period of the prior fiscal year, while the tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM, TE") decreased to 3.31% from 5.15% for that same period in fiscal 2019. The decrease in NIM during the fiscal 2020 third quarter was primarily driven by excess cash associated with the Company's participation in the Economic Impact Payment program, as described further below.

COVID-19 Business Update

The Company continues to focus on the well-being of its employees, partners and customers. Preventative health measures remain in place to protect employees and customers including mandating remote work options and social distancing measures where possible, restricting non-essential business travel and enhancing preventative cleaning services at all office locations. The Company's COVID-19 Crisis Command Center consisting of leadership and business continuity planning resources throughout the organization continues to effectively monitor possible interruptions related to the pandemic and to ensure business continuity.

The Company is participating in the PPP which is being administered by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 686 loans outstanding with a total of $215.5 million in loan balances that were originated as part of the program.

From a credit perspective, the Company continues to monitor each of its lending portfolios through these unprecedented times. Significant focus has been placed on the Company's hospitality loans and its small ticket equipment finance relationships. The credit management team has increased the monitoring of these relationships and has been in regular contact with these borrowers.

The Company's community bank hospitality loan balances increased to $169.0 million as of June 30, 2020 from $160.1 million as of March 31, 2020 and the average loan-to-value ratio on those loans improved to 60% at June 30, 2020 from 61% at March 31, 2020. 67% of the loan balances for these hotel relationships received PPP loans and 51% received some form of payment deferral modifications.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $245.9 million in small ticket equipment finance balances, of which $217.3 million were categorized within term lending and $28.6 million were categorized within lease financing. 27% of the balances on these small ticket equipment finance relationships received some form of payment deferral or other modifications.

The Company has granted deferral payments on a total of $352.1 million of loan and lease balances through June 30, 2020 as a result of interagency guidance issued on March 22, 2020 encouraging companies to work with customers impacted by COVID-19. As of June 30, 2020, loans and lease totaling $292.2 million were still in their deferment period. In addition, the Company has made other COVID-19 related modifications on a total of $52.9 million, of which $34.6 million are still active as of June 30, 2020. The majority of the other modifications were related to adjusting the type or amount of the customer's payments.

The Company increased its allowance for loan and lease losses during the fiscal third quarter primarily as a result of the ongoing economic uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will continue to diligently monitor the allowance for loan and lease losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

The Company's capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2020, even while absorbing the temporary impact from the EIP program, as described further below. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank's capital leverage ratio based on average assets was 6.89%. In addition, the Company has options available that can be used to effectively manage capital levels through these turbulent times, including a very strong and flexible balance sheet. The Company's capital leverage ratio was impacted by approximately 278 basis points due to the increase in total asset balances as a result of the EIP program.

Economic Impact Payment Program ("EIP") Update

On April 29, 2020, the Bank entered into an amendment of its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service (“Fiscal Service”) to provide debit card services to support the distribution of a segment of the Economic Impact Payments payable by the Internal Revenue Service under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

Under the EIP program, 3.6 million cards were delivered with total loads of $6.42 billion. As a result of the program, the Company saw a quick influx of deposits to its balance sheet in mid-May 2020 with limited visibility into the duration of those deposits. While this program's impact to earnings was negligible, it did have a significant impact on cash and deposit balances, leading to a net drag on the net interest margin along with pressuring the Company's leverage capital ratios.

The total balances remaining on the EIP cards as of June 30, 2020 were $2.68 billion and $2.08 billion as of July 19, 2020. The funds on these cards increased the Company's quarterly average noninterest deposit balances by $2.32 billion, leading to an overall improvement in cost of deposits. This short term influx of deposits also led to excess cash balances held at the Federal Reserve during the current period, which yielded approximately 10 basis points in interest income, and increased the quarterly average of interest-earning assets compared to previous periods. This increase of lower yielding cash balances resulted in a drag to the overall yield on total interest-earning assets during the current period. The net impact to NIM was approximately 140 basis points.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $62.1 million, a decrease of 7%, from the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by lower overall balances and yields realized on the loan and lease portfolios along with a decrease in investment securities balances, partially offset by a reduction in total interest expense.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, loan and lease interest income decreased $9.8 million and investment securities interest income decreased $4.4 million, when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019, while interest expense decreased $9.4 million over that same period. The quarterly average outstanding balance of loans and leases as a percentage of interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased to 48%, from 68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, while the quarterly average balance of total investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets decreased to 17% from 31% over that same period. These decreases were primarily due to the increase in interest-earning cash balances related to the EIP program. The Company’s average interest-earning assets for the fiscal 2020 third quarter increased by $2.31 billion, to $7.61 billion from the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program.

NIM decreased to 3.28% for the fiscal 2020 third quarter from 5.07% for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program. The net effect of purchase accounting accretion contributed two basis points to NIM for the fiscal 2020 third quarter as compared to three basis points and 25 basis points for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

The overall reported tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) on average earning asset yields decreased by 267 basis points to 3.59% for the fiscal 2020 third quarter compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter, driven primarily by excess low-yielding cash held at the Federal Reserve, along with a lower interest rate environment. The fiscal 2020 third quarter TEY on the securities portfolio was 2.22% compared to 3.09% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.28% during the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared to 1.14% for the fiscal 2019 third quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in overnight borrowings rates as well as an increase in the average balance of the Company's noninterest-bearing deposits, mainly due to the EIP program noted above. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.17% in the fiscal third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.90% in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2020 third quarter noninterest income was $41.0 million, compared to $43.8 million for the same period of the prior year. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower total tax product fee income and a reduction in gains on loan sales, partially offset by an increase in rental income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased 2% to $71.2 million for the fiscal 2020 third quarter, from $72.5 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits, intangible amortization, total tax product expense, and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by higher card processing expenses and operating lease equipment depreciation.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $2.4 million, representing an effective tax rate of (14.4%), for the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of (4.0)%, for the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The recorded income tax benefit during the current quarter was primarily due to ratably recognized investment tax credits and lower forecast earnings due to COVID-19.

The Company originated $1.3 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2020 third quarter, compared to $49.1 million during the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Total investments $ 1,268,416 $ 1,310,476 $ 1,337,840 $ 1,407,257 $ 1,502,640 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 391 — — 122,299 45,582 SBA/USDA 31,438 13,610 13,883 26,478 17,257 Community Bank(1) 48,076 — 250,383 — — Total loans held for sale 79,905 13,610 264,266 148,777 62,839 National Lending Term lending(2) 738,454 725,581 695,347 641,742 562,557 Asset based lending(2) 181,130 250,211 250,633 250,465 229,573 Factoring 206,361 285,495 285,776 296,507 320,344 Lease financing(2) 264,988 238,788 223,715 177,915 165,136 Insurance premium finance 359,147 332,800 349,299 361,105 358,772 SBA/USDA 308,611 92,000 90,269 88,831 99,791 Other commercial finance 100,214 101,472 99,617 99,665 99,677 Commercial Finance 2,158,905 2,026,347 1,994,656 1,916,230 1,835,850 Consumer credit products 102,808 113,544 115,843 106,794 155,539 Other consumer finance 138,777 144,895 154,772 161,404 164,727 Consumer Finance 241,585 258,439 270,615 268,198 320,266 Tax Services 19,168 95,936 101,739 2,240 24,410 Warehouse Finance 277,614 333,829 272,522 262,924 250,003 Total National Lending loans and leases 2,697,272 2,714,551 2,639,532 2,449,592 2,430,529 Community Banking Commercial real estate and operating 608,303 654,429 682,399 883,932 877,412 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 166,479 205,046 220,588 259,425 256,853 Agricultural real estate and operating 24,655 36,759 40,778 58,464 61,169 Total Community Banking loans 799,437 896,234 943,765 1,201,821 1,195,434 Total gross loans and leases 3,496,709 3,610,785 3,583,297 3,651,413 3,625,963 Allowance for loan and lease losses (65,747 ) (65,355 ) (30,176 ) (29,149 ) (43,505 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees 5,937 8,139 7,177 7,434 5,068 Total loans and leases, net of allowance(3) $ 3,436,899 $ 3,553,569 $ 3,560,298 $ 3,629,698 $ 3,587,526

(1) The June 30, 2020 balance included approximately $28.7 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $11.3 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $8.1 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans. The December 31, 2019 balance included approximately $197.5 million of commercial real estate and operating loans, $40.4 million of consumer one-to-four family real estate and other loans, and $12.7 million of agricultural real estate and operating loans.

(2) The Company updated the presentation of its loan and lease table beginning in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. The new presentation includes a new category called term lending. Certain balances previously included in the asset based lending and lease financing categories were reclassified into the new term lending category during the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Prior period balances have been conformed to the new presentation.

(3) As of June 30, 2020, the remaining balance of acquired loans and leases from the acquisition of Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Crestmark") and its bank subsidiary, Crestmark Bank (the "Crestmark Acquisition") was $188.3 million and the remaining balances of the credit and interest rate mark discounts related to the acquired loans and leases held for investment were $3.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively. On August 1, 2018, the Company acquired loans and leases from the Crestmark Acquisition totaling $1.06 billion and recorded related credit and interest rate mark discounts of $12.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

The Company's investment security balances continued to decline at June 30, 2020 to a total of $1.27 billion, as compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2019.

Total gross loans and leases decreased $129.3 million, or 4%, to $3.50 billion at June 30, 2020, from $3.63 billion at June 30, 2019, with most of the decline attributable to the sale of community bank loan balances during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 along with a decrease in the consumer finance portfolio, partially offset by growth in the commercial finance portfolio.

At June 30, 2020, commercial finance loans, which comprised 62% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $2.16 billion, reflecting growth of $132.6 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2020. SBA/USDA loans at June 30, 2020 increased by $216.6 million compared to March 31, 2020, with $215.5 million of the sequential increase related to PPP loans. Warehouse finance loans totaled $277.6 million at June 30, 2020, a 17% decrease from March 31, 2020.

Community bank loans totaled $799.4 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $896.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $1.20 billion at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $48.1 million of community bank loans classified as held for sale and expects to sell those loans during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s allowance for loan and lease losses was $65.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $43.5 million at June 30, 2019, driven primarily by increases in the allowance of $17.1 million in commercial finance and $12.0 million in the community banking portfolio, partially offset by decreases in the tax services and consumer lending portfolios of $4.0 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

The following table presents the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Commercial finance 1.36 % 1.28 % 0.67 % Consumer finance 1.75 % 1.74 % 2.22 % Tax services 59.67 % 22.22 % 63.19 % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % National Lending 1.68 % 1.92 % 1.44 % Community Bank 2.55 % 1.49 % 0.70 % Total loans and leases 1.88 % 1.81 % 1.20 %

The Company continued to assess each of its loan and lease portfolios during the fiscal third quarter and increased its allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases in the community bank and commercial finance portfolios primarily as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Tax services coverage rates were driven by typical seasonal activity and have not been materially impacted by COVID-19 as the tax-lending season is now complete. Warehouse finance remained largely unchanged due to the structure of the credit protections in place. The Company expects to continue to diligently monitor the allowance for loan and lease losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level. When adding the $3.4 million balance of the credit mark to the allowance for loan and lease losses, the commercial finance coverage ratio increases to 1.52% and the total loans and leases coverage ratio increases to 1.98%, as of June 30, 2020. Within commercial finance, the coverage ratio on Crestmark division loans and leases was 1.52% at June 30, 2020, as compared to 1.41% at March 31, 2020 and 0.77% at June 30, 2019, and the coverage ratio on the insurance premium finance portfolio over those same periods were 0.66%, 0.64%, and 0.28%, respectively.

Activity in the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods presented were as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 65,355 $ 30,176 $ 48,672 $ 29,149 $ 13,040 Provision - tax services loans (100 ) 19,596 914 20,407 24,883 Provision - all other loans and leases 15,193 17,700 8,198 35,390 26,646 Charge-offs - tax services loans (9,797 ) — (9,627 ) (9,797 ) (9,670 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (5,808 ) (3,187 ) (5,124 ) (12,912 ) (14,407 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 15 74 36 827 212 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 889 996 436 2,684 2,801 Ending balance $ 65,747 $ 65,355 $ 43,505 $ 65,747 $ 43,505

Provision for loan and lease losses was $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.1 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in provision was primarily within the remaining community banking and commercial finance portfolios, partially offset by decreases in the consumer finance and tax services portfolios. Provision increases in the community banking and commercial finance portfolios was primarily attributable to the increased stress that the hospitality loans and its small ticket equipment finance relationships have experienced stemming from the ongoing economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans and leases that received short-term payment deferrals were also analyzed and additional provision was applied as appropriate. Management believes that given the structure of the credit protections put in place for the consumer and warehouse finance lending lines, the coverage ratio for those loan portfolios was adequate as of June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs were $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 consisted primarily of seasonal net charge-offs of $9.8 million in the tax services loan portfolio. The overall increase in total net charge-offs from the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year was primarily within the commercial finance portfolio, offset partially by a decrease in the consumer finance portfolio.

The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of June 30, 2020 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due >

89 Days Past Due Total Past

Due Current Total Loans and Leases

Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 13,865 $ 16,005 $ 27,150 $ 57,020 $ 2,101,885 $ 2,158,905 $ 8,635 $ 22,285 $ 30,920 Consumer finance 650 623 909 2,182 239,403 241,585 909 — 909 Tax services — 19,168 — 19,168 — 19,168 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 277,614 277,614 — — — Total National Lending 14,515 35,796 28,059 78,370 2,618,902 2,697,272 9,544 22,285 31,829 Total Community Banking 4,910 625 6,885 12,420 787,017 799,437 4,995 2,470 7,465 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 19,425 $ 36,421 $ 34,944 $ 90,790 $ 3,405,919 $ 3,496,709 $ 14,539 $ 24,755 $ 39,294





As of March 31, 2020 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 35,810 $ 7,487 $ 18,721 $ 62,018 $ 1,964,329 $ 2,026,347 $ 9,372 $ 16,024 $ 25,396 Consumer finance 1,781 1,078 1,345 4,204 254,235 258,439 1,345 — 1,345 Tax services 668 — — 668 95,268 95,936 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 333,829 333,829 — — — Total National Lending 38,259 8,565 20,066 66,890 2,647,661 2,714,551 10,717 16,024 26,741 Total Community Banking 1,012 2,735 4,723 8,470 887,764 896,234 2,905 1,818 4,723 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 39,271 $ 11,300 $ 24,789 $ 75,360 $ 3,535,425 $ 3,610,785 $ 13,622 $ 17,842 $ 31,464

The Company's nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, were $56.1 million, representing 0.64% of total assets, compared to $39.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets at March 31, 2020 and $51.0 million, or 0.84% of total assets at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by an increase in commercial finance and community banking nonperforming loans and leases, as well as an increase in nonperforming operating leases. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by an increase in commercial finance nonperforming loans and leases and an increase in nonperforming operating leases, mostly offset by a reduction in foreclosed and repossessed assets. The decrease in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was primarily due to higher period-end assets at June 30, 2020 related to excess cash held at the Federal Reserve stemming from the additional EIP deposit balances.

The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2020, were $39.3 million, representing 1.10% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.87% of total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2020 and $20.8 million, or 0.57% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2019.

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2020 third quarter increased by $2.61 billion to $7.22 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $3.35 billion, or 123%, for the fiscal 2020 third quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, while average wholesale deposits decreased $704.2 million, or 46%. Average deposits from the payments divisions increased 131% to $6.32 billion for the fiscal 2020 third quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2020 third quarter were $3.99 billion, representing an increase of 46% compared to the same period of the prior year, which was largely driven by various stimulus payments loaded on partner cards along with lower levels of consumer spending.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $7.49 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to $5.14 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 46%.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 59% to $7.59 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.78 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $4.18 billion, of which $2.68 billion was attributable to the balances on the EIP cards. The increase in total end-of-period deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $884.2 million in wholesale deposits, as well as the sale of $290.5 million of community bank deposits during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank, remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at June 30, 2020 and continued to be classified as well-capitalized institutions. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 5.91 % 7.28 % 8.28 % 8.33 % 8.05 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 % 10.27 % 10.10 % 10.35 % 10.19 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.90 % 10.63 % 10.46 % 10.71 % 10.55 % Total capital ratio 14.99 % 13.61 % 12.74 % 13.01 % 13.22 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 6.89 % 8.52 % 9.70 % 9.65 % 9.37 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.82 % 12.39 % 12.18 % 12.31 % 12.22 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.86 % 12.44 % 12.24 % 12.37 % 12.27 % Total capital ratio 15.12 % 13.69 % 12.90 % 13.02 % 13.26 %

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 829,909 $ 805,074 $ 837,068 $ 843,958 $ 822,901 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 302,814 303,625 304,020 304,020 302,850 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 42,865 44,909 47,855 50,501 53,249 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 10,360 11,589 16,876 15,569 13,858 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 8,382 2,337 3,897 6,458 2,329 LESS: Non-controlling interest 3,787 3,762 4,305 4,047 3,508 Common Equity Tier 1(1) 461,701 438,852 460,115 463,363 447,107 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 1,894 2,036 2,372 2,350 2,119 Total Tier 1 Capital 477,256 454,549 476,148 479,374 462,887 Allowance for loan and lease losses 50,338 53,580 30,239 29,272 43,641 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,765 73,724 73,684 73,644 73,605 Total qualifying capital $ 601,359 $ 581,853 $ 580,071 $ 582,290 $ 580,133

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 829,909 $ 805,074 $ 837,068 $ 843,958 $ 822,901 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 307,941 Less: Intangible assets 43,974 46,766 50,151 52,810 56,153 Tangible common equity 476,430 448,803 477,412 481,643 458,807 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") 7,995 1,654 3,895 6,339 2,308 Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 468,435 $ 447,149 $ 473,517 $ 475,304 $ 456,499

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and MetaBank, N.A. ("MetaBank") may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in this press release, the Company’s filings with the SEC, the Company’s reports to stockholders, and in other communications by the Company and MetaBank, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” “future,” or the negative of those terms, or other words of similar meaning or similar expressions. You should carefully read statements that contain these words because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and assumptions about future events, and include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and intentions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Such statements address, among others, the following subjects: future operating results; expectations in connection with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on our business, our industry and the capital markets; customer retention; loan and other product demand; expectations concerning the acquisitions and divestitures; new products and services, including those offered by Meta Payment Systems, Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services divisions; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; technology; and the Company's employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance and results of operations to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: maintaining our executive management team; expected growth opportunities may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; actual changes in interest rates and the Fed Funds rate; additional changes in tax laws; the strength of the United States' economy, in general, and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”); inflation, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely and efficient development of, and acceptance of, new products and services offered by the Company or its strategic partners, as well as risks (including reputational and litigation) attendant thereto, and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the Company's ability to finalize a definitive program management agreement with H&R Block and the terms thereof; the risks of dealing with or utilizing third parties, including, in connection with the Company’s refund advance business, the risk of reduced volume of refund advance loans as a result of reduced customer demand for or usage of Meta’s strategic partners’ refund advance products; our relationship with, and any actions which may be initiated by, our regulators; the impact of changes in financial services laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, laws and regulations relating to the tax refund industry and the insurance premium finance industry and recent and potential changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; technological changes, including, but not limited to, the protection of our electronic systems and information; the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; litigation risk; the growth of the Company’s business, as well as expenses related thereto; continued maintenance by MetaBank of its status as a well-capitalized institution, particularly in light of our deposit base, a portion of which has been characterized as “brokered;” changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Company at maintaining its high quality asset level and managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default should problem assets increase.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Additional discussions of factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects are reflected under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company’s fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and in other filings made with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company or its subsidiaries, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances, or future events or for any other reason.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)

ASSETS June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,108,141 $ 108,733 $ 152,189 $ 126,545 $ 100,732 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 825,579 840,525 852,603 889,947 961,897 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 338,250 355,094 362,120 382,546 395,201 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 98,205 108,105 116,313 127,582 138,128 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 6,382 6,752 6,804 7,182 7,414 Loans held for sale 79,905 13,610 264,266 148,777 62,839 Loans and leases 3,502,646 3,618,924 3,590,474 3,658,847 3,631,031 Allowance for loan and lease losses (65,747 ) (65,355 ) (30,176 ) (29,149 ) (43,505 ) Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stocks, at cost 31,836 29,944 13,796 30,916 17,236 Accrued interest receivable 17,545 16,958 18,687 20,400 19,722 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 40,361 38,871 38,671 45,932 46,360 Rental equipment, net 216,336 200,837 211,673 208,537 184,732 Bank-owned life insurance 91,697 91,081 90,458 89,827 89,193 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 6,784 7,249 1,328 29,494 29,514 Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 307,941 Intangible assets 43,974 46,766 50,151 52,810 56,153 Prepaid assets 6,806 9,727 14,813 9,476 22,023 Deferred taxes 15,944 20,887 19,752 18,884 21,630 Other assets 104,877 85,652 97,499 54,832 52,831 Total assets $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865 $ 6,180,926 6,182,890 $ 6,101,072 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits held for sale $ — $ — $ 288,975 $ — $ — Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking 6,537,809 2,900,484 2,927,967 2,358,010 2,751,931 Interest-bearing checking 187,003 152,504 67,642 185,768 157,802 Savings deposits 55,896 37,615 17,436 49,773 52,179 Money market deposits 40,811 37,266 42,286 76,911 68,604 Time certificates of deposit 25,000 25,492 23,454 109,275 116,698 Wholesale deposits 743,806 809,043 1,438,820 1,557,268 1,628,000 Total deposits 7,590,325 3,962,404 4,517,605 4,337,005 4,775,214 Short-term borrowings — 717,000 194,000 646,019 146,613 Long-term borrowings 209,781 211,353 213,070 215,838 209,765 Accrued interest payable 4,332 3,607 6,620 9,414 12,350 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 144,679 144,427 123,588 130,656 134,229 Total liabilities 7,949,117 5,038,791 5,343,858 5,338,932 5,278,171 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 346 346 372 378 379 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 592,693 590,682 587,678 580,826 578,715 Retained earnings 228,500 212,027 244,005 252,813 238,004 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,995 1,654 3,895 6,339 2,308 Treasury stock, at cost (3,412 ) (3,397 ) (3,187 ) (445 ) (13 ) Total equity attributable to parent 826,122 801,312 832,763 839,911 819,393 Noncontrolling interest 3,787 3,762 4,305 4,047 3,508 Total stockholders’ equity 829,909 805,074 837,068 843,958 822,901 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865 $ 6,180,926 $ 6,182,890 $ 6,101,072

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 59,911 $ 70,493 $ 69,732 $ 199,107 $ 203,900 Mortgage-backed securities 2,269 2,493 3,063 7,151 8,622 Other investments 5,226 6,417 8,837 18,176 32,380 67,406 79,403 81,632 224,434 244,902 Interest expense: Deposits 3,130 8,242 10,395 20,712 35,731 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,139 3,424 4,269 9,197 10,581 5,269 11,666 14,664 29,909 46,312 Net interest income 62,137 67,737 66,968 194,525 198,590 Provision for loan for lease losses 15,093 37,296 9,112 55,796 51,529 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 47,044 30,441 57,856 138,729 147,061 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 4,595 28,939 6,697 33,726 38,559 Tax advance product fees 28 29,536 34 31,840 34,757 Payments card and deposit fees 21,302 23,156 21,377 65,957 66,855 Other bank and deposit fees 214 381 495 1,083 1,449 Rental income 11,231 11,100 9,386 34,682 30,167 Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net — — 440 — 649 Gain on divestitures — 19,275 — 19,275 — Gain (loss) on sale of other 1,214 2,325 2,620 969 6,117 Other income 2,464 5,801 2,741 11,512 8,012 Total noninterest income 41,048 120,513 43,790 199,044 186,565 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 32,102 34,260 35,176 100,631 117,350 Refund transfer product expense (139 ) 7,449 287 7,482 7,478 Tax advance product expense (11 ) 1,698 425 2,820 3,101 Card processing 7,128 6,696 4,613 19,432 18,670 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,502 7,013 7,136 20,169 20,806 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,536 8,421 6,029 25,237 18,280 Legal and consulting 4,660 5,909 4,065 15,242 12,341 Intangible amortization 2,636 3,402 4,374 8,714 14,352 Impairment expense — 507 — 750 9,660 Other expense 9,827 16,374 10,363 38,291 34,978 Total noninterest expense 71,241 91,729 72,468 238,768 257,016 Income before income tax expense 16,851 59,225 29,178 99,005 76,610 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,426 ) 5,617 (1,158 ) 3,870 (3,244 ) Net income before noncontrolling interest 19,277 53,608 30,336 95,135 79,854 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,087 1,304 1,045 3,573 3,045 Net income attributable to parent $ 18,190 $ 52,304 $ 29,291 $ 91,562 $ 76,809 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.53 $ 1.45 $ 0.75 $ 2.54 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.45 $ 0.75 $ 2.54 $ 1.95 Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 34,616,038 35,948,799 38,903,266 36,004,877 39,220,793 Diluted 34,623,114 35,970,296 38,977,690 36,016,037 39,289,011

﻿Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

﻿The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Non-accruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 2,692,270 $ 783 0.12 % $ 80,100 $ 521 2.61 % Mortgage-backed securities 342,174 2,269 2.67 % 421,725 3,063 2.91 % Tax exempt investment securities 417,042 1,658 2.02 % 690,732 4,058 2.98 % Asset-backed securities 336,562 1,770 2.11 % 307,581 2,701 3.52 % Other investment securities 197,643 1,014 2.06 % 199,681 1,557 3.13 % Total investments 1,293,420 6,711 2.22 % 1,619,719 11,379 3.09 % Commercial finance loans and leases 2,160,175 40,375 7.52 % 1,775,905 44,332 10.01 % Consumer finance loans 247,824 4,635 7.52 % 364,633 8,178 9.00 % Tax services loans 39,845 — — % 45,142 — — % Warehouse finance loans 304,839 4,582 6.05 % 223,546 3,491 6.26 % National lending loans and leases 2,752,683 49,592 7.25 % 2,409,226 56,001 9.32 % Community banking loans 870,245 10,319 4.77 % 1,189,912 13,731 4.63 % Total loans and leases 3,622,928 59,911 6.65 % 3,599,138 69,732 7.77 % Total interest-earning assets $ 7,608,618 $ 67,406 3.59 % $ 5,298,957 $ 81,632 6.26 % Non-interest-earning assets 830,589 820,474 Total assets $ 8,439,206 $ 6,119,431 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 226,382 $ — — % $ 137,950 $ 85 0.25 % Savings 55,572 1 0.01 % 54,247 9 0.07 % Money markets 40,091 33 0.33 % 58,782 107 0.73 % Time deposits 25,392 113 1.78 % 128,165 633 1.98 % Wholesale deposits 817,414 2,983 1.47 % 1,521,594 9,561 2.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,164,852 3,130 1.08 % 1,900,738 10,395 2.19 % Overnight fed funds purchased 59,055 48 0.33 % 363,857 2,368 2.61 % FHLB advances 110,000 670 2.45 % 54,341 324 2.39 % Subordinated debentures 73,738 1,153 6.29 % 73,583 1,163 6.34 % Other borrowings 27,032 268 3.98 % 40,653 414 4.08 % Total borrowings 269,825 2,139 3.19 % 532,434 4,269 3.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,434,677 5,269 1.48 % 2,443,172 14,664 2.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,057,314 — — % 2,710,288 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,491,991 $ 5,269 0.28 % $ 5,143,460 $ 14,664 1.14 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 122,940 149,207 Total liabilities 7,614,931 5,292,667 Shareholders' equity 824,276 826,764 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,439,206 $ 6,119,431 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 62,137 3.30 % $ 66,968 5.12 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 5.07 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.02 % 0.08 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 3.31 % 5.15 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 21%.

(2) Of the total balance, $226.1 million are interest-bearing deposits where interest expense is paid by a third party and not by the Company.

(3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.

Selected Financial Information

As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Equity to total assets 9.45 % 13.78 % 13.54 % 13.65 % 13.49 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 23.96 $ 23.26 $ 22.52 $ 22.32 $ 21.72 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 13.76 $ 12.97 $ 12.84 $ 12.74 $ 12.11 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 13.53 $ 12.92 $ 12.74 $ 12.57 $ 12.05 Common shares outstanding 34,631,160 34,607,962 37,172,081 37,807,064 37,878,205 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.48 % 0.91 % 0.84 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 1.10 % 0.87 % 0.62 % 0.70 % 0.57 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 4.78 % 4.94 % 4.95 % 5.07 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 3.31 % 4.82 % 4.99 % 5.00 % 5.15 % Return on average assets 0.86 % 3.16 % 1.38 % 1.32 % 1.91 % Return on average equity 8.83 % 25.15 % 10.04 % 9.69 % 14.17 % Full-time equivalent employees 999 992 1,088 1,186 1,218

Quarterly Amortization of Intangibles Expense

(Dollars in Thousands) Actual Anticipated For the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Amortization of intangibles(1) $ 2,636 $ 2,265 $ 2,013 $ 2,757 $ 2,013 $ 1,761 $ 1,488 $ 2,170 $ 1,176

(1) These amounts are based upon the current reporting period’s intangible assets only. This table makes no assumption for expenses related to future acquired intangible assets.

About Meta Financial Group®

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH ) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta Financial Group’s banking subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., (“Meta”), is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.