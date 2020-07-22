Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUDERTON, Pa., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $2.1 million, or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.9 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $32.5 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $25.6 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 15.1%, from the second quarter of 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $47.6 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 7.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

During these challenging times, we continue to responsibly serve the needs of our customers while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees. For the majority of the second quarter we operated our financial centers as drive-through only where these capabilities existed. Additionally, we allowed for controlled and limited access to our financial centers to allow customers to access their safe deposit boxes and to serve customers at locations without drive-through capabilities. On June 22nd, we began the process of re-opening of financial center lobbies. After the successful re-opening of six financial centers, we proceeded to the next stage of our re-opening plan on June 29th, by allowing for access to the lobbies of all Univest financial centers with the exception of our Souderton financial center which is being utilized by our customer support team as well as for employee training. Additional safety protocols have been put in place in accordance with orders and guidance issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of New Jersey, as applicable. We enabled approximately 95% of our non-financial center personnel to work remotely and continue to encourage our employees to work remotely in accordance with recommendations from State authorities. Our employees, systems and processes have managed this unprecedented change seamlessly and with great success.

As a result of the impact of COVID-19, we have taken various actions to support our customers and the communities they live in and serve, including modifying outstanding loans and leases and waiving certain deposit service charges. As of June 30, 2020, we have modified approximately 1,420 loans and leases via principal and/or interest deferrals in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and have not categorized these modifications as troubled debt restructurings. These loans and leases have a combined principal balance of approximately $720 million as of June 30, 2020, which represents 16.2% of the loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans. For more information on these loans, including a breakdown of such loans by type, please see the "Loan Portfolio Overview" table within this document.

CECL

The Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $23.7 million of which $19.9 million (after-tax charge of $15.7 million), or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, which was attributable to changes in economic assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model, which were predominately driven by COVID-19. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $45.6 million, of which $40.2 million (after-tax charge of $31.8 million), or $1.09 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to economic assumptions within the CECL model.

Paycheck Protection Program

As a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved lender, the Corporation was well positioned to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was enacted as a component of the CARES Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020. Through this program, we successfully originated approximately 2,550 loans and secured funding of approximately $510 million for our customers. During the quarter we recorded income of $2.0 million within net interest income related to these loans. Additionally, during the quarter we recorded incremental capitalized compensation of $1.3 million related to origination of PPP loans. As of June 30, 2020, we have $11.0 million of net deferred fees on our balance sheet related to these loans.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans of $499.0 million, increased $4.0 million, or 0.4% (annualized), from March 31, 2020, despite a $94.5 million decrease in commercial line utilization. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $66.0 million, or 3.0% (annualized), despite a $89.5 million decrease in commercial line utilization. As of June 30, 2020 commercial line utilization was 29.8%. Since June 30, 2019, gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, have increased $284.9 million, or 6.8%.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $462.0 million, or 41.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2020 and $509.3 million, or 23.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $747.2 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by a decrease in public funds deposits. Deposits at June 30, 2020 were inherently elevated by the PPP loans originated during the quarter to the extent the funds were not utilized.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $43.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 2.5%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020, and $883 thousand, or 2.1%, from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income of $86.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.8 million, or 2.2%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 was primarily due to lower deposit and borrowing costs and growth in loans partially offset by a decrease in yield on loans.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.18% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.67% for the second quarter of 2019. Purchase accounting accretion had no impact on the quarter ended June 30, 2020 or March 31, 2020 compared to a favorable impact of one basis point for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately sixteen basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to six basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and five basis points impact for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth over the last year. PPP loans reduced net interest margin by nine basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, the impact of excess liquidity, and the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $18.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 10.1%, from the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 11.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $2.7 million, or 341.6%, for the quarter and $5.0 million, or 389.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, due to an increase in mortgage volume and expansion of margins. Net gain on sales of investment securities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $752 thousand compared to the comparable period in the prior year primarily due to a $652 thousand gain on the sale of $58.3 million of agency backed mortgage backed securities in the first quarter of 2020.

Other income increased $1.1 million, or 146.1%, for the quarter and $784 thousand, or 73.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $1.3 million for the quarter and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, driven by increased customer activity based on the current rate environment. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans decreased $239 thousand for the quarter and $294 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to decreased SBA loan sale activity. Equity securities measured at fair value decreased $40 thousand for the quarter and $312 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Other service fee income decreased $1.1 million, or 42.5%, for the quarter and $1.5 million, or 30.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. Mortgage servicing rights amortization increased $484 thousand for the quarter and $814 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year driven by the decline in interest rates and their impact on prepayment activity. Additionally, a valuation allowance adjustment of $283 thousand for the quarter and $338 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was recorded against mortgage servicing right assets due to a decline in fair value. Interchange income decreased $226 thousand for the quarter and $256 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to decreased customer activity.

Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $557 thousand, or 38.5%, for the quarter and $595 thousand, or 20.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year primarily due to the waiving of certain deposit service charges for customers in response to COVID-19. Investment advisory commission and fee income decreased $515 thousand, or 12.7%, for the quarter compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in the value of assets under management due to overall declines in the market, as a majority of investment advisory fees are billed based on the prior quarter-end assets under management balance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $36.0 million, a decrease of $821 thousand, or 2.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $74.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 3.3% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions decreased $352 thousand, or 1.6%, for the quarter and increased $1.9 million, or 4.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to additional staff hired, primarily during 2019, to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups in the first and second quarter of 2019, annual merit increases and increased variable compensation due to strong mortgage banking activity. The decrease for the quarter was the result of $1.3 million in compensation capitalized due to PPP loan originations which offset the previously discussed increases. Other expense increased $718 thousand, or 6.7%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to a one-time $656 thousand charge related to the extinguishment of long-term debt in the first quarter of 2020. Marketing and advertising expense decreased $251 thousand, or 31.9%, for the quarter and decreased $389 thousand, or 29.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to a decrease in advertising activities during the COVID-19 related stay at home orders.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $36.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $39.3 million at December 31, 2019 and $27.1 million at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019 was primarily due to one commercial banking relationship, totaling $11.6 million as of June 30, 2020, which was placed on non-accrual status during 2019.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $23.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, of which $21.5 million related to loans and leases and $2.2 million related to unfunded commitments, and $45.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, of which $42.0 million related to loans and leases, $3.0 million related to unfunded commitments, and $556 thousand related to investment securities. The second quarter of 2020 included a charge-off of $2.7 million and provision for credit losses of $1.3 million related to one commercial real estate loan, which was transferred to other real estate owned. As of June 30, 2020, the property was carried at $8.1 million, in other real estate owned, based on a letter of intent to sell the property. This loan was initially placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2018.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans, was 1.94%1 at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2019 and 0.78% at June 30, 2019.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was (14.5)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to an effective income tax rate of 18.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The effective income tax rate was (42.4%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to an effective income tax rate of 18.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The negative effective tax rate for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Dividend

On May 18, 2020, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 1, 2020. This represented a 5.23% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included within this document.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 Assets $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 397,852 423,521 441,599 448,447 468,833 Loans held for sale 31,082 11,417 5,504 2,893 1,498 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,951,809 4,448,825 4,386,836 4,251,933 4,167,904 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 86,217 68,216 35,331 33,662 32,600 Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,865,592 4,380,609 4,351,505 4,218,271 4,135,304 Total deposits 4,869,329 4,407,303 4,360,075 4,337,991 4,122,110 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,725,819 1,318,270 1,279,681 1,198,425 1,166,301 NOW, money market and savings 2,623,025 2,452,021 2,474,384 2,421,466 2,246,372 Time deposits 520,485 637,012 606,010 718,100 709,437 Borrowings 515,722 323,363 263,596 273,855 304,241 Shareholders' equity 654,873 651,551 675,122 664,299 651,670 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Assets $ 6,000,790 $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 $ 5,704,527 $ 5,087,810 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 411,957 441,900 445,932 460,099 471,422 426,928 470,812 Loans and leases, gross 4,836,858 4,388,584 4,280,430 4,170,485 4,123,069 4,612,720 4,070,508 Deposits 4,794,669 4,349,984 4,374,586 4,288,170 4,145,411 4,572,326 4,038,897 Shareholders' equity 660,950 673,460 672,647 659,523 645,538 667,205 638,595 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 26,141 $ 36,626 $ 38,578 $ 37,368 $ 25,147 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 1,193 1,777 143 2,488 1,379 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 53 54 54 54 55 Total nonperforming loans and leases 27,387 38,457 38,775 39,910 26,581 Other real estate owned 8,642 516 516 495 540 Total nonperforming assets 36,029 38,973 39,291 40,405 27,121 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.53 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.60 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.55 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.94 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 86,217 68,216 35,331 33,662 32,600 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.74 % 1.53 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.94 % 1.53 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 329.82 % 186.25 % 91.58 % 90.08 % 129.64 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 314.81 % 177.38 % 91.12 % 84.34 % 122.64 % For the three months ended, For the six months ended, 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 3,576 $ 489 $ 558 $ 468 $ 1,078 $ 4,065 $ 1,525 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.30 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.18 % 0.08 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included within this document.









Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the six months ended, For the period: 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Interest income $ 49,980 $ 52,019 $ 53,369 $ 54,300 $ 54,060 $ 101,999 $ 106,424 Interest expense 6,462 9,551 10,940 11,655 11,425 16,013 22,266 Net interest income 43,518 42,468 42,429 42,645 42,635 85,986 84,158 Provision for credit losses 23,737 21,843 2,227 1,530 2,073 45,580 4,753 Net interest income after provision 19,781 20,625 40,202 41,115 40,562 40,406 79,405 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,924 1,890 1,912 1,973 2,054 3,814 3,941 Service charges on deposit accounts 890 1,397 1,551 1,513 1,447 2,287 2,882 Investment advisory commission and fee income 3,540 4,255 4,064 4,032 4,055 7,795 7,844 Insurance commission and fee income 4,067 4,732 3,609 3,877 3,941 8,799 9,085 Other service fee income 1,488 1,870 2,229 2,255 2,590 3,358 4,857 Bank owned life insurance income 732 734 741 743 743 1,466 1,695 Net gain on sales of investment securities 65 695 13 33 7 760 8 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 3,515 2,744 1,038 1,629 796 6,259 1,279 Other income 1,779 67 1,013 544 723 1,846 1,062 Total noninterest income 18,000 18,384 16,170 16,599 16,356 36,384 32,653 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 21,700 23,836 21,933 22,758 22,052 45,536 43,598 Net occupancy 2,478 2,574 2,534 2,475 2,601 5,052 5,212 Equipment 923 995 1,027 1,088 1,065 1,918 2,055 Data processing 2,750 2,760 2,685 2,624 2,627 5,510 5,141 Professional fees 1,264 1,317 1,475 1,517 1,307 2,581 2,571 Marketing and advertising 535 402 710 558 786 937 1,326 Deposit insurance premiums 615 504 342 (444 ) 430 1,119 882 Intangible expenses 321 330 374 378 417 651 843 Other expense 5,374 6,059 6,398 5,316 5,496 11,433 10,715 Total noninterest expense 35,960 38,777 37,478 36,270 36,781 74,737 72,343 Income before taxes 1,821 232 18,894 21,444 20,137 2,053 39,715 Income tax (benefit) expense (264 ) (606 ) 3,384 3,782 3,669 (870 ) 7,168 Net income $ 2,085 $ 838 $ 15,510 $ 17,662 $ 16,468 $ 2,923 $ 32,547 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.10 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.10 $ 1.11 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,187,197 29,286,200 29,327,169 29,305,524 29,287,754 29,236,698 29,282,575 Period end shares outstanding 29,201,985 29,164,782 29,334,629 29,312,534 29,294,942 29,201,985 29,294,942









Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 For the three months ended, For the six months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Return on average assets 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 0.10 % 1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 1.27 % 0.50 % 9.15 % 10.62 % 10.23 % 0.88 % 10.28 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 1.73 % 0.68 % 12.40 % 14.52 % 14.10 % 1.20 % 14.23 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.18 % 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.32 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.7 % 62.8 % 63.0 % 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.2 % 61.0 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 278.7 % 699.9 % 37.8 % 33.2 % 35.6 % 399.5 % 36.0 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.69 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 12.41 % 12.64 % 10.69 % 12.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.06 % 8.99 % 9.59 % 9.42 % 9.54 % 8.06 % 9.54 % Common equity book value per share $ 22.43 $ 22.34 $ 23.01 $ 22.66 $ 22.25 $ 22.43 $ 22.25 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 16.41 $ 16.31 $ 17.01 $ 16.64 $ 16.20 $ 16.41 $ 16.20 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.15 % 9.90 % 10.02 % 9.97 % 10.01 % 9.15 % 10.01 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.73 % 10.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.73 % 10.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.72 % 13.65 % 13.78 % 13.81 % 13.79 % 13.72 % 13.79 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. Shareholders' equity $ 654,873 $ 651,551 $ 675,122 $ 664,299 $ 651,670 $ 654,873 $ 651,670 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (a) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (3,017 ) (4,396 ) Tangible common equity $ 479,297 $ 475,659 $ 498,905 $ 487,714 $ 474,715 $ 479,297 $ 474,715 Total assets $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 6,125,312 $ 5,154,298 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (a) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (3,017 ) (4,396 ) Tangible assets $ 5,949,736 $ 5,288,876 $ 5,204,707 $ 5,177,026 $ 4,977,343 $ 5,949,736 $ 4,977,343 Average shareholders' equity $ 660,950 $ 673,460 $ 675,647 $ 659,523 $ 645,538 $ 667,205 $ 638,595 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (a) (3,185 ) (3,506 ) (3,853 ) (4,234 ) (4,615 ) (3,346 ) (4,821 ) Average tangible common equity $ 485,206 $ 497,395 $ 499,235 $ 482,730 $ 468,364 $ 491,300 $ 461,215 Net income before taxes $ 1,821 $ 232 $ 18,894 $ 21,444 $ 20,137 $ 2,053 $ 39,715 Provision for credit losses 23,737 21,843 2,227 1,530 2,073 45,580 4,753 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 25,558 $ 22,075 $ 21,121 $ 22,974 $ 22,210 $ 47,633 $ 44,468 Loans and leases held for investment, gross $ 4,951,809 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 4,251,933 $ 4,167,904 $ 4,951,809 $ 4,167,904 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 498,978 - - - - 498,978 - Gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 4,452,831 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 4,251,933 $ 4,167,904 $ 4,452,831 $ 4,167,904 (a) Amount does not include servicing rights









Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 313,668 $ 67 0.09 % $ 118,108 $ 325 1.11 % U.S. government obligations 7,236 36 2.00 7,298 37 2.04 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 26,546 240 3.64 33,595 289 3.46 Other debt and equity securities 378,175 2,182 2.32 401,007 2,668 2.68 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,977 362 5.02 31,450 527 6.74 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 754,602 2,887 1.54 591,458 3,846 2.62 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 816,976 7,330 3.61 821,267 8,631 4.23 Paycheck Protection Program loans 370,669 2,128 2.31 - - - Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,232,827 23,110 4.16 2,139,369 23,917 4.50 Real estate—residential loans 1,004,671 10,270 4.11 991,550 11,052 4.48 Loans to individuals 29,079 327 4.52 30,016 407 5.45 Municipal loans and leases 291,433 2,977 4.11 317,006 3,265 4.14 Lease financings 91,203 1,592 7.02 89,376 1,554 6.99 Gross loans and leases 4,836,858 47,734 3.97 4,388,584 48,826 4.47 Total interest-earning assets 5,591,460 50,621 3.64 4,980,042 52,672 4.25 Cash and due from banks 46,970 50,891 Reserve for credit losses, loans and leases (69,292 ) (44,372 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,750 56,399 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,419 34,545 Other assets 341,483 332,056 Total assets $ 6,000,790 $ 5,409,561 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 617,927 $ 372 0.24 % $ 584,391 $ 796 0.55 % Money market savings 1,063,463 853 0.32 1,057,336 2,903 1.10 Regular savings 872,422 475 0.22 816,760 792 0.39 Time deposits 577,462 2,672 1.86 602,903 2,915 1.94 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,131,274 4,372 0.56 3,061,390 7,406 0.97 Short-term borrowings 161,365 122 0.30 40,126 106 1.06 Long-term debt 210,040 762 1.46 169,205 764 1.82 Subordinated notes 94,890 1,206 5.11 94,847 1,275 5.41 Total borrowings 466,295 2,090 1.80 304,178 2,145 2.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,597,569 6,462 0.72 3,365,568 9,551 1.14 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,663,395 1,288,594 Operating lease liabilities 37,680 37,766 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,196 44,173 Total liabilities 5,339,840 4,736,101 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,681 295,318 Retained earnings and other equity 207,485 220,358 Total shareholders' equity 660,950 673,460 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,000,790 $ 5,409,561 Net interest income $ 44,159 $ 43,121 Net interest spread 2.92 3.11 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.26 0.37 Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.48 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.42 % 147.97 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.









Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 313,668 $ 67 0.09 % $ 102,623 $ 569 2.22 % U.S. government obligations 7,236 36 2.00 17,315 73 1.69 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 26,546 240 3.64 59,267 507 3.43 Other debt and equity securities 378,175 2,182 2.32 394,840 2,572 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,977 362 5.02 31,938 535 6.72 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 754,602 2,887 1.54 605,983 4,256 2.82 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 816,976 7,330 3.61 820,009 10,589 5.18 Paycheck Protection Program loans 370,669 2,128 2.31 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,232,827 23,110 4.16 1,912,248 23,110 4.85 Real estate—residential loans 1,004,671 10,270 4.11 941,712 11,483 4.89 Loans to individuals 29,079 327 4.52 31,939 510 6.40 Municipal loans and leases 291,433 2,977 4.11 335,399 3,305 3.95 Lease financings 91,203 1,592 7.02 81,762 1,459 7.16 Gross loans and leases 4,836,858 47,734 3.97 4,123,069 50,456 4.91 Total interest-earning assets 5,591,460 50,621 3.64 4,729,052 54,712 4.64 Cash and due from banks 46,970 46,868 Reserve for credit losses, loans and leases (69,292 ) (31,847 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,750 58,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,419 35,821 Other assets 341,483 331,681 Total assets $ 6,000,790 $ 5,170,448 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 617,927 $ 372 0.24 % $ 457,231 $ 457 0.40 % Money market savings 1,063,463 853 0.32 982,440 4,234 1.73 Regular savings 872,422 475 0.22 818,523 1,013 0.50 Time deposits 577,462 2,672 1.86 688,897 3,407 1.98 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,131,274 4,372 0.56 2,947,091 9,111 1.24 Short-term borrowings 161,365 122 0.30 48,312 217 1.80 Long-term debt 210,040 762 1.46 159,572 836 2.10 Subordinated notes 94,890 1,206 5.11 94,663 1,261 5.34 Total borrowings 466,295 2,090 1.80 302,547 2,314 3.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,597,569 6,462 0.72 3,249,638 11,425 1.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,663,395 1,198,320 Operating lease liabilities 37,680 38,873 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,196 38,079 Total liabilities 5,339,840 4,524,910 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,681 293,496 Retained earnings and other equity 207,485 194,258 Total shareholders' equity 660,950 645,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,000,790 $ 5,170,448 Net interest income $ 44,159 $ 43,287 Net interest spread 2.92 3.23 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.26 0.44 Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.67 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.42 % 145.53 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.









Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 215,888 $ 392 0.37 % $ 72,760 $ 838 2.32 % U.S. government obligations 7,267 73 2.02 18,669 155 1.67 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 30,070 529 3.54 61,703 1,053 3.44 Other debt and equity securities 389,591 4,850 2.50 390,440 5,203 2.69 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 30,214 889 5.92 32,148 1,121 7.03 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 673,030 6,733 2.01 575,720 8,370 2.93 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 819,121 15,961 3.92 815,565 21,347 5.28 Paycheck Protection Program loans 185,334 2,128 2.31 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,186,098 47,027 4.33 1,867,510 44,669 4.82 Real estate—residential loans 998,111 21,322 4.30 940,015 22,895 4.91 Loans to individuals 29,548 734 5.00 32,230 1,028 6.43 Municipal loans and leases 304,219 6,242 4.13 333,858 6,526 3.94 Lease financings 90,289 3,146 7.01 81,330 2,894 7.18 Gross loans and leases 4,612,720 96,560 4.21 4,070,508 99,359 4.92 Total interest-earning assets 5,285,750 103,293 3.93 4,646,228 107,729 4.68 Cash and due from banks 48,931 45,797 Reserve for credit losses, loans and leases (56,832 ) (30,984 ) Premises and equipment, net 56,074 59,025 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,482 36,472 Other assets 336,122 331,272 Total assets $ 5,704,527 $ 5,087,810 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 601,159 $ 1,168 0.39 % $ 468,019 $ 1,171 0.50 % Money market savings 1,060,399 3,756 0.71 950,641 7,982 1.69 Regular savings 844,591 1,267 0.30 803,859 1,827 0.46 Time deposits 590,183 5,587 1.90 672,193 6,334 1.90 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,096,332 11,778 0.76 2,894,712 17,314 1.21 Short-term borrowings 100,745 228 0.46 82,796 855 2.08 Long-term debt 189,623 1,526 1.62 152,475 1,575 2.08 Subordinated notes 94,868 2,481 5.26 94,633 2,522 5.37 Total borrowings 385,236 4,235 2.21 329,904 4,952 3.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,481,568 16,013 0.92 3,224,616 22,266 1.39 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,475,994 1,144,185 Operating lease liabilities 37,724 39,478 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,036 40,936 Total liabilities 5,037,322 4,449,215 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,500 293,123 Retained earnings and other equity 213,921 187,688 Total shareholders' equity 667,205 638,595 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,704,527 $ 5,087,810 Net interest income $ 87,280 $ 85,463 Net interest spread 3.01 3.29 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.31 0.42 Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.71 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.82 % 144.09 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.









Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Dollars in millions) Industry Description Total Outstanding

Balance (excl PPP) % of

Commercial

Loan Portfolio PPP $ (1) % of Portfolio

with PPP

Loans (2) $ Balance of

Modified Loans

(3) Modified

Loans as a % of

Portfolio (3) CRE - Retail $ 260.7 7.1 % $ 0.2 - % $ 124.7 47.8 % Animal Production 240.3 6.6 0.7 2.1 20.7 8.6 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 238.7 6.5 1.3 0.2 26.9 11.3 CRE - Office 208.0 5.7 - 0.0 16.4 7.9 CRE - Multi-family 182.3 5.0 - 0.0 11.8 6.5 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 171.7 4.7 2.4 50.4 146.6 85.4 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 155.4 4.3 7.9 27.4 - - CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 125.4 3.5 0.1 4.8 26.3 21.0 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 116.9 3.2 4.3 18.6 - - Specialty Trade Contractors 114.7 3.2 66.9 15.3 6.0 5.3 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 107.2 3.0 - - 34.5 32.1 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 100.4 2.8 70.1 30.4 11.6 11.6 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 91.1 2.5 15.0 6.7 3.3 3.7 Education 89.9 2.5 15.6 39.8 6.7 7.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 71.7 2.0 20.7 21.0 9.7 13.5 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 68.4 1.9 12.9 3.7 6.1 8.9 Crop Production 61.9 1.7 0.3 0.6 3.2 5.2 Food Services and Drinking Places 61.1 1.7 15.9 25.5 33.9 55.5 CRE - Medical Office 59.8 1.6 - - 14.7 24.7 Administrative and Support Services 54.4 1.5 28.8 33.0 1.6 2.9 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 51.8 1.4 11.6 5.5 18.0 34.8 Food Manufacturing 51.0 1.4 3.0 1.4 17.5 34.4 Total Commercial Loans >$50M $ 2,682.8 73.8 % $ 277.7 11.6 % $ 540.2 20.1 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 951.0 26.2 % $ 221.3 19.2 % $ 126.2 13.3 % Total Commercial Loans $ 3,633.8 100.0 % $ 499.0 13.6 % $ 666.4 18.3 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance PPP $ (1) $ Balance of Modified Loans (3) Modified Loans as a % of Portfolio (3) Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 462.5 $ - $ 35.5 7.7 % Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 173.1 - 4.1 2.4 Loans to Individuals 29.2 - 0.5 1.7 Lease Financings 154.2 - 13.6 8.8 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 819.0 $ - $ 53.7 6.6 % Total $ 4,452.8 $ 499.0 $ 720.1 16.2 % (1) Includes ($11.0) million of net deferred fees. (2) Represents weighted average percent of the portfolio which received a PPP loan. (3) Loan modifications referenced above were made in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and therefore were not classified as TDRs.





