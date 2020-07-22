We’re All In grant update: More than 30,000 applications reviewed

WEDC has reviewed all of the more than 30,500 applications received for the We’re All In Small Business Grant Program, the agency announced in a press release.

Of those applications, more than 16,000 were approved and nearly 11,000 had already received their $2,500 grant disbursement as of yesterday.

WEDC staff is working with the pool of approximately 14,000 remaining applicants to determine which ones meet the criteria for the grant program, with a goal of helping business owners resubmit applications that were rejected on a technicality such as incomplete or mismatched information.

